ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jameela Jamil posts her 'last tweet' after Elon Musk buys Twitter: See celebrity reactions

By Hannah Yasharoff, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OgliN_0fKW9psp00

Elon Musk has reached an agreement to buy Twitter , and of course Hollywood has some thoughts.

The social media giant confirmed Monday the Tesla CEO and billionaire will acquire the company in a deal worth $44 billion. Once the deal is complete, which is expected by this year, Twitter will become a privately held company.

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Musk tweeted to his 84 million followers . "I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans."

See what celebrities are saying about the deal.

Elon Musk buying Twitter: Twitter users react to the deal

Jameela Jamil leaves Twitter, Rob Reiner worries about Trump return

Actress Jameela Jamil , known for being outspoken about issues on mental health, body image and online harassment, wrote Monday that she had posted her "last tweet" after learning Musk had acquired the social media site.

"Ah he got twitter. I would like this to be my what lies here as my last tweet," the "Good Place" actress wrote. "I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny. Best of luck."

She wasn't the only one concerned about the controversial billionaire taking over the social media platform.

Director Rob Reiner shared concerns about former President Donald Trump potentially returning to the app under new management after he was permanently banned from Twitter in the days following the Jan. 6 insurrection "due to the risk of further incitement of violence." Trump said Monday he would not return to Twitter , even under a new leader.

"Now that Elon Musk is buying Twitter, the question for all of us is: Will he allow a Criminal who used this platform to lie and spread disinformation to try to overthrow the US Government to return and continue his Criminal activity? And if he does, how do we combat it?" Reiner wrote.

Trump on Twitter: Will Elon Musk let Donald Trump back on Twitter? All signs point to yes

Ice-T jokes Musk should just shut Twitter down

Ice-T had another suggestion: "It would kinda dope if Musk bought Twitter and just shut it off…. Lol."

He later added : "If getting OFF Social Media would RUIN your life… You Truly need to recalibrate your Priorities.. Just sayin."

Twitter under Elon Musk: Will free speech mean more hate speech on the platform?

Scooter Braun, Simu Liu, more stars weigh in

Music exec Scooter Braun welcomed the billionaire to his new role: "Hi Elon @elonmusk," he tweeted with a waving emoji.

And some were hopeful Musk's new role might introduce some updates to the app.

"Free at last! @elonmusk take off my shadow ban homie," Ice Cube pleaded.

"Will we now get the edit tweet option?" Kevin Jonas joked.

"Ignore the drama, pay attention to this instead," Ellie Goulding offered, quote-tweeting a post about climate change.

"Was there nothing better to do with 44 billion dollars?" Marvel star Simu Liu wondered.

"Welp. What now," Questlove posted Monday afternoon, envisioning a potential post-internet lifestyle. "Hmmm maybe this means this starts a 'Ahmir actually enjoys life' like pre 2004 Friendster days…..or even scarier pre 98 Okayplayer days."

Contributing: Brett Molina and Terry Collins

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jameela Jamil posts her 'last tweet' after Elon Musk buys Twitter: See celebrity reactions

Comments / 478

steven boltz
2d ago

Those who are afraid of free speech are NOT true Americans. If you are afraid of the other side of your argument then maybe you don’t have much of a argument in the first place.

Reply(83)
251
Rod
2d ago

The liberals only care about free speech when it’s theirs. They want all opposing voices censored 🤬. They don’t want others to have an opinion only theirs are valid.

Reply(55)
169
Denise Yuchnovicz Benson
2d ago

Need a large bag of popcorn for this one! Musk has made my week with buying Twitter. That’s all he did so far and these stooges are worried about one thing and one thing only…will the bad orange man be able to tweet again??? I SURE HOPE SO!!!!!

Reply(9)
122
Related
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Questlove
Person
Jameela Jamil
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Ellie Goulding
Person
Scooter Braun
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Rob Reiner
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Divorce From Kanye—He Must Be So Mad She’s Saying This On TV!

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had a rocky split thus far, and with Kardashian now dating comedian Pete Davidson things have only gotten worse. Now, the 41-year-old reality star is speaking out about the chaos of the divorce and the drama of her new relationship in a trailer for her upcoming interview with Robin Roberts, and Kardashian is not holding back.
RELATIONSHIPS
Primetimer

Poll: Anderson Cooper is the most-trusted name in news -- Tucker Carlson is more trusted than Gayle King, Rachel Maddow and Jake Tapper

A Economist/YouGov poll that asked 1,500 Americans about their news consumption habits found that CNN's Cooper was the most-trusted news personality, followed by ABC News' David Muir and Fox News' Bret Baier. The least trusted include MSNBC's Joy Reid and CNN's Don Lemon. ALSO: The same poll found that CNN is the most "trustworthy" cable news network, while Fox News is the most "untrustworthy."
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla
The Independent

Jeff Bezos posts rare tweet advising Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter headquarters into a homeless shelter

Jeff Bezos posted a rare tweet advising fellow billionaire Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter’s headquarters into a homeless shelter. The Tesla CEO, who recently became Twitter’s largest shareholder with a 9.2 per cent stake, set up a poll on Saturday asking followers if the company’s San Francisco offices should be repurposed because, as “no one shows up anyways”.Mr Musk has since deleted the poll, but not before 90 per cent of respondents expressed support for the idea and Mr Bezos chimed in to suggest Twitter follow Amazon’s lead by combining the the office with a shelter system.“Or...
HOMELESS
Salon

Bill Maher on why Republicans are obsessed with pedophilia

On last night's episode of "Real Time With Bill Maher," Maher did a segment with Nancy MacLean, historian at Duke University and author of the "Democracy in Chains: The Deep History of the Radical Right's Stealth Plan for America" and David Leonhardt, Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist and author of the New York Times daily newsletter, "The Morning" in which they discussed what is seemingly the topic of choice for republicans these days ... pedophilia.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mic

Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t think Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, or Donald Trump should be canceled

Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t believe in canceling people. At least that’s the sentiment that seemed to come through in his new interview with The New York Times’ Kara Swisher for her Sway podcast. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host was asked about a few of society’s most divisive figures: Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, and Donald Trump. And while Kimmel has been comedically hard on those men on his late-night show, he doesn’t think that their behavior merits canceling them — that is if you believe people can get canceled to begin with.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Fans Spotted A Huge Photoshop Fail In The New 'Kardashians' Promo Photo—Check It Out!

What’s more scandalous than one Kardashian at the center of another Photoshop scandal? All of the Kardashians! Six female members of the Kardashian/Jenner family have come under fire for the promo picture for their brand new Hulu reality TV show, The Kardashians, which was released on Hulu’s Instagram page on Thursday, March 31st, as there seems to be something very off with the way they look!
TV & VIDEOS
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady’s Message For Elon Musk Is Going Viral

Earlier this month, when reports emerged that billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk was looking to purchase Twitter, Tom Brady sent him a message. Brady wanted to know if when Musk took over the app, he could get the famous/infamous scouting combine photo of the legendary quarterback removed. You know the one...
NFL
Primetimer

Chris Wallace asks William Shatner "are you embarrassed?" for having a show on RT America

“You have a TV series called I Don’t Understand, and it runs on RT America,” Wallace asked Shatner on CNN+'s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, according to Mediaite. “No it doesn’t,” Shatner responded, pointing out the show was made for Ora TV. But Ora TV signed a deal to bring it to RT America. So Shatner compared RT America to the BBC. “Russian television is not the BBC," said Wallace.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Five ways Twitter could change under Elon Musk

Elon Musk is already the head of the world’s most valuable car maker, the boss of a private space firm wanting to colonise Mars, the founder and head of a pioneering brain-computer interface company that hopes to make people superhuman, and the CEO of a tunnel-digging startup that plans to one day eliminate traffic. So why does he want to take over Twitter?The world’s richest person has given several hints about his intentions for the social media giant in recent months. Here’s five ways it might change:1. Make Twitter’s algorithm open sourceMusk is a champion of the open source movement,...
BUSINESS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
CNBC

Donald Trump says he won't return to Twitter if Elon Musk reverses ban

Donald Trump said Monday he wouldn't return to Twitter even if Elon Musk reversed the former president's ban. "I was disappointed by the way I was treated by Twitter. I won't be going back on Twitter," the former president told CNBC's Joe Kernen. Twitter permanently suspended Trump from the platform...
POTUS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

454K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy