After Twitter announced that the social media company will be sold to billionaire Elon Musk, the platform’s co-founder and former chief Jack Dorsey has said the Tesla titan’s takeover is the “singular solution” he trusts.Twitter announced on Monday that Mr Musk would pay around $44bn at about $54.20 per share to acquire the San Francisco-based platform, which will now be taken private.“Twitter has a purpose and relevance that impacts the entire world. Deeply proud of our teams and inspired by the work that has never been more important,” Twitter’s chief Parag Agrawal said.The company said in a statement that...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO