Buffalo Soldiers Visit Cooper Lake State Park Friday And Saturday

In its heyday, the property known as the historic Bartlett House in Malakoff, Texas, was an architectural beauty where people would dance the night away on the rooftop, the listing on Realtor.com says. But these days, the once-elegant three-bedroom, one-bathroom property looks as run down on the outside as it...
I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
Even though the weather has been cool the last few days, there's no doubt swimming season is here. Brown's Pool in San Angelo is set to re-open on weekends this coming weekend. The popular dipping spot is at 5301 Fruitland Farm Road and it is a popular swimming destination for the area.
Christa, the beloved black rhinoceros at Caldwell Zoon in Tyler, TX, was diagnosed with a terminal tuberculosis, and according to reports was euthanized this morning (April 26). ”The public was not at risk of contracting TB from the rhino due to the way TB is transmitted,” said Texas Department of...
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Dinos & Dragons Adventure Park will be opening at the McAllen Convention Center on Thursday. The park will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturday. The park will feature 114 dinosaurs and dragons, according […]
Comments / 0