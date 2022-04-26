ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Samsung’s T7 Shield is a more durable version of its portable USB-C SSD

By Cameron Faulkner
The Verge
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung has announced the T7 Shield USB-C portable SSD, which, by all accounts, has the same internal hardware as the T7 but with a more rugged design that endows it with IP65 water and dust resistance. The grippy rubber coating inherently makes it better at deflecting scuffs and scratches than the...

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

Related
laptopmag.com

Samsung Galaxy owners, beware! Nasty flaw allowed hackers to wipe your phone's data

A newly discovered vulnerability dubbed "CVE-2022-22292" allowed hackers to make phone calls, install and delete apps, weaken HTTPS security by downloading arbitrary root certificates, and deploy factory resets (i.e., wiping all of your data) on Samsung phones. Kryptowire, a mobile security and privacy solutions company, found the critical security flaw...
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Samsung's Galaxy S22 is down to a record low of $700 at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Both Samsung and other retailers have offered a few ways to save...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ssd#Ip65#Tb#Dynamic Thermal Guard#Usb C#Macos#Verge
The Staten Island Advance

Amazon has a secret shopping section filled with deals. Here’s how to access it.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Somewhere in the Amazon universe, someone purchased a Hamilton Beach Belgian Waffle Maker with removable nonstick plates and used it twice. The box is still intact, but slightly squished, the accompanying recipe book for restaurant-quality breakfast delights in acceptable condition, just gently dog-eared. It’s a superfluous appliance that probably sat in an impulsive shopper’s closet for three to six months and maybe even pumped out a few Christmas morning treats before its ultimate return. But the mega e-tailer has cleaned it, tested its functionality, inspected it for missing accessories and given it a “very good” stamp of approval. If you can get past the fact that this normally $90 machine was opened, used and sent back to stock, it’s yours for $39.99.
RETAIL
shefinds

3 Apps You Need To Remove From Your iPhone Immediately–They’re Ruining Your iPhone!

Great apps are what make your iPhone experience even better. From navigation apps to fun streaming apps that allow you to pass the time no matter where you roam, there is no shortage of apps that you can download in seconds and add to your collection. But it’s equally as important to know which apps are taxing on your phone’s battery or can snatch data and pose privacy concerns. Tech Expert Robert Welch, the CEO of Projector1, shares the three apps you need to remove from your iPhone immediately — they’re ruining your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete This One App On Your iPhone To Increase Its Battery Life

When your iPhone battery dies after a few hours and renders your phone impossible to use for most of the day, you know you have unresolved tech issues on your hands. You don’t have to (and shouldn’t) be satisfied with a less-than-stellar phone experience, especially given the fact that you invested a lot in your phone. One way to instantly increase battery power is by simply trimming certain apps off of your device. And although deleting apps can be painful, you will get used to not having them AND can benefit from a better overall iPhone experience when your phone is free of these battery-sucking culprits. Apple experts say you should delete this one app on your iPhone to increase its battery life.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How Long Does a Tesla Battery Last Before It Must Be Replaced?

Switching to an electric car is the best way to embrace a green and low-waste future. Since Tesla is one of the most known manufacturers of electric cars, it's normal to wonder how well they fare out. So, in terms of sustainability, how long does a Tesla battery last before...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
SPY

The Best Tablets Provide Laptop Power in Tablet Form

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. The best ablets fill that gap between your laptop and your smartphone. The long battery life and large displays are great for binge-watching your favorite movies and shows on cross country flights and road trips. Plus, they are easy to pack around, especially since tablets are generally lightweight and sport a slim profile you can easily slip in and out of a bag. When you really get into the nitty-gritty of the capabilities, the...
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

AirPods Pro and AirPods 3 have insane discounts for Mother’s Day 2022

Everyone knows that Apple’s various AirPods models are the most popular headphones on the planet right now. With that in mind, and with the knowledge that Amazon is the top online retailer in the country, it doesn’t take a crystal ball to foresee sell-outs. And since Amazon’s AirPods Pro price has been at an all-time low lately, people are swarming Amazon to get them.
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

Best SSD for gaming in 2022

The best SSD for gaming can have a bigger impact than you might think. Yeah, SSDs ensure that your games load as fast as possible, but they'll also make Windows run so much more smoothly. With Microsoft releasing the DirectStorage API for Windows, games can potentially tap into these fast transfer rates for even quicker load times too.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Daily deals April 23: 65% off Netgear Orbi Pro Mesh Wi-Fi, $86 Liene Photo Printer, 85-inch Samsung Smart TV, more

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Saturday's bestdeals include a curved Acer Nitro gaming monitor for $419, Eufy Security's Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $79.99, and 63% off the 10-inch Facebook Portal.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Amazon’s Blink Camera deals start at $17 each this week

Did you miss the crazy Blink camera deals Amazon was offering during its massive Black Friday 2021 sale? Well, we have some wonderful news. Every single one of Amazon’s best Blink deals from Black Friday has returned ahead of Christmas 2021!. Of course, it’s not just Blink home security...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Brave, DuckDuckGo just gave you another way to flip Google the middle finger

Brave has announced that its web browser will now allow users to bypass AMP pages hosted by Google, which it claims are harmful to both privacy and the state of the web. The new De-AMP feature will instead funnel web users to content hosted directly on the publisher’s website, minimizing the opportunity for additional tracking and meddling to take place.
INTERNET
CNET

WatchOS 9: The New Features Expected to Hit Your Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to arrive later this year, but you likely won't need the latest hardware to take advantage of Apple's newest features. The company typically adds more functionality every year through software updates. Apple's WatchOS 8 update introduced new watch faces made from the iPhone's...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

T-Mobile suffers another system breach, this time at the hands of teen hackers

Cyber-crime gang Lapsus$ which had successfully hacked NVIDIA, Samsung, and Microsoft, was able to get into T-Mobile's systems multiple times in March, per Krebs on Security. LAPSUS$ was run by a bunch of teenagers apparently and its most active members are now behind the bars. Krebs on Security obtained a week's worth of private chats between key LAPSUS$ members, which gives a glimpse into their modus operandi.
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

Report: T-Mobile has fastest and most consistent cellular, Verizon offers fastest broadband in the US

Ookla is out with its latest report for mobile and fixed broadband Internet speeds in the US. Continuing a trend, T-Mobile won for best mobile performance across the board with speeds roughly 2x faster than AT&T and Verizon along with having the highest consistency and availability. Meanwhile, for fixed broadband, Verizon edged out XFINITY for the fastest service.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy