LA Rams Made a Trailer For a Fake Movie About Stealing the NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams traded away all their picks for the 2022 NFL Draft and all they have to show for it is a lousy Super Bowl. Five of their eight picks in this year's draft are compensatory and they don't have anything before the third round so they will presumably be quiet on first night of the Draft... unless...

What if Sawyer from LOST, at the behest of Dennis Quiad in a very funny wig, put together a team consisting of Tyrese Gibson, Scott Eastwood and many of the higher-profile members of the Rams who are still under contract? Could they steal the draft? That's what this fake trailer suggests.

Not going to lie, I would watch this movie. I would watch this movie a lot. Who wouldn't watch Aaron Donald as a college professor as an expert in complex data analytics?