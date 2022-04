NICKERSON, Kan. — The Nickerson USD 309 School District continues its plans to bring a bond issue before its patrons. The district had recently sent out a request for qualifications for a Construction Management At Risk contractor to handle the potential bond issue. According to Superintendent Curtis Nightingale the district received six proposals from contractors. Two of them were selected as finalists and those two contractors toured the facilities last Friday. Nightingale says those two contractors have until this Friday to turn in theri final proposals. The district plans to interview those two contractors next week and a recommendation of the CMAR will go before the board during their regular meeting May 9.

