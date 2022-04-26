ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why am I running for TCISD School Board

Lori Fogarty Carnes

Why am I running for TCISD School Board?

I’m running because I have a passion for

all children.

I want better for all children.

I want parents to have a voice and follow through when they have a concern.

I believe parents should have a say in their children's education.

I want teachers to have a voice and not be concerned that when they speak up they will be chastised or asked to leave.

Teacher retention is at an all-time low, this has to change.

I want students to be able to voice concerns and see results.

I want a Board that is involved and makes decisions based on what is best for all.

I am a leader and have always given 110% to any organization that I am involved with. My years of leadership include:

Registered Nurse with years of Directors of Nurse experience

Past President of Santa Fe-Hitchcock Rotary Club

Junior League of Galveston County

Past Board of Directors Hitchcock Chamber

Past Board of Directors Texas City-LaMarque Chamber

