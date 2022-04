West Milford will be hunting for its first Passaic County Tournament title as the No. 1 seed this year. The Highlanders (7-4) earned the top spot ahead of reigning champion Wayne Valley, seeded No. 2, and No. 3 seed Wayne Hills, which had won the previous three crowns and fell to Wayne Valley in the final last May. West Milford last appeared in the championship game in 2016, losing to Wayne Valley, 7-6.

PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO