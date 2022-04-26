ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Seaford releases amended election results

By Sarah Ash
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEAFORD, Del. – City of Seaford officials met on Monday to recount the total number of ballots cast for the 2022 Municipal Election, held on April 16th. Total number of ballots cast: 602 (includes 115 absentee ballots) For Mayor:. David Genshaw: 412. Pat...

