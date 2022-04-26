ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Metros where people in St. Louis are getting new jobs

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bn3Ff_0fKW6Xei00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

Metros where people in St. Louis are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from St. Louis, MO-IL found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from St. Louis, MO-IL in the first quarter of 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O2gON_0fKW6Xei00
Michael // Wikimedia Comons

#30. Kankakee, IL

- Started a new job in Kankakee, IL from St. Louis, MO-IL in Q1 2021: 62
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in St. Louis, MO-IL from Kankakee, IL in Q1 2021: 29
--- #2 most common destination from Kankakee, IL
- Net job flow: 33 to Kankakee, IL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dbEvu_0fKW6Xei00
JamesPatrick.pro // Shutterstock

#29. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

- Started a new job in Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL from St. Louis, MO-IL in Q1 2021: 67
--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in St. Louis, MO-IL from Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL in Q1 2021: 71
--- #9 most common destination from Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
- Net job flow: 4 to St. Louis, MO-IL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1faXFq_0fKW6Xei00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#28. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

- Started a new job in Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI from St. Louis, MO-IL in Q1 2021: 73
--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in St. Louis, MO-IL from Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI in Q1 2021: 117
--- #29 most common destination from Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI
- Net job flow: 44 to St. Louis, MO-IL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkRb_0fKW6Xei00
Public Domain

#27. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from St. Louis, MO-IL in Q1 2021: 78
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in St. Louis, MO-IL from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 86
--- #38 most common destination from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
- Net job flow: 8 to St. Louis, MO-IL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0fKW6Xei00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#26. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from St. Louis, MO-IL in Q1 2021: 80
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in St. Louis, MO-IL from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 54
--- #35 (tie) most common destination from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA
- Net job flow: 26 to San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0fKW6Xei00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#25. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from St. Louis, MO-IL in Q1 2021: 81
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in St. Louis, MO-IL from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 67
--- #45 most common destination from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
- Net job flow: 14 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HDNP0_0fKW6Xei00
J. Pinta // Wikimedia

#24. Decatur, IL

- Started a new job in Decatur, IL from St. Louis, MO-IL in Q1 2021: 84
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in St. Louis, MO-IL from Decatur, IL in Q1 2021: 96
--- #4 most common destination from Decatur, IL
- Net job flow: 12 to St. Louis, MO-IL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A9Rvq_0fKW6Xei00
Alexbaumgarner // Wikimedia

#23. Rockford, IL

- Started a new job in Rockford, IL from St. Louis, MO-IL in Q1 2021: 89
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in St. Louis, MO-IL from Rockford, IL in Q1 2021: 112
--- #4 most common destination from Rockford, IL
- Net job flow: 23 to St. Louis, MO-IL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0fKW6Xei00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#22. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from St. Louis, MO-IL in Q1 2021: 91
--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in St. Louis, MO-IL from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 120
--- #46 (tie) most common destination from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
- Net job flow: 29 to St. Louis, MO-IL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ChXdx_0fKW6Xei00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#21. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

- Started a new job in Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN from St. Louis, MO-IL in Q1 2021: 104
--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in St. Louis, MO-IL from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN in Q1 2021: 97
--- #30 most common destination from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN
- Net job flow: 7 to Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VlG2q_0fKW6Xei00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#20. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

- Started a new job in Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN from St. Louis, MO-IL in Q1 2021: 108
--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in St. Louis, MO-IL from Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN in Q1 2021: 105
--- #23 most common destination from Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN
- Net job flow: 3 to Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0fKW6Xei00
skeeze // Pixabay

#19. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from St. Louis, MO-IL in Q1 2021: 112
--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in St. Louis, MO-IL from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 155
--- #55 (tie) most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
- Net job flow: 43 to St. Louis, MO-IL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0fKW6Xei00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#18. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from St. Louis, MO-IL in Q1 2021: 112
--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in St. Louis, MO-IL from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 137
--- #49 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
- Net job flow: 25 to St. Louis, MO-IL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0fKW6Xei00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from St. Louis, MO-IL in Q1 2021: 126
--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in St. Louis, MO-IL from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 73
--- #41 most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL
- Net job flow: 53 to Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0fKW6Xei00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#16. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from St. Louis, MO-IL in Q1 2021: 129
--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in St. Louis, MO-IL from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 169
--- #53 most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
- Net job flow: 40 to St. Louis, MO-IL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0fKW6Xei00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#15. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from St. Louis, MO-IL in Q1 2021: 136
--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in St. Louis, MO-IL from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 99
--- #26 most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
- Net job flow: 37 to Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JjOEh_0fKW6Xei00
Teemu008 /// Flickr

#14. Bloomington, IL

- Started a new job in Bloomington, IL from St. Louis, MO-IL in Q1 2021: 139
--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in St. Louis, MO-IL from Bloomington, IL in Q1 2021: 115
--- #4 most common destination from Bloomington, IL
- Net job flow: 24 to Bloomington, IL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0fKW6Xei00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#13. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from St. Louis, MO-IL in Q1 2021: 148
--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in St. Louis, MO-IL from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 124
--- #34 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ
- Net job flow: 24 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TomQR_0fKW6Xei00
Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Champaign-Urbana, IL

- Started a new job in Champaign-Urbana, IL from St. Louis, MO-IL in Q1 2021: 184
--- 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in St. Louis, MO-IL from Champaign-Urbana, IL in Q1 2021: 160
--- #2 most common destination from Champaign-Urbana, IL
- Net job flow: 24 to Champaign-Urbana, IL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0fKW6Xei00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from St. Louis, MO-IL in Q1 2021: 189
--- 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in St. Louis, MO-IL from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 141
--- #41 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA
- Net job flow: 48 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ibv2v_0fKW6Xei00
Robert Lawton // Wikimedia

#10. Peoria, IL

- Started a new job in Peoria, IL from St. Louis, MO-IL in Q1 2021: 260
--- 2.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in St. Louis, MO-IL from Peoria, IL in Q1 2021: 271
--- #2 most common destination from Peoria, IL
- Net job flow: 11 to St. Louis, MO-IL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qWR3X_0fKW6Xei00
AbeEzekowitz // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Joplin, MO

- Started a new job in Joplin, MO from St. Louis, MO-IL in Q1 2021: 270
--- 2.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in St. Louis, MO-IL from Joplin, MO in Q1 2021: 306
--- #2 most common destination from Joplin, MO
- Net job flow: 36 to St. Louis, MO-IL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vdesN_0fKW6Xei00
Explorecdale // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Carbondale-Marion, IL

- Started a new job in Carbondale-Marion, IL from St. Louis, MO-IL in Q1 2021: 326
--- 2.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in St. Louis, MO-IL from Carbondale-Marion, IL in Q1 2021: 343
--- #2 most common destination from Carbondale-Marion, IL
- Net job flow: 17 to St. Louis, MO-IL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HdbGg_0fKW6Xei00
aka Kath // Flickr

#7. Springfield, IL

- Started a new job in Springfield, IL from St. Louis, MO-IL in Q1 2021: 358
--- 3.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in St. Louis, MO-IL from Springfield, IL in Q1 2021: 345
--- #2 most common destination from Springfield, IL
- Net job flow: 13 to Springfield, IL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0fKW6Xei00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from St. Louis, MO-IL in Q1 2021: 395
--- 3.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in St. Louis, MO-IL from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 354
--- #33 most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
- Net job flow: 41 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12foRx_0fKW6Xei00
David Wilson // Flickr

#5. Cape Girardeau, MO-IL

- Started a new job in Cape Girardeau, MO-IL from St. Louis, MO-IL in Q1 2021: 405
--- 3.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in St. Louis, MO-IL from Cape Girardeau, MO-IL in Q1 2021: 425
--- #1 most common destination from Cape Girardeau, MO-IL
- Net job flow: 20 to St. Louis, MO-IL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e7rp1_0fKW6Xei00
Katherine Dowler // Wikimedia

#4. Jefferson City, MO

- Started a new job in Jefferson City, MO from St. Louis, MO-IL in Q1 2021: 542
--- 4.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in St. Louis, MO-IL from Jefferson City, MO in Q1 2021: 520
--- #1 most common destination from Jefferson City, MO
- Net job flow: 22 to Jefferson City, MO

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rCTKo_0fKW6Xei00
Pixabay

#3. Columbia, MO

- Started a new job in Columbia, MO from St. Louis, MO-IL in Q1 2021: 827
--- 6.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in St. Louis, MO-IL from Columbia, MO in Q1 2021: 699
--- #0 most common destination from Columbia, MO
- Net job flow: 128 to Columbia, MO

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1opV8Q_0fKW6Xei00
Jose Kevo // Wikicommons

#2. Springfield, MO

- Started a new job in Springfield, MO from St. Louis, MO-IL in Q1 2021: 1,005
--- 8.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in St. Louis, MO-IL from Springfield, MO in Q1 2021: 1,015
--- #1 most common destination from Springfield, MO
- Net job flow: 10 to St. Louis, MO-IL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0fKW6Xei00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#1. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from St. Louis, MO-IL in Q1 2021: 2,887
--- 24.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in St. Louis, MO-IL from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 2,589
--- #1 most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Net job flow: 298 to Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

