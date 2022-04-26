ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, AL

Wild Ones – Pleasant Valley and Piedmont

Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wsYMi_0fKWDCj300
Calhoun Journal

April 26, 2022

East Alabama Sports Today

Pleasant Valley wins 20-19 hitfest over Alexandria; Piedmont beats White Plains in extra innings

MONDAY’S SOFTBALL
Glencoe 3, Wellborn 0
Moody 13, Oxford 0
Piedmont 5, White Plains 3
Pleasant Valley 20, Alexandria 19
Ragland 11, Ashville 3

By East Alabama Sports Today

Macey Roper singled home Rylee Haynes with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to give Pleasant Valley a 20-19 victory over Alexandria in one of the wildest softball games in the county this season.

In a game that harkened back to its slow-pitch roots, the teams combined for 35 hits, 15 doubles (11 by Alexandria), 94 batters and 281 pitches.

The game was fairly routine for four innings, then it got crazy. The teams scored 34 in the last three innings – 16 in the fifth and 13 in the sixth.

Roper went 4-for-7 with two RBIs for Pleasant Valley. Lily Henry went 6-for-7 with three RBIs, Madyson Cromer went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Gracee Ward drove in five runs.

Ashley Phillips hit two homers among her three hits for Alexandria. Jill Cockrell and Rylee Gattis had three hits piece and Addie Jennings had four RBIs.

The Lady Cubs sent 14 batters to the plate to score 10 in the fifth and take a 13-2 lead, but PV scored six in the bottom of the inning. Alexandria extended its lead to 15-8 in the top of the sixth, but the Lady Raiders sent 14 to the plate to score 11 in the bottom of the inning to take a 19-15 lead.

Alexandria tied it with four in the seventh and got the first two outs in the bottom of the inninig before the Lady Raiders put together their winning rally.

Alexandria20101024—19176Pleasant Valley10016111—20185

Piedmont 5, White Plains 3: Cacey Brothers hit a three-run homer in the top of the eighth inning to lift Piedmont to its victory.

The Lady Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead, but needed Z’Hayla Walker’s two-out RBI single in the top of the seventh to tie the game 2-2.

After Piedmont took the lead in the top of the eighth, White Plains scored a run and put the tying run in scoring position with one out, but Savannah Smith got a strikeout and ground out to end the game.

Camden Wilson, Callie Richardson and Callyn Martin all had two hits for White Plains.  [*** read more]

Piedmont00100013—575White Plains00101001—382

**When you click read more you will be taken to the EA Sports Today website.  Please make sure to come back to read more Calhoun County News. 

<img alt="" style="width:100%" src="https://secureservercdn.net/198.71.233.28/v5x.ca6.myftpupload.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/EA-Sports-and-Calhoun-Jounal-300x180.jpg" data-credit="Calhoun Journal" data-externalurl=""/>
Calhoun Journal

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun County Journal

Team USA Softball to Play at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park

Oxford Spokeswoman, Lorie Denton, shared that the City of Oxford is excited to announce the USA Softball Women’s National Team will play at Choccolocco Park on July 5. In preparation for the 2022 World Games July 9-13 in Birmingham, the team will make a stop in Oxford for exhibition play. Their international opponent has been secured, with that team announcement coming soon.
OXFORD, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Ragland, AL
City
Ashville, AL
City
Alexandria, AL
Piedmont, AL
Sports
City
Piedmont, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Sports

Here is the high school sports schedule for teams in and around Calhoun County for the week of April 25-30 Bayshore Christian (21-5) at Brantley (12-5-2), TBA. Lindsay Lane (22-6) a Ragland (16-6), Fri., Apr. 29, 2 and 4 p.m. (Sat., 2 p.m., if needed)
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Newnan Times-Herald

Lady Cougars put name back on the Coweta Cup

After a nine-year wait, the Newnan women's lacrosse team put their name back on the Coweta Cup. The Lady Cougars defeated East Coweta in overtime Friday 11-10. Earlier this season, Newnan defeated Northgate 10-8. The team is under the leadership of first-year Head Coach Jake Oldham. On Friday, senior Kendall...
NEWNAN, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Phillips
Kingsport Times-News

Lady Blue Devils move into district lead with win over Wise Central

GATE CITY — Gate City moved into sole possession of first place in the Mountain 7 District softball standings Wednesday. Lady Blue Devils coach Cara Noe is not really to celebrate just yet, however. “I don’t want to make it that big of a moment for us,” Noe said...
GATE CITY, VA
Calhoun County Journal

Local Golf Notes

LeCroy eager to get back on course after big finish to conference tournament round, Gadsden CC welcomes new pro, Lett just misses in U.S. Open qualifying. Jacob LeCroy was lounging in his hotel room munching on chicken fingers as the rain outside pounded against the window pane.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Sentinel

Mifflin County nips State College in extra innings

STATE COLLEGE — Mifflin County scored a pair of runs in the eighth inning Tuesday to earn a 4-2 Mid-Penn Conference baseball win over rival State College. The Huskies scored two runs in the top of the first before the Little Lions tied the game in the bottom of the fourth.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

Anniston, AL
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
650K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy