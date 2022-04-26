ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield Heights, OH

Prepare now to raise special needs person in future

By MEGHAN WALSH mwalsh@cjn.org
Cleveland Jewish News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThose with special needs are often cared for by a loved one such as a parent or guardian. Inevitably, those caretakers pass away, frequently leaving the person they cared for behind. This is why it is important for caretakers to think ahead and make a plan so that when they die,...

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Refinery29

My Father Disowned Me In His Will — So I Decided To Make My Own

Welcome to Taking Stock, a space where we can take a deep breath and try to figure out what the COVID-19 economy really means for our finances. Every month, personal finance expert Paco de Leon will answer your most difficult, emotionally charged questions about money. This last two years have forced many of us to reprioritize our finances, and there’s no clear road map for getting through the pandemic yet — but Taking Stock is here to help us figure it out together.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Gillian Sisley

Son Refuses to Let Mother Attend Wedding

Do mothers have the right to see their children get married?. Weddings are a time for celebration and joy. Engaged couples plan weddings so that they can gather all of their loved ones and friends together to witness their union and commitment to one another. And with the wedding industry bringing in over $60 billion a year in the US, weddings are no small matter.
Slate

I’m Planning to Hide Money From My Husband. I Have a Good Reason.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) We were fortunate enough to sell our California house for literally $1.5 million more than we paid for it, and buy a place in another state outright, with about $700,000 left after taxes. I realized I was not saving enough for retirement living in an extremely expensive place and am relieved to finally feel I have a solid financial cushion.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Mayfield Heights, OH
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hickman Lowder Co#L P A
Gillian Sisley

Man Abandons Wife to Be with Mother Instead

Should a husband ever choose his mother over his wife?. If being married wasn’t already difficult, in-laws make it even harder on a couple. They can try to force their values and opinions on the pair, demanding that their desires be met. That sort of interference can put a terrible strain on a couple, increasing their odds of breaking up to a notable degree.
Daily Mail

ASK CAROLINE: My daughter has made me move out

Q My eldest daughter died three years ago. My other daughter has two sons in their early 20s, who both live at home. The youngest is autistic and, for over 20 years, I have supported and helped her with him – often staying with the family. But two weeks ago, my daughter told me to hand back my key and move my things from the room I always thought of as mine. She said I was smothering her by being there on a daily basis. She told me that her eldest son wanted my room because it is bigger than his. This has hit me so hard. Now it feels like I am a stranger in her house. I’ve moved out and live full time with my brother. He’s been kind but my heart is broken. I didn’t think she could be so cruel to me. We now just make polite talk. I miss going to see them every day. I’m 74 and it has affected me badly.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Gillian Sisley

Mother-in-Law Demands Grieving Widow Give Her Her House

Are in-laws at all entitled to take something a spouse shared with their late partner?. Death is a terrible tragedy for everyone involved. Whether it's a romantic partner or a parent, and in some cases children, the person who passes away always leaves behind those who love them. And with over 4 million people dying every year in the US due to accidents, illness, and the like, it's not an uncommon reality for many to experience.
The Guardian

Be kind to your mother-in-law, the victim of ‘cliches’, urges Pope

Pope Francis has urged Catholics to honour the elderly and take care of family bonds, also taking the opportunity to return to the thorny subject of mothers-in-law. Devoting his general audience in St Peter’s Square on Wednesday to the relationship between generations, the Argentine pontiff made a long digression on the “mythical character” of the mother-in-law and said they were often the victim of “cliches”.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Do You Have a Parent-Child Marriage?

Over time, some heterosexual relationships start to look more like the relationship between a parent and child. Some women feel like the only adult in the marriage, and yearn for a more mature partnership. Some men start to feel like the relationship has become a rigged game, that nothing they...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Next Avenue

Caring for Her Dad Exposes Blended Family Caregiving Conflicts

Comedic actor Tim Conway's daughter Kelly Conway remembers the laughter of life with her famous dad and his difficult final years. For more than 60 years, comedic actor Tim Conway played iconic characters that left the audience, and very often his fellow comedians like Harvey Korman, in stitches. These characters...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses to Babysit 10-Month-Old Nephew

Do family members have an obligation to babysit for other family members?. The pandemic has made it harder than ever to secure child care services. Care.com reported that 72% of families found that childcare costs had increased since the pandemic. Another 42% said they couldn't even find affordable child care because of COVID.

Comments / 0

Community Policy