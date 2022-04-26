Pump Prices Edge Higher on Oil Market Volatility

WASHINGTON (LOOTPRESS) — The recent dip in pump prices has reversed, with the national average for a gallon of regular gas rising four cents over the past week to $4.12. Upward pricing pressure on concerns that less Russian oil will enter the global market is countered by fears of a COVID-induced economic slowdown in China, the world’s leading oil consumer. These opposing forces are causing the oil price to hover around $100 a barrel.

“As long as the price of oil stays elevated, the price at the pump will struggle to fall,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “Consumers may be catching a little break from March’s record-high prices, but don’t expect any dramatic drops.”

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by nearly 1 million bbl to 232.3 million bbl last week. Gasoline demand increased slightly from 8.73 million b/d to 8.86 million b/d. Although supply and demand factors would have typically supported elevated pump prices, the fluctuating oil price continues to be the main factor influencing prices at the pump.

Today’s national average for a gallon of gas is $4.12, which is 12 cents less than a month ago, and $1.24 more than a year ago.