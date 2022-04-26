ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco Antonio Solís Named 2022 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year

By Thania Garcia
Stamford Advocate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarco Antonio Solís, also endearingly known as “El Buki,” has been named rhe Latin Recording Academy’s 2022 Person of the Year in honor of his more than four-decade-long career. The six-time Grammy nominee and five-time Latin Grammy award winner will be recognized for his contributions...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

UPI News

Karol G, Bad Bunny dominate 2022 Latin American Music Awards

April 21 (UPI) -- Karol G and Bad Bunny were the biggest winners at Thursday night's 2022 Latin American Music Awards. Karol G took home a total of six awards including Artist of the Year, Favorite Artist -- Female and Favorite Artist -- Urban as well as Album of the Year and Favorite Album -- Urban for her record KGO516.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rolling Stone

‘All the Instruments in the World’: Jorge Drexler on His Bountiful New Album ‘Tinta y Tiempo’

Click here to read the full article. Early in the pandemic, when so many musicians were recording stripped-back albums that reflected the quiet interiority of lockdown living, the Uruguayan artist Jorge Drexler thought he could try the same thing, making music using only the tools he had at his fingertips. “So many of us enclosed ourselves in our immediate worlds, with their guitars and our laptops,” Drexler says on a recent call from Spain. “There have been so many records made in a bedroom with whatever artists had at their disposal, so just a guitar, their voice, and a computer.” But...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Grupo Firme Give Harry Styles’ ‘Watermelon Sugar’ a Tequila-Infused Banda Twist

Click here to read the full article. When Coachella announced its lineup earlier this spring, fan-made memes of takuache Harry Styles rockin’ a cowboy hat, boots and singing along to Grupo Firme quickly went viral on Mexican TikTok and paisa Twitter. Well, a Styles-Firme crossover is finally here. Rolling Stone can announce that the Mexican band, fronted by Eduin Caz, is dropping a Spanish cover of “Watermelon Sugar” as an Amazon Original at midnight Thursday, appropriately titled “Sabes a Tequila.” Available exclusively on Amazon Music, the cover reimagines Styles’ hit song as a Banda-style track, with Caz’s vocals accompanied by the full...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

May 2022 New Music Releases

The list of May 2022 new music releases is capped by the return of one of the biggest hitmakers of the '80s. There's also tribute music, an expanded classic and a new supergroup to look forward to this month. Def Leppard's Diamond Star Halos is their first full-length since a...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Nick Zinner to Release Studio Version of His ’41 Strings’ Orchestral Project

Click here to read the full article. Yeah Yeah Yeahs guitarist Nick Zinner will finally release a formal studio recording of his orchestral song cycle, 41 Strings, which was first commissioned for a special Earth Day event in 2011. 41 Strings comprises four movements, each corresponding to a respective season. The project blends classical and rock elements as the recording of “Fall” captures, its swooning strings getting a jolt from a steady marching snare and then later the restless buzz of an electric guitar. Including its 2011 debut, Zinner has performed 41 Strings just four times, because the production is such an...
MUSIC
Refinery29

After Walking Away From the Music Biz, Carla Morrison Is Back & Doing It Her Way

In 2010, Carla Morrison released “Compartir,” a sentimental love ballad expressing the yearn and angst of wanting to share life with someone who is far away, on her debut EP, Mientras Tú Dormías. The breakthrough single proved to be a popular dedication among first loves and engaged couples and helped the Mexican singer-songwriter establish herself among a rare class of young artists whose voice is truly their instrument. Morrison’s vocals stretch and bend words; her voice is delicate yet strong, and moves with ease between a vulnerable croon and the wail of hurt.
MUSIC
NPR

The genius of Mingus? It was all in the strings

As a broadcaster and a bass player, I often end up in discussions about the all-time most influential bassists. Charles Mingus is a common, and correct, mention — a multifaceted trailblazer whose musical acumen, imagination and technical facility transformed progressive music from its roots, beginning in the 1950s. However,...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Electronic Music Pioneer Klaus Schulze Dead at 74

Klaus Schulze, German electronic music pioneer and member of landmark Krautrock bands Tangerine Dream, Ash Ra Tempel and the Cosmic Jokers, died on Tuesday at the age of 74. The news was made public today with a statement on Schulze's social media channels. "In deepest sorrow, we have to inform you that Klaus has passed away yesterday on April 26, 2022, at the age of 74 after a long disease but all of a sudden," the statement reads in part. "He leaves behind a huge musical legacy and is survived by his wife, two sons and four grandchildren. In his name and in the name of the family we would like to thank you for your loyalty and support over all these years – it has meant a lot to him!
MUSIC
Deadline

Travis Scott Sets First Festival Dates Since Astroworld Tragedy, Headlining Massive Traveling Multi-City, Multi-Country Event

Click here to read the full article. Rapper Travis Scott has quietly set his return to the festival stage for the first time since eight people were killed and dozens injured in a stampede at his Astroworld Festival in 2021. Scott was announced as a headliner for the Primavera Sound festival, a massive, multi-destination event that begins in Barcelona and then travels to Porto, Portugal; Los Angeles, São Paulo, Santigo and Buenos Aires. According to the lineup posters released today, Scott will only headline in the three South American cities. See below for posters. Primavera Sound is set to kick off on...
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Anitta Is Our May 2022 Music Director

Music has the power to change your mood. And beauty is about how you feel. If you feel amazing, that’s the message you’ll send. Last month, pop phenom Anitta released her fifth studio album, Versions of Me, featuring her hit single “Girl From Rio.” “I explore different types of rhythms in the album: Brazilian funk, rock, and pop,” says the 29-year-old, who sings in Portuguese, Spanish, and English. “I love to be a chameleon that wakes up every day and decides which woman she wants to be.” Already a star in Brazil, Anitta, born Larissa de Macedo Machado, reached new heights in 2013 when the video for her track “Show das Poderosas” went viral. She released her self-titled debut album later that year, earning a Latin Grammy Award nomination, and has since collaborated with Cardi B, J Balvin, and Saweetie. “I want to bring Latin culture and beats to the global stage,” Anitta says. For this issue, she curated a playlist around the theme of beauty, selecting songs that she says “make me feel gorgeous.” Along with Lily Allen’s breakup anthem “Smile,” Anitta included “My Humps” by Black Eyed Peas, which celebrates curves and “makes you feel powerful,” and Betty Johnson’s rendition of “What a Difference a Day Makes,” originally composed by Mexican-born composer María Grever. “It’s an old track, but I feel fancy and chic when I listen to it,” Anitta says. “I love to start a day with this song.”
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Stop Calling Yourselves ‘Americans,’ Rapper Residente Says

Click here to read the full article. “The whole project for ‘This Is Not America’ is to change the world,” says Residente. In the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, the Puerto Rican rap star – who’s won more Latin Grammys than any other artist – tells Julyssa Lopez about the concept behind his incendiary new song and video, which aim to convince residents of the U.S. to stop calling themselves “Americans.” To hear the whole entire episode, press play above, or listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.  The term “Americans,” Residente points out, claims an entire continent for one country, while essentially erasing...
MUSIC

