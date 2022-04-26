ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, FL

“Trouble” Coming To The Scene In Gulfport

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UGoOX_0fKW8Tck00

GULFPORT, FL. – Through the Kennek Foundation, the Gulfport Police Department announced a new community program – “Trouble on the Scene” that will bring hope and comfort to children experiencing traumatic situations in Gulfport.

Trouble the Dog is an oversized, keepsake plush known to calm and comfort children affected by trauma.  The Trouble on the Scene program ensures that police officers and first responders have a resource available to help provide immediate comfort to children in times of crisis.

The Kennek Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization formed to provide comfort and hope to those most in need – leaving plush toy dogs behind as a coping mechanism for children to keep as they heal.  A new ally for the community, Trouble the Dog has been applauded by CNN and MSNBC as a “therapy dog” and “socially conscious comfort toy” for children.

It started with a phone call to Gulfport PD between Kennek founder, Sheila Duncan from Boston, Massachusetts, and Chief Vincent’s Administrative Assistant, Gail Biron, and it took off from there.  Ms. Duncan revealed the department donor, Rod Kreimeyer, and Jon Sherril who winters in Florida.

Kreimeyer represents the Masonic Low Twelve Riders Sons of Hiram Chapter St. Petersburg and Tony Mangiafico of the St. Pete Fools (local businessman’s association) which will be delivering the first Twenty Five “Trouble” the dogs to the Gulfport Police Department on May 2nd.

“This was a no-brainer for me. In crisis situations, children oftentimes do not have people they can relate to. If Trouble the Dog can help fill a potential void, or even open the door to healing, interpersonal contact, then I am all for it” said police chief, Robert Vincent.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gulfport, FL
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
Gulfport, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Therapy Dog#The Kennek Foundation#Cnn#Msnbc#Gulfport Pd#Kennek#The St Pete Fools
WMBB

10 time convicted felon arrested in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man with a long criminal record is back behind bars. The man is so well known to Panama City Police, they arrested him Tuesday night because they knew he didn’t have a driver’s license. From 2006 to 2018, 40-year-old William Ashe has been charged with 30 felonies. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFLA

Tampa billboard greets travelers with anti-gay slogan

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A human rights organization launched a billboard campaign in Tampa and several other Florida cities billing the state’s slogan as “The Sunshine ‘Don’t Say Gay or Trans’ State.” The billboards, which are located in high-traffic areas, are part of an advertising campaign launched by the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ+ civil […]
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
114K+
Followers
15K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy