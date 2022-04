Meta’s stock is down 49% year-to-date, as investors worry about the impact of TikTok, iOS policy changes and much else on the social media giant’s top and bottom lines. Bulls are hoping that all this bad news has been more than priced in ahead of Meta’s latest earnings report. Among analysts polled by FactSet, the consensus is for Mark Zuckerberg’s company to post first-quarter revenue of $28.28 billion (up 8% annually) and GAAP EPS of $2.56 (down 23%).

STOCKS ・ 17 HOURS AGO