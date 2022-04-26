ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Federer plans tournament return at Swiss Indoors in October

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RB4tt_0fKW8aqx00

Roger Federer intends to return to tournament tennis after what will have been more than a year away from the tour by playing at the Swiss Indoors in October.

The event in Basel announced in a statement posted on its website on Tuesday that the 20-time Grand Slam champion “has officially entered the tournament and will appear on the entry list with the protected ATP ranking" of No. 9.

His agent, Tony Godsick, confirmed to The Associated Press that is Federer's plan.

Federer's first match there is scheduled for Oct. 25, according to the website.

The 40-year-old Swiss star has not played a competitive match since losing to Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-0 in the Wimbledon quarterfinals on July 7. Soon after that defeat, Federer had surgery to repair damage to his meniscus and cartilage in his right knee — the third time in a span of 1 1/2 years that knee was operated on.

Federer has won a men's record eight championships at the All England Club. He and Novak Djokovic are tied for the second-most overall major tennis titles won by a man; they trail Rafael Nadal, who has 21.

Federer said in an interview with a Swiss newspaper in November that he expected to miss Wimbledon this year — it starts on June 27 — and was not sure when, if ever, he might be able to play again at a high level, although he did "want to see one last time what I’m capable of as a professional tennis player.”

In February, Federer and Nadal announced they were both planning to participate in the Laver Cup in London on Sept. 23-25.

That would mark Federer's return to action for the first time since last July — albeit not at a full-fledged tournament but at a team event founded by his management company.

Federer has won the Swiss Indoors trophy 10 times. The tournament will return this year after being called off in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

———

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Phil Mickelson seeking PGA Tour release for Saudi-backed event

Phil Mickelson is seeking a release from the PGA Tour to play in the first event of Greg Norman's Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational event in June. The 51-year-old American missed the Masters in April as he took a break from the game after apologising for his criticism of Saudi Arabia's regime.
GOLF
Yardbarker

Roger Federer ‘looking forward to playing back home’ as he confirms tournament

Roger Federer has confirmed he will play at the Swiss Indoors tournament in October 2022 when it returns to the ATP tour after a two year break. Federer has been plagued with a knee injury for the last couple of years, which saw him play only one tournament, the Australian Open, in 2020 before taking a long break from the sport while undergoing double knee surgery.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
Tennis World Usa

'So much respect for Roger Federer', says former ATP ace

Despite having played very little in the past two seasons, Roger Federer continues to be an icon around the world. The Swiss phenomenon had to deal with a serious right knee injury, which significantly limited his appearances on the pitch. Suffice it to say that the former ATP number 1...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swiss Indoors#Grand Slam#Atp#The Associated Press#The All England Club
Yardbarker

‘See you in Madrid,’ says Rafael Nadal as he confirms attendance

Rafael Nadal has confirmed he will play in his home tournament at the Madrid Open next month despite still recovering from a rib injury. The Spaniard sustained a rib stress fracture in his semi-final match against Carlos Alcaraz at Indian Wells in March and went on to lose the final against Taylor Fritz.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

'Rafael Nadal is extraordinary because...', says former ATP ace

In addition to Russia, Spain also placed two tennis players in the top ten of the ATP world rankings this week. This is obviously the champion and winner of 21 Slam titles Rafael Nadal and the phenomenon of the moment (and not only) Carlos Alcaraz, capable of winning the third trophy of the season in Barcelona and climbing to ninth place in the standings.
TENNIS
The Spun

Wimbledon Has Made A Decision On Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic will be allowed to compete at this summer’s Wimbledon tournament after All England Club confirmed that COVID-19 vaccinations won’t be required. Per Adam Shergold of the Daily Mail, Wimbledon chief executive Sally Bolton said there are COVID restrictions planned after the pandemic affected the past two events. That paves the way for the unvaccinated Djokovic to defend his 2021 title this July.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Tennis World Usa

'Novak Djokovic’s made progress and dug out...', says legend

Novak Djokovic met with old acquaintances in Belgrade. The Serbian Open final between Novak Djokovic and Andrey Rublev took place in the Serbian capital. The Russian prevailed in three sets: after winning the first set, the second set tiebreak let him down, temporarily putting the world number one on the line.
TENNIS
BBC

Colin de Grandhomme: Surrey sign New Zealand all-rounder for three matches

Surrey have signed New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme as an overseas player for their next three County Championship games. The 35-year-old has played 28 Tests and 86 white-ball matches for his country. He replaces West Indies paceman Kemar Roach as the county's overseas player, who flew home last week...
WORLD
ESPN

Barcelona's Sergino Dest could be out for rest of season, June U.S. matches

United States men's national team defender Sergino Dest is the latest member of the squad to go down with an injury that will put his summer availability for the Americans in question. The standout 21-year-old came away with a hamstring injury on Sunday while playing for his club team Barcelona...
MLS
ABC News

ABC News

623K+
Followers
150K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy