Nissan is full of old legendary offroaders and SUVs because of their home country's rough terrain, adventurous lifestyles, and utility-oriented nature. While American trucks and SUVs are typically broad and far too big to fit in tight spaces, these Japanese vehicles are all about practicality, utility, and the ability to go anywhere the driver pleases. So you may be rolling your eyes over the thought of some pitiful crossover climbing up a steep hill, struggling to gain traction. However, we assure you that is far from what this particular SUV is, and it can typically outperform other offroad-based vehicles of similar stature.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO