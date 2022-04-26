ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

LA Rams Made a Trailer For a Fake Movie About Stealing the NFL Draft

By Stephen Douglas
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LwuRr_0fKW9HJT00

The Los Angeles Rams traded away all their picks for the 2022 NFL Draft and all they have to show for it is a lousy Super Bowl. Five of their eight picks in this year's draft are compensatory and they don't have anything before the third round so they will presumably be quiet on first night of the Draft... unless...

What if Sawyer from LOST, at the behest of Dennis Quiad in a very funny wig, put together a team consisting of Tyrese Gibson, Scott Eastwood and many of the higher-profile members of the Rams who are still under contract? Could they steal the draft? That's what this fake trailer suggests.

Not going to lie, I would watch this movie. I would watch this movie a lot. Who wouldn't watch Aaron Donald as a college professor as an expert in complex data analytics?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FWxct_0fKW9HJT00

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Robby Anderson Wants to Come On 'Undisputed' After Getting Hammered by Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe

Robby Anderson found himself in the news over the weekend when his negative reaction to reports of the Carolina Panthers' pursuit of Baker Mayfield went viral. In short, Anderson is not a fan of the possible move. Which is odd, considering Mayfield would be the best quarterback Anderson has played with since entering the league with the Jets in 2016. But Mayfield's reputation is also in the toilet right now so Anderson's thought process is anybody's guess.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Popculture

Peek Inside Los Angeles Rams Coach's $14M Super Bowl-Sized Los Angeles Mansion

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay led the team to a Super Bowl title in February and just rewarded himself in the best way. According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, McVay just purchased a mansion located in Los Angeles. The 36-year-old NFL reportedly bought the home for $14 million. The exact location...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyrese Gibson
Person
Scott Eastwood
Front Office Sports

Rams’ Aaron Donald Purchases Massive $17M LA Compound

While Aaron Donald continues to negotiate with the Rams about returning to the Super Bowl champions, the star defensive tackle has completed talks on a new Los Angeles home. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has purchased a sprawling 12,000-square-foot English Country-style house in the Hidden Hills gated community for $17.1 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Aaron Donald Bench Presses Wife In Late-Night Sweat Sesh

Forget dumbbells and plates ... Aaron Donald's clearly found a better way to get jacked -- lift his wife, Erica!. The L.A. Rams star and his sweetheart revealed what a late-night sweat sesh looks like at the Donald household on Tuesday ... and, apparently, it features Aaron bench pressing Erica over and over again!!
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Rams#Ramsnfl
The Spun

Look: Best Photos Of Alex Rodriguez’s New Girlfriend

Alex Rodriguez appeared to have a good time at the Minnesota Timberwolves game on Tuesday evening. The Minnesota Timberwolves topped the Los Angeles Clippers, 109-104, to secure a spot in the Western Conference playoffs. Rodriguez, who owns part of the NBA franchise, was spotted having a good time on sideline...
MLB
Variety

Nicolas Cage Tried to Build an $80 Million Film Studio in Las Vegas, But ‘Then Elon Musk Came In’

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he once tried to get a movie studio built in Las Vegas and had even secured $80 million to do so. What went wrong? The actor said Elon Musk came to town and Las Vegas opted to put the money into the Tesla corporation instead of his desired movie studio. Cage lives in Las Vegas, and the city has been the backdrop for some of his films like “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Honeymoon in Vegas.” Cage won an Oscar for best actor for his performance...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Sends Message To Tom Brady

Over the weekend, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady received the Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award. An honor given to individuals who’ve made a significant contribution to the world of sports. And when Rob Gronkowski learned of his friend’s latest achievement, he was sure to give Brady a shoutout. “Tom deserves...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Jerry West On Tuesday

One week ago, Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West made it clear he was not happy with the way he was depicted in HBO’s “Winning Time.”. He sent a letter, via his attorney, to HBO demanding an apology. “You replaced the real Jerry West — a consummate professional — with his polar opposite, then portrayed this lie to the public as genuine,” the letter reads, via the Los Angeles Times. “You thereby violated the law.”
NBA
The Big Lead

Kendrick Perkins Calls Ben Simmons 'The Pretty Girl Who Smokes Cigarettes'

The Brooklyn Nets' season is officially over and Ben Simmons did not take the court once. Simmons needed a few months to ramp up after he got traded following months of inactivity but managed to further aggravate his back injury in the process and thus was unable to return to the court in time to help Brooklyn stave off elimination. He now faces another summer of getting blasted by every NBA analyst with screentime.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson drums up boring new motto Broncos fans will be forced to love

Denver Broncos fans are eager to see Russell Wilson take the field for the first time since acquiring the star quarterback from the Seattle Seahawks. While there’s still plenty of time until the regular season, fans have been able to catch glimpses of Wilson in the Broncos’ Orange. The quarterback had a media appearance on Monday during which he unveiled a slightly corny, but very fitting, new catchphrase that we’re sure he will speak into existence in Denver. Via Dov Kleiman, Wilson revealed his new motto, “Broncos Country, let’s ride.”
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

Veteran NFL running back announces retirement

Bilal Powell was drafted by the New York Jets, spent his entire NFL career with the New York Jets, and now he will retire as a member of the New York Jets. The veteran running back signed a one-day contract with the franchise on Tuesday and announced his official retirement.
NFL
The Game Haus

2022 NFL Mock Draft April 26

The 2021 football season is over. It is never too early to look ahead to the draft. Here is the 2022 NFL Mock Draft April 26. 1. Jacksonville Jaguars- Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan. With the franchise tag being placed on Cam Robinson, the Jaguars will likely go with a defensive...
NFL
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy