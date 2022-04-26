Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

Metros where people in San Jose are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in the first quarter of 2021.

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in San Jose that don't require a college degree

VISALIA2010 // Wikicommons

#30. Visalia, CA

- Started a new job in Visalia, CA from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q1 2021: 102

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from Visalia, CA in Q1 2021: 86

--- #7 most common destination from Visalia, CA

- Net job flow: 16 to Visalia, CA

Stan Shebs // Wikicommons

#29. Napa, CA

- Started a new job in Napa, CA from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q1 2021: 103

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from Napa, CA in Q1 2021: 77

--- #5 most common destination from Napa, CA

- Net job flow: 26 to Napa, CA

Pixabay

#28. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

- Started a new job in Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q1 2021: 105

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA in Q1 2021: 101

--- #10 most common destination from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

- Net job flow: 4 to Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

Mark Miller // Wikicommons

#27. Merced, CA

- Started a new job in Merced, CA from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q1 2021: 108

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from Merced, CA in Q1 2021: 103

--- #6 most common destination from Merced, CA

- Net job flow: 5 to Merced, CA

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q1 2021: 114

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 59

--- #61 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Net job flow: 55 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

You may also like: Where people in San Jose are moving to most

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#25. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q1 2021: 114

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 118

--- #59 most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Net job flow: 4 to San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#24. El Paso, TX

- Started a new job in El Paso, TX from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q1 2021: 120

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from El Paso, TX in Q1 2021: 11

--- #15 most common destination from El Paso, TX

- Net job flow: 109 to El Paso, TX

skeeze // Pixabay

#23. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q1 2021: 123

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 54

--- #52 (tie) most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Net job flow: 69 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#22. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

- Started a new job in Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q1 2021: 129

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH in Q1 2021: 123

--- #25 most common destination from Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

- Net job flow: 6 to Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

f11photo // Shutterstock

#21. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q1 2021: 146

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 76

--- #23 most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Net job flow: 70 to Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

You may also like: How San Jose feels about climate change

CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

- Started a new job in Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q1 2021: 151

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA in Q1 2021: 118

--- #7 most common destination from Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

- Net job flow: 33 to Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

randy andy // Shutterstock

#19. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Started a new job in Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q1 2021: 189

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV in Q1 2021: 58

--- #9 most common destination from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Net job flow: 131 to Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#18. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

- Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q1 2021: 194

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 79

--- #17 most common destination from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

- Net job flow: 115 to Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

California Droning // Shutterstock

#17. Vallejo, CA

- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q1 2021: 204

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 218

--- #3 most common destination from Vallejo, CA

- Net job flow: 14 to San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

Pixabay

#16. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

- Started a new job in Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q1 2021: 239

--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX in Q1 2021: 46

--- #14 most common destination from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

- Net job flow: 193 to Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

You may also like: Closest national parks to San Jose

DPPed// Wikimedia

#15. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q1 2021: 265

--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 88

--- #22 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Net job flow: 177 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

Matt314 // Wikicommons

#14. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA

- Started a new job in Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q1 2021: 278

--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA in Q1 2021: 294

--- #3 most common destination from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA

- Net job flow: 16 to San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#13. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q1 2021: 315

--- 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 297

--- #31 most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Net job flow: 18 to New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#12. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

- Started a new job in Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q1 2021: 326

--- 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA in Q1 2021: 348

--- #0 most common destination from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

- Net job flow: 22 to San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

Public Domain

#11. Modesto, CA

- Started a new job in Modesto, CA from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q1 2021: 331

--- 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from Modesto, CA in Q1 2021: 326

--- #5 most common destination from Modesto, CA

- Net job flow: 5 to Modesto, CA

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in San Jose

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q1 2021: 336

--- 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 106

--- #36 most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Net job flow: 230 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

David Jordan // Wikicommons

#9. Fresno, CA

- Started a new job in Fresno, CA from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q1 2021: 342

--- 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from Fresno, CA in Q1 2021: 309

--- #8 most common destination from Fresno, CA

- Net job flow: 33 to Fresno, CA

Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#8. Salinas, CA

- Started a new job in Salinas, CA from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q1 2021: 385

--- 1.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from Salinas, CA in Q1 2021: 521

--- #0 most common destination from Salinas, CA

- Net job flow: 136 to San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

Public Domain

#7. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q1 2021: 487

--- 2.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 214

--- #11 most common destination from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Net job flow: 273 to Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#6. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q1 2021: 521

--- 2.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 626

--- #7 most common destination from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

- Net job flow: 105 to San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in San Jose that require a graduate degree

LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#5. Stockton, CA

- Started a new job in Stockton, CA from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q1 2021: 603

--- 2.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from Stockton, CA in Q1 2021: 687

--- #4 most common destination from Stockton, CA

- Net job flow: 84 to San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

SD Dirk // Flickr

#4. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q1 2021: 1,041

--- 4.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 1,105

--- #3 most common destination from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Net job flow: 64 to San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

Pixabay

#3. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q1 2021: 1,424

--- 6.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 1,444

--- #2 most common destination from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

- Net job flow: 20 to San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#2. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q1 2021: 3,243

--- 13.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 3,545

--- #3 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Net job flow: 302 to San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#1. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q1 2021: 8,884

--- 38.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 8,363

--- #1 most common destination from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

- Net job flow: 521 to San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to San Jose