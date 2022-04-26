Recruiting Roundup: Bearcats Offer Four-Star 2023 WR and Fast-Rising 2023 Forward

Wes Miller and Luke Fickell keep pounding the recruiting trail this offseason.

View the original article to see embedded media.

CINCINNATI — Both Luke Fickell and Wes Miller are hard at work fine tuning future recruiting classes, and that continued with a football offer to 2024 four-star wide receiver Brandon Heyward out of Oak Ridge (Tennessee).

According to 247Sports , Heyward is the 232-ranked prospect in the class and the 30th-ranked athlete. He holds eight offers from schools like, Georgia Tech, Arkansas, and Kentucky. Check out his highlights here .

On the hardwood, Bearcat Journal reports that Wes Miller offered 2023 forward Arrinten Page out of Wheeler (Georgia). The 6-foot-8 weapon has exploded during the AAU season this spring and is a full-time teammate with five-star 2023 point guard and priority UC target Isiaiah Collier.

Page now holds seven offers from schools like Alabama, Georgia, and Indiana. Cincinnati, Missouri, Alabama, and Georgia all offered him within the past week.

