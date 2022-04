Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. As every gamer knows, some games just aren’t designed for keyboard or phone play. Controllers have been a ubiquitous part of console design for ages, for one simple reason: they work. There are several things you should consider when buying the best Bluetooth game controller: Compatibility Comfort Accessories Ease of use First and foremost, make sure your controller will work with the games you want to play. Certain games have been known to only work with specific brands...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO