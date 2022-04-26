ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lisa Hogan Opens Up About Relationship With Jeremy Clarkson: “Everyone Says I’ve Tamed Him”

By Saajan Jogia
Grand Tour Nation
Grand Tour Nation
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

49-year-old Lisa Hogan has opened up about her five-year relationship with Jeremy Clarkson, revealing how they met each other for the first time and how it has been since. Despite being thirteen years younger, she reveals that Jeremy is more energetic than her. The Irish model and Jeremy met at a...

www.grandtournation.com

Comments / 3

Related
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Catches COVID-19: Fans React To Clarkson’s Farm Disaster

Jeremy Clarkson broke out the news today via his Instagram post that showed a Covid-19 rapid test kit displaying a positive result. Appropriately captioned ‘Bollocks’, Clarkson has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 the second time! Last time, he tested positive for Covid-19 just before Christmas. He displayed mild symptoms and had to isolate himself. This […] The post Jeremy Clarkson Catches COVID-19: Fans React To Clarkson’s Farm Disaster appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Tests Positive For COVID-19 For The Second Time

Quite sadly, Jeremy Clarkson has uploaded a photo of his COVID-19 rapid test kit which suggests that 62-year-old presenter has contracted COVID for the second time. The photo is captioned “Bollocks”, which is quite appropriate under such circumstances. In 2020, he tested positive for COVID during the Christmas break. He had symptoms for about four […] The post Jeremy Clarkson Tests Positive For COVID-19 For The Second Time appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HollywoodLife

Chelsea Clinton Recalls ‘Disgusting & Cruel’ Way Her Weight Was Criticized As A Kid

The former First Daughter reflected on the ‘nasty’ comments about her looks that she got from some commentators. Chelsea Clinton didn’t hold back during her guest co-hosting appearance on The View on Friday April 1. The former First Daughter looked back on some of the negative comments she received about her weight and the way she looked while her dad, former President Bill Clinton, was in office. Chelsea, 42, said that the “disgusting” comments didn’t sit right with her at all.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Clarkson
The US Sun

My husband’s family excluded me from their meal so I took drastic action – he was fuming but I think it’s fair enough

GETTING along with in-laws is something that most people strive to do. Well, one woman at her wits' end chose chaos when she decided to crash her in-laws' dinner. The 32-year-old woman who goes by the online alias RestaurantCrasher took to the internet to question if she was in the wrong for a night that turned sour for everyone involved.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irish
Tracey Folly

I was furious when my boyfriend's doctor called me by his ex-girlfriend's name

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It took years for me to admit it wasn't my boyfriend's fault. My boyfriend asked me to accompany him to a doctor's appointment, and I agreed. What I didn't know was that his ex-girlfriend had accompanied him to his previous appointment, and they had written her name on his chart. I don't know the reason they wrote her name down, because I didn't get to read the note on the chart.
The Independent

Woman who continued texting boyfriend after he died reveals she was blocked by new owner of number

A woman who continued to text her boyfriend of four years after his death has revealed that she was recently blocked by the new owner of his phone number. When the messages were no longer sending, she took to TikTok to share her grief with the rest of the world.Samantha Rhodes posted a video about the heartbreaking incident to TikTok on 3 April, where it has gained more than 15m views. In the viral video, Rhodes scrolled through unanswered messages she’d sent to her late boyfriend Austyn - who died this past January - including pictures of her dog, photos...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Mark Wahlberg Makes Surprising Decision Regarding Religion and His Kids

Mark Wahlberg recently explained how he broached the subject of religion to his children. The actor showed up on an April 7 episode of Today and spoke about his upcoming film Father Stu where he portrays Stuart Long, a real-life boxer-turned-priest. Wahlberg, a Catholic, said he is dedicated to the...
RELIGION
Daily Mail

Mother-to-be is convinced her baby girl is going to be trouble after she's spotted flipping the bird TWICE in her scans

A mother-to-be is convinced her unborn daughter is going to be 'trouble' after she was spotted swearing twice in 3D baby scans. Ang Slater from Pottstown, Pennsylvania, went for an ultrasound when she was 25-weeks pregnant last month but was stunned when her unborn baby girl made some unmistakable hand gestures - giving the middle finger in one snap and sticking two fingers up in another.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Slate

My Rich Husband Has Made Me an Amazing Offer. I’m Afraid to Take It.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I work in the arts and have always lived on very little. While I think the arts should be more highly valued and offer some kind of job security, I’ve made it work and been able to save for things that really matter to me. My husband and I tend to be aligned on how we prioritize spending: travel, food and experiences. He likes to occasionally splurge on material things that often improve life for both of us. It’s worked well for us to maintain our incomes separately and pay into a joint account for rent, groceries and other shared essentials. My husband works in a much higher-paid industry; when we first met he earned slightly more than me and we each paid half our shared expenses. I chose work that I’m passionate about, make my own schedule and am willing to sacrifice a higher salary for those benefits.
RETAIL
ComicBook

Puppy From Betty White Oscar's Tribute Adopted by John Travolta and His Son

Betty White's Oscar tribute led to John Travolta and his son adopting a puppy. During The Academy Awards, the entire house took a second to remember the Golden Girls star as she was featured in the In Memoriam segment. As a part of White's work during her career, she tried to help animal causes whenever possible. That led to Jamie Lee Curtis holding a tiny pup named Mac & Cheese on-stage. They were looking for a home for the dog. Travolta's youngest son Ben is going to be taking care of Mac for the time being. The Pulp Fiction star shared a picture of their new trio on Instagram and social media couldn't get enough of it.
PETS
Grand Tour Nation

Grand Tour Nation

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
936K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering everything car related from the latest supercars to the funniest car shows. We live and breathe the world of motoring.

 https://www.grandtournation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy