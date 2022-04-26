Why am I running for TCISD School Board
Lori Fogarty Carnes
I’m running because I have a passion for
all children.
I want better for all children.
I want parents to have a voice and follow through when they have a concern.
I believe parents should have a say in their children's education.
I want teachers to have a voice and not be concerned that when they speak up they will be chastised or asked to leave.
Teacher retention is at an all-time low, this has to change.
I want students to be able to voice concerns and see results.
I want a Board that is involved and makes decisions based on what is best for all.
I am a leader and have always given 110% to any organization that I am involved with. My years of leadership include:
Registered Nurse with years of Directors of Nurse experience
Past President of Santa Fe-Hitchcock Rotary Club
Junior League of Galveston County
Past Board of Directors Hitchcock Chamber
Past Board of Directors Texas City-LaMarque Chamber
