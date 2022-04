Is it possible to make a series that’s the continuation of a 46-year-old movie but stands on its own at the same time? That’s what Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet hope with The Man Who Fell To Earth, which contains some characters from the David Bowie-starring 1976 film but goes off in a direction all its own. THE MAN WHO FELL TO EARTH: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A man stands in front of a cheering audience and some big video screens and says, “How did we get here?” The Gist: Faraday (Chiwetel Ejiofor) is a Steve Jobs-esque tech magnate, who is...

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO