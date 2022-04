In the wake of Robinhood announcing it will be letting go of 9 percent of its staff, Caleb Silver, Investopedia editor-in-chief, joined Cheddar News to talk about the growing pains that the trading platform is going through, how it is affecting its user experience, and where it goes from here. “I think you're gonna see a little bit more automation, but that's how Robinhood was built," he said. "I think what you'll see is less marketing." Silver also noted that the steep drop in the stock price leaves it potentially open to being acquired. "I'm not saying that I know anything about this, but they're looking awful cheap. And when you think about what's going on with Twitter and some of these other platforms, you can see a buyer coming for Robinhood any minute now."

BUSINESS ・ 17 HOURS AGO