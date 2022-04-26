ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Alton Brown knows you hate his slow cooker lasagna, so he made a better recipe: 'I have atoned'

By Jennifer McClellan, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

Alton Brown hasn’t spent the past few years redoing old “ Good Eats ” recipes because they were bad. Well, at least not all of them. There is that slow cooker lasagna recipe – which is among “the most hated” in his repertoire, he says – but more on that later.

Brown decided to revisit his cache to reflect on how the food world has changed since his signature Food Network show launched more than 20 years ago. Back then, sous vide was done by only an anointed few in the fine-dining world. Now, anyone can get a decent immersion circulator shipped overnight to their doorstep for about $100. Accessibility to ingredients has exploded. These days, even mainstream grocers stock spices like sumac and Aleppo pepper .

And, most important, people’s attitudes about cooking have changed. They are more adventurous, more willing to spend time learning-by-trying in the kitchen.

"If I had published a recipe 10 years ago that called for gochujang , people would have thought I was nuts," Brown, 59, tells USA TODAY.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bVXUN_0fKW9LqN00
With the release of "Good Eats: The Final Years," Alton Brown is putting a wrap on his iconic franchise. Writer Allen Salkin once called Brown “the greatest genius that Food Network ever hired." Courtesy of Abrams Books

He feels no apprehension about including the Korean fermented red chili paste in his latest cookbook, “ Good Eats: The Final Years ” (Abrams, 432 pp., out now). In true Alton Brown fashion, he explains what the condiment is and how it’s made, and he uses it in a recipe (the dolsot bibimbap looks amazing).

“Understanding equals power,” he says. "You have power over your fears, so you have confidence if you know what's going on."

“Good Eats: The Final Years” is organized chronologically by seasons of " Good Eats: Reloaded " and " Good Eats: The Return " because “I couldn’t think of a better way to arrange them,” Brown writes.

Containing about 150 recipes, the pages are jampacked with the history and science of food and sprinkled with Brown’s wit and sardonic humor. In a breakout section about simple roasted chicken, Brown laments countertop glass spice racks (“I would eradicate those from planet Earth if I could,” he tells us. “I would go out into the world and bulldoze those into a landfill.”) While improving his chicken parmesan recipe, Brown writes about learning the hard way that older Pyrex baking dishes were made with borosilicate glass, which stood up to rapid temperature changes under a broiler, whereas the newer formula uses soda-lime glass, which doesn’t.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z5NYb_0fKW9LqN00
Alton Brown released "Good Eats: The Final Years," the final cookbook in his iconic franchise, in April. Courtesy of Abrams Books

In the “Lost Season” section, which focuses on the never-aired “Reloaded” Season 3, Brown offers his response to his much-maligned slow cooker lasagna recipe. For those who aren’t familiar, the slow cooker recipe uses layers of noodles, vegetables and meat along with goat's milk powder and calls for a propane torch to brown the cheese topping.

"It's not a good dish," Brown says. “Clever isn’t always smart.”

His new version, which spans several pages and ends with “The Final Lasagna,” is the most lasagna lasagna out there, he says. He recommends taking a vacation between making the ragù alla bolognese and assembling the final dish because it’s “quite a bit of work.”

“I’m done with lasagna," Brown says. "(This) is the way to do it. I can walk away. I have atoned."

Brown is doing a book tour, hitting about a dozen cities including Seattle; Washington; New York; and Dallas, and ending May 11 in Atlanta. If you go, you might hear someone ask about his famous tips – like adding mayonnaise to get creamy scrambled eggs or starting pasta off in cold water . But what’s his greatest tip, the one he says is the single biggest thing you can do improve your cooking?

“Read the recipe,” he says. “Sit down and read it. Don’t cook. Don’t start gathering pots and pans. Make notes if you have to. ... That's not very exciting, but it’s absolutely true.”

“Good Eats: The Final Years” isn’t just the fourth installment in the franchise’s cookbook series: It’s the last. Brown says he’s done with the iconic show – at least for now – and won’t be shooting Season 3 of "Good Eats: Reloaded."

But before fans melt down faster than Gruyère in fondue, that doesn’t mean he’s done with entertainment. Brown has a big announcement coming soon. He has teased a project slated to launch this summer with a streaming service. When asked if he can share more details, he gives a kind but-firm no.

“If I were to tell you, a helicopter full of lawyers would descend on my building,” he says. “I'm currently in a state of flux, but in a good way. I’m not done yet."

Check out these recipes to up your kitchen game:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alton Brown knows you hate his slow cooker lasagna, so he made a better recipe: 'I have atoned'

Comments / 3

Louis Schutz
1d ago

I started prepping his French toast recipe last week. Should be ready in a few more days. Fingers crossed. 😉

Reply(1)
3
Related
The Kitchn

The $4 Aldi Dessert I Bring to Every Party I’m Invited To

For the first time in two years, invitations to dinner with friends seem to outnumber the shows in my Netflix queue. I’m the first to admit that I’m a bit rusty when it comes to hosting these days, and I can only assume others are too. That’s why I am committed to contributing to the culinary portion of every celebration (no matter how small!). Lately, I’ve been offering to bring dessert because, well, I’m a big fan of baked goods and, also, I have a secret shortcut up my sleeve. One of my very favorite desserts is a store-bought treat that costs just $4. What is the secret sweet I’ve found? Aldi’s Dutch Apple Pie, of course!
FOOD & DRINKS
thepioneerwoman.com

9 Ways to Elevate Boxed Cake Mix

Raise your hand if you’ve ever used a cake mix. 🙌. Let’s agree that while we’d all prefer a homemade cake, sometimes a cake mix comes in handy or is the perfect ingredient in a recipe. My two favorite examples of cake mix love are Ree Drummond’s Christmas Rum Cake and these Caramel Brownies. Those are two downright delicious holiday desserts made with cake mix.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

This Is the Best Frozen Vegetable Side Dish You Can Buy at Aldi

This post is an Aldi twofer: You get two tips for the price of one! (And, hey, this post cost you $0, so it’s an extra good deal.) The first tip is simple: Pay attention to the empty or nearly empty shelves. This is usually an indicator that an item is super popular — it’s in such high demand that it needs to be restocked. That’s how I learned about Red Bag Chicken, and it’s what brings me to my next tip: Buy the frozen green beans with cashews and miso sauce.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Mashed

Dairy Queen Just Made Its Biggest Menu Change In Over 20 Years

Every once in a while, Dairy Queen tweaks its menu to fit the season or the times. Last year during spring, the fast food chain made a few changes to its menu, like bringing back the Dreamsicle Dipped Cone and rolling out frozen drinks like the Choco Hazelnut Chip Shake and the Mint Chip Shake, per Taste of Home. While these offerings gave customers some new options at the chain, the menu shakeup might not have felt groundbreaking.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alton Brown
Alabama NewsCenter

Recipe: Easy Pea Salad

As a kid, I wasn’t a big fan of green peas. In fact, I pretty much hated them. I had a great aunt who would sometimes keep me and I remember her trying to force-feed me peas. And it seems like we had peas every time I was there.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

We Tried Every Frozen Pie That Marie Callender’s Makes — And the Favorites Tasted Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Pi Day may have come and gone, but pie day lives forever in our hearts. Or my heart, anyway. I’m convinced it’s a perfect dessert. Between the buttery crust and incredibly versatile fillings, I like to think of pie as a blank canvas for all of my sweet tooth fantasies. But alas, pie is not one of the quickest or easiest things to bake (for that, we’re better off with a mug cake). Enter: frozen pies! Frozen pies are partially or fully baked; all we have to do is finish them in our ovens or let them thaw. I’m a fan of pie and efficiency, so in the name of research, I decided to taste test every pie from one of the biggest names in the biz: Marie Callender’s.
RECIPES
shefinds

Nutritionists Say This Is The Worst Ingredient To Add To Your Eggs—It Causes Indigestion!

Eggs, as you may very well know, are one of the most versatile foods out there with a wide array of health benefits due to protein and vitamin contents. One common mistake many of us make, health experts explain, involves adding fattening or high-calorie ingredients to our eggs for flavor, which we might end up regretting later if we frequently suffer from indigestion. We checked in with nutritionists and asked which ingredient, in their opinion, is the worst for causing indigestion and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Alisha Temples, MS, CNS, LDN, licensed nutritionist, Lisa Jacobsen, FDN-P, FNLP, functional nutrition practitioner, and Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Network#Sous Vide#Aleppo#Korean
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Coke's latest flavor is here. And it's a weird one

Coke's recent foray into bold new flavors has its latest entry, and it's a doozy. Last month, Coca-Cola announced a new limited-edition beverage: Coca-Cola Starlight, a red version of the iconic soda with a flavor "inspired by space." Now the company is one-upping itself with another offbeat offering: Coca-Cola Zero...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Bobby Flay Says You Should Always Have These Two Foods In Your Pantry

What do you always keep in the kitchen? Some people have spices they swear by, while others have a favorite snack they consistently stock in the pantry. Basic ingredients you should always have on hand include things like olive oil, garlic, flour, and lemons — but chefs, of course, have their own opinions about kitchen must-haves. Alex Guarnaschelli, for example, firmly believes that you should always keep beans and lentils in your pantry. And if you're wondering what Bobby Flay's pantry staples include, he talked about this very subject in a recent episode of his podcast with his daughter Sophie, "Always Hungry."
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
LIVESTRONG.com

Want to Age Well? Eat This One Fruit Every Day

They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away, but what about an avocado? Turns out, incorporating this fantastic fruit (yes, avocado is technically a fruit) into your daily diet can support your health today, tomorrow and in the long term. Here, Phyllis Famularo, DCN, RD, CSG, a dietitian...
NUTRITION
The Kitchn

I’m a Registered Dietician and I Buy This Costco Frozen Dinner on Repeat

The freezer section at Costco is legendary. It’s the first place I turn to stock up on frozen fruits and vegetables in the cold winter months. It’s also where I go to find crowd-pleasing appetizers and the best dinner shortcuts. Turns out, one of those dinner shortcuts has become such a hit in my household, it won over my picky daughter and my even pickier husband. Honestly, I never would have guessed it. Mostly because I didn’t even know what I was buying at the time (more on that below). That’s how good Costco’s frozen finds are! You can kind of just trust that whatever you’re buying is going to be good! Allow me to explain.
FOOD & DRINKS
Albany Herald

Why does coffee make you poop? Experts explain

For some people, coffee jump-starts their bowel movements in addition to their energy. Despite the drink's popularity, there isn't a lot of research on why coffee sends many people running to the bathroom within minutes of consuming it. "In some cases, as with coffee and bowel movements, there likely just...
FOOD & DRINKS
TheStreet

McDonald's Brings Back a Classic Menu Item

McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is the ideal fast-food choice for the consumer that loves the classics. While Taco Bell (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report leans on finding new ways to reuse the same dozen ingredients and KFC (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report is determined to create the world's fattest chicken sandwich, McDonald's strategy has always been about finding new ways to make its most-loved products better.
RESTAURANTS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

453K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy