Lexington candidate forum to focus on law enforcement, racial justice

By Evelyn Schultz
 2 days ago
A candidate forum on law enforcement, racial justice, and accountability is happening 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lyric Theater.

The forum will feature candidates running for Lexington mayor and Fayette County Attorney in the May 17 primary election. Five candidates have RSVP'd so far, including Linda Gorton, Adrian Wallace, and David Kloiber, who are all mayoral candidates. Larry Roberts and Angela Evans are running for Fayette County Attorney.

The moderated forum—which focuses on law enforcement, racial justice, and accountability from city leaders—is happening in the midst of multiple concerns from citizens regarding law enforcement.

More specifically, some are worried about the new license plate reader cameras across Lexington. Police say they're using these license plate readers to track crime , but police won't be releasing the locations of these readers. There is worry the flock cameras could be placed in areas that are already overly policed.

Faith leaders from across central Kentucky gathered the day before, demanding current Fayette County Attorney Larry Roberts drop all charges against protesters from summer 2020.

"The Lexington protests did not result in acts of violence or damage to property," said Rev Dr. Keith Tyler of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church.

The candidates will potentially be asked about violent crimes in the city. This time last year, Lexington had 14 homicides, for a record-breaking total of 37 homicides in 2021.

Police report that arrests in seven homicide cases—including one juvenile suspect—have been made so far this year. The majority of these incidents involve gun violence.

