Nets swept by Celtics, eliminated from playoffs I FIRST THINGS FIRST

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
Goran Dragic joined the Brooklyn Nets after getting bought out by the San Antonio Spurs following his trade from the Toronto Raptors. He was supposed to be another weapon for the Nets off the bench but failed to make an impact on a team that was disjointed for almost the entirety of the season. And now the opportunity seems to have gone, with the Nets getting swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
“I don’t really see us having a head coach,” Kyrie Irving previously said after the Nets hired Steve Nash to take over at the helm, Brooklyn’s guard then continuing to share how it was a “collaborative effort” with Kevin Durant and himself. No head coach?...
Boston Celtics fans weren’t the only ones up in arms about the officiating in the Game 4 win over the Brooklyn Nets. TNT “Inside the NBA” analyst Charles Barkley ripped the refs for their performance in the sweep-clinching game at the Barclays Center Monday night. Game 4 featured some controversial calls, particularly against Celtics star Jayson Tatum, who wound up fouling out in the closing minutes.
When Kyrie Irving left the Celtics in NBA free agency three years ago to team up with Kevin Durant on the Nets, most experts predicted that Boston would be replaced by Brooklyn as a top contender in the Eastern Conference. Fast forward to 2022 and the Celtics look like they...
Did you tune out Kyrie Irving's postgame comments after his Brooklyn Nets were swept away by the Boston Celtics?. You were hardly alone. NBC Sports Boston analyst Kendrick Perkins said on Celtics Postgame Live that he had to mute Irving after he started deflecting blame for Brooklyn's struggles about a minute in to his lengthy comments after a 116-112 win for the Celtics put the finishing touches on the Nets in 2022.
The Boston Celtics have punched the NBA's first ticket to the second round of the playoffs. The Celtics completed their first-round sweep of the Nets on Monday night, defeating Brooklyn 116-112 in Game 4 at Barclays Center to earn a 4-0 series victory. As the Eastern Conference's No. 2 seed,...
The Celtics sweeping the Nets has prompted plenty of questions, namely about Kevin Durant and his ability to carry a team. That’s prompted analysts like Charles Barkley to take a shot at Durant, who was swept in a postseason series for the first time in his career. Barkley started...
When the Brooklyn Nets took the Boston Celtics in Game 4 on Monday, there was a key figure missing on their bench: Ben Simmons. After his interesting wardrobe choice in Game 3 that really stood out from the Nets’ bench, Simmons was largely expected to be seen again as the series returned to Boston. Interestingly, however, he was nowhere in sight throughout the contest.
After securing a shocking 4-0 sweep over the Nets this week, Celtics guard Marcus Smart showed some love to his teammates ahead of Round 2. His statement, which was posted on Twitter, included a couple of photos from the series that show how united the Cs really are after the dominant performance.
A topic of conversation this NBA offseason will be whether or not the Utah Jazz decide to blow it up. This has been a thought for a while now by the front office could pull the trigger following the postseason. Of course, the decision is easier if Utah underachieved once again.
George Springer hurt the Red Sox again. The Red Sox continued to stumble out of the gate on Tuesday in a 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays. Once again, they found a dramatic way to do it — aided by Blue Jays outfielder George Springer. In the top...
The Boston Celtics confirmed they are arguably the strongest team in the young 2022 NBA playoffs. After a regular season that started with them looking lost, unable to develop chemistry and like a team that would split up their star duo, they have turned things around in the past couple of months, demonstrating they are a dangerous squad for the rest of the league.
Had the Celtics rested majority of their rotation players in their regular-season finale against the Grizzlies, it would have been hard for them to find people who believed this team doesn't back down from anybody. Dodging a first-round matchup with the Nets would have flown in the face of the...
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were embarrassingly swept by the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the playoffs on Monday evening at Barclays Center in New York. Losing in the first-round is bad when you have two superstars (Durant and Kyrie Irving), but getting swept is arguably a fireable offense for their head coach Steve Nash.
Even with the Boston Celtics currently in the middle of a playoff run, the offseason looms in the near future. And the more the Celtics win in this postseason and with a roster anchored by two young stars in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the more attractive of a destination they will be for free agents who want to play for a NBA title contender.
Scott Foster and his officiating crew accomplished what they set out to do Monday night during Game 4 between the Boston Celtics and Nets, but unfortunately for Brooklyn, the controversial referee wasn’t able to single-handedly help the hosts avoid elimination. In what “NBA on TNT” analyst Charles Barkley referred...
Three years after Kyrie Irving ditched the Boston Celtics' "young guys" in favor of playing with his championship-decorated buddy in Brooklyn, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown spearheaded a four-game sweep of the superteam Nets in the opening round of the 2022 NBA playoffs. Boston’s unblemished series triumph has to be...
