ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Will Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have a child together?

By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T0bHI_0fKWC25f00

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck is planning their dream wedding while looking for the perfect house to become one happy family. Although the couple had babies in their previous marriages (Lopez previously married Marc Anthony and Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner ), creating another human together after rekindling their romance seems like the perfect love story.

But, will Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck explore the possibility of having a child together?

According to a source close to the couple, it is not in their plans. “They do not want any new children – they are both past that part in their lives,” the insider revealed to HollywoodLife .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wvd08_0fKWC25f00 GettyImages
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen on September 25, 2021, in New York City.

“JLo’s connection with his kids makes Ben even more certain that this is fate,” the insider added. “They are really trying to make this a blended family, and Jennifer Garner finds this to be amazing. She doesn’t mind at all when the kids go over to spend time with their father and JLo because it gives her some alone time too, which is so rare for her.”

The couple is happy with the thought of just blending their families and living together. The publication informed that another source revealed that Jennifer has a great relationship with Ben’s kids, Violet , 16, Seraphina , 13, and Samuel , 10.

RELATED:

Jennifer Lopez details Ben Affleck’s bubble bath proposal: ‘Tears were coming down my face’

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s astrological read: What do the stars say about their future?

See inside the $165 million mansion Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are considering for their next home

It is reported that the singer, actress, and businesswoman has an affinity with Samuel because she feels he is “very much like his father.”

“Jennifer Lopez is loved by all of Ben’s kids, but she definitely has a special bond with Samuel because Samuel is the youngest out of all five kids and is the baby of the bunch, so to speak,” the source said. “When Ben and Jen (Garner) separated in 2015, Samuel was too young to remember any of it, but he has always grown up with two loving parents.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48GdoN_0fKWC25f00 GrosbyGroup
Jennifer Lopez holds hands with her boyfriend Ben Affleck as she walks in the dirt wearing wedge heels while picking up his son Samuel in Santa Monica

Ben and JLo first started dating in 2002, quickly becoming a fan-favorite couple, getting engaged the same year and breaking up in 2004. The actor married Garner in 2005 and divorced from the actress in 2018.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Reason Jennifer Lopez Doesn't Drink Alcohol

Between her skincare line and music career, Jennifer Lopez undoubtedly has her hands full. And yet, the "Let's Get Loud" singer is like a glass of red wine – she gets better with age. Lopez lives a busy life, especially when she's involved in projects on opposite coasts. In order to ensure her busyness never hinders her physical health, Lopez adopted a "clean" lifestyle in which she omits common vices such as alcohol and smoking, she told Harper's Bazaar. As a star who's idolized for her youthfulness and beautiful complexion, Lopez believes steering clear of booze is one of the best ways to avoid damaging her skin, per her interview with Independent.ie. Applying sunscreen religiously helps, too, she added.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Marc Anthony
Person
Jlo
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Jennifer Garner
People

Jennifer Lopez Details Ben Affleck's 'Bubble Bath' Proposal: 'Tears Were Coming Down My Face'

Jennifer Lopez is letting fans in on the romantic proposal fiancé Ben Affleck made to her, which was decidedly "nothing fancy at all." On Friday night, the Marry Me singer/actress, 52, revealed that she and Affleck, 49, are engaged, 18 years after they called off their previous engagement back in January 2004. In a new edition of her On the JLo newsletter, Lopez detailed how the proposal went down and talked about their "second chance at true love."
CELEBRITIES
People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywoodlife
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Looks Ready For Spring As She Bonds With Daughter Emme, 14, On Day Out

J.Lo wore the perfect maxi dress for the spring season while out and about with her teenage daughter Emme. Jennifer Lopez, 52, looked so stylish on a stroll with her 14-year-old daughter Emme on April 5. The “Dance Again” hitmaker rocked a floral maxi dress that’s perfect for the spring season. She ventured around Culver City, California in a pair of nude heels and round sunglasses, while carrying a yellow crochet bag. J.Lo kept her wavy brunette hair in an up-do for the outdoor outing.
CULVER CITY, CA
HollywoodLife

J.Lo Rocks Jeans As She Holds Hands With Ben Affleck Picking Up Samuel, 10, From School: Photos

School duty! J.Lo was chic in casual jeans and sandals as she accompanied beau Ben Affleck to his son’s school. Ben Affleck, 49, and Jennifer Lopez, 52, are making school pick-ups a regular activity. The “Marry Me” singer rocked casual jeans as she accompanied The Town actor to collect his son Samuel, 10, after class on Thursday, March 31. The couple, affectionately known as Bennifer, sweetly held hands as they walked alongside his youngest child, who sported a school uniform consisting of a green golf shirt and beige khaki pants.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson’s Sweetest Moments With Their Kids

Family goals! Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson have captured adorable moments with their three kids over the years. “Being a mother is the best opportunity and challenge I’ve ever been blessed with in life,” Simpson told Us Weekly in May 2018. “Right now, my kids are in this amazing stage where I’m really listening to […]
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Harper Beckham, 10, Looks So Grown Up In White Bridesmaids Dress For Brother Brooklyn & Nicola Peltz’s Wedding

Harper Beckham attended her big brother David Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding! She looked so grown up as a flower girl. Harper Seven Beckham, 10, looked adorable as always at her brother, Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding! She acted as a flower girl for her eldest sibling, wearing a modern version of a flower dress as she smiled and laughed alongside other members of the bridal party. She appeared to wear the ensemble with ballet flats, navy belt, and a bracelet, rocking her blonde hair (which she gets from dad) in a perfectly styled curl. Harper appeared full of energy as she jumped up at some point during the affair, later sporting a flower crown to walk down the aisle.
PALM BEACH, FL
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy