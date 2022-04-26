ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Panama City murder suspect caught hiding in closet

By S. Brady Calhoun
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ZwgB_0fKW9mTs00

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A murder suspect hid in a closet and hid the murder weapon in a cereal box in a failed attempt to hide from the police shortly after the killing, according to court records.

The case began Friday when 32-year-old Andre Levy went to Andrew’s Place Apartment and confronted Zaniah Taylor about her sister with whom Levy shares two children. Taylor and a man at the apartment, Jammie Lamar Murray, tried to get Levy to leave.

When he wouldn’t leave Levy and Taylor got into a physical altercation. Court records state Levy pulled a gun out of his waistband and shot Taylor three times.

He then drove away from the scene and hid the gun in a cereal box and hid in a closet at an apartment on Laurie Avenue. Panama City Police officers found Levy and the gun a short time later.

During an interview after he was arrested Levy said Taylor choked him and slammed him into a wall and that he was able to get a gun out of Taylor’s waistband and shoot him with it. However, when investigators told Levy they found the gun he admitted that he had lied about the shooting.

“He then recanted his version of events, and instead explained that he has had the gun for several weeks,” investigators wrote. He then told investigators the same sequence of events but said he brought the gun to the apartment and pulled it out of his waistband.

“The defendant stated once he pulled the firearm out, the victim let go of him,” investigators wrote. “The defendant then stated he fired multiple shots at the victim at close range. … The defendant then picked up his shoe and fled in his Honda Civic with the firearm still in his possession.”

Levy is charged with murder. He is being held without bond in the Bay County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Yazoo City man convicted of raping daughter

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo City man was convicted of six counts of statutory rape on Tuesday, April 5. A Yazoo County Circuit Court Jury found Jimmy Allen guilty of raping his daughter. Prosecutors said Allen will be sentenced on April 14, 2022.
YAZOO CITY, MS
The Independent

NYPD share image believed to show suspect pulling murdered mother of two away in a duffel bag

A person was caught on surveillance camera rolling down a duffle bag on the sidewalk inside of which the body of a 51-year-old mother was found in a New York City park, police said.The body of Orsolya Gaal, mother of two teenage boys, was found stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens.Her body was discovered after cops were intimated around 8am local time about a suspicious bag with traces of blood on it at the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and Jackie Robinson Parkway. The body had multiple stab wounds, police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Panama City, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Panama City, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#City Police#Violent Crime#Wmbb#Andrew S Place Apartment
WJTV 12

Man, woman dead in murder-suicide at Jackson apartment

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating after two people died in a murder-suicide in Jackson on Monday, April 18. The incident took place at The Park at Inverness Apartments on Ridgewood Road. According to Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, 37-year-old Markell Felder is suspected of shooting and killing 31-year-old Patrice Harley and hours […]
JACKSON, MS
Fox News

DC woman jumps from high-rise apartment with legs tied, suspect arrested: police

A Washington D.C., woman whose legs were tied fell from a building Thursday night and a suspect was arrested after he allegedly came back to the scene, authorities said. Officers responded around 7 p.m. to reports about someone who fell several stories from an apartment building. They found a woman on the ground with her legs bound together with "some type of rope tied around her legs," a police spokesperson told reporters.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMBB

10 time convicted felon arrested in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man with a long criminal record is back behind bars. The man is so well known to Panama City Police, they arrested him Tuesday night because they knew he didn’t have a driver’s license. From 2006 to 2018, 40-year-old William Ashe has been charged with 30 felonies. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy