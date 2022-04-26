MojaveNC // Wikimedia

Metros where people in St. George are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from St. George, UT found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from St. George, UT in the first quarter of 2021.

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in St. George

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#13. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from St. George, UT in Q1 2021: 11

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in St. George, UT from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 4

--- #202 (tie) most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Net job flow: 7 to Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

f11photo // Shutterstock

#12. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from St. George, UT in Q1 2021: 12

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in St. George, UT from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 14

--- #164 most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Net job flow: 2 to St. George, UT

Public Domain

#11. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from St. George, UT in Q1 2021: 15

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in St. George, UT from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 15

--- #117 (tie) most common destination from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Net job flow: 0 to St. George, UT

Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#10. Boise City, ID

- Started a new job in Boise City, ID from St. George, UT in Q1 2021: 15

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in St. George, UT from Boise City, ID in Q1 2021: 10

--- #55 (tie) most common destination from Boise City, ID

- Net job flow: 5 to Boise City, ID

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#9. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from St. George, UT in Q1 2021: 17

--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in St. George, UT from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 50

--- #79 most common destination from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

- Net job flow: 33 to St. George, UT

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in St. George

InSapphoWeTrust // Wikicommons

#8. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ

- Started a new job in Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ from St. George, UT in Q1 2021: 23

--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in St. George, UT from Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ in Q1 2021: 12

--- #12 (tie) most common destination from Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ

- Net job flow: 11 to Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#7. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from St. George, UT in Q1 2021: 41

--- 2.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in St. George, UT from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 110

--- #89 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Net job flow: 69 to St. George, UT

Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Logan, UT-ID

- Started a new job in Logan, UT-ID from St. George, UT in Q1 2021: 51

--- 2.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in St. George, UT from Logan, UT-ID in Q1 2021: 46

--- #4 most common destination from Logan, UT-ID

- Net job flow: 5 to Logan, UT-ID

DPPed// Wikimedia

#5. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from St. George, UT in Q1 2021: 64

--- 3.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in St. George, UT from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 75

--- #64 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Net job flow: 11 to St. George, UT

randy andy // Shutterstock

#4. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Started a new job in Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV from St. George, UT in Q1 2021: 116

--- 6.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in St. George, UT from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV in Q1 2021: 155

--- #18 most common destination from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Net job flow: 39 to St. George, UT

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in St. George metro area

Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Ogden-Clearfield, UT

- Started a new job in Ogden-Clearfield, UT from St. George, UT in Q1 2021: 193

--- 10.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in St. George, UT from Ogden-Clearfield, UT in Q1 2021: 202

--- #4 most common destination from Ogden-Clearfield, UT

- Net job flow: 9 to St. George, UT

Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Provo-Orem, UT

- Started a new job in Provo-Orem, UT from St. George, UT in Q1 2021: 327

--- 18.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in St. George, UT from Provo-Orem, UT in Q1 2021: 305

--- #3 most common destination from Provo-Orem, UT

- Net job flow: 22 to Provo-Orem, UT

Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#1. Salt Lake City, UT

- Started a new job in Salt Lake City, UT from St. George, UT in Q1 2021: 633

--- 35.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in St. George, UT from Salt Lake City, UT in Q1 2021: 622

--- #3 most common destination from Salt Lake City, UT

- Net job flow: 11 to Salt Lake City, UT