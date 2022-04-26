Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

Metros where people in Wausau are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Wausau-Weston, WI found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Wausau-Weston, WI in the first quarter of 2021.

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Fond du Lac, WI

- Started a new job in Fond du Lac, WI from Wausau-Weston, WI in Q1 2021: 15

--- 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wausau-Weston, WI from Fond du Lac, WI in Q1 2021: 15

--- #11 most common destination from Fond du Lac, WI

- Net job flow: 0 to Wausau-Weston, WI

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources // Flickr

#13. Sheboygan, WI

- Started a new job in Sheboygan, WI from Wausau-Weston, WI in Q1 2021: 16

--- 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wausau-Weston, WI from Sheboygan, WI in Q1 2021: 22

--- #10 most common destination from Sheboygan, WI

- Net job flow: 6 to Wausau-Weston, WI

Visit Beloit // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Janesville-Beloit, WI

- Started a new job in Janesville-Beloit, WI from Wausau-Weston, WI in Q1 2021: 19

--- 1.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wausau-Weston, WI from Janesville-Beloit, WI in Q1 2021: 20

--- #12 (tie) most common destination from Janesville-Beloit, WI

- Net job flow: 1 to Wausau-Weston, WI

gillfoto // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Racine, WI

- Started a new job in Racine, WI from Wausau-Weston, WI in Q1 2021: 19

--- 1.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wausau-Weston, WI from Racine, WI in Q1 2021: 16

--- #13 most common destination from Racine, WI

- Net job flow: 3 to Racine, WI

Canva

#10. Duluth, MN-WI

- Started a new job in Duluth, MN-WI from Wausau-Weston, WI in Q1 2021: 19

--- 1.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wausau-Weston, WI from Duluth, MN-WI in Q1 2021: 11

--- #13 most common destination from Duluth, MN-WI

- Net job flow: 8 to Duluth, MN-WI

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#9. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Wausau-Weston, WI in Q1 2021: 37

--- 3.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wausau-Weston, WI from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 64

--- #102 (tie) most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Net job flow: 27 to Wausau-Weston, WI

Alan Froegel // Wikimedia Commons

#8. La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN

- Started a new job in La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN from Wausau-Weston, WI in Q1 2021: 39

--- 3.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wausau-Weston, WI from La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN in Q1 2021: 57

--- #8 most common destination from La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN

- Net job flow: 18 to Wausau-Weston, WI

Creative Commons

#7. Oshkosh-Neenah, WI

- Started a new job in Oshkosh-Neenah, WI from Wausau-Weston, WI in Q1 2021: 43

--- 4.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wausau-Weston, WI from Oshkosh-Neenah, WI in Q1 2021: 61

--- #10 most common destination from Oshkosh-Neenah, WI

- Net job flow: 18 to Wausau-Weston, WI

Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#6. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

- Started a new job in Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI from Wausau-Weston, WI in Q1 2021: 44

--- 4.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wausau-Weston, WI from Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI in Q1 2021: 50

--- #46 most common destination from Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

- Net job flow: 6 to Wausau-Weston, WI

Itrytohelp32 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Eau Claire, WI

- Started a new job in Eau Claire, WI from Wausau-Weston, WI in Q1 2021: 71

--- 7.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wausau-Weston, WI from Eau Claire, WI in Q1 2021: 78

--- #6 most common destination from Eau Claire, WI

- Net job flow: 7 to Wausau-Weston, WI

Chris Rand//Wikicommons

#4. Green Bay, WI

- Started a new job in Green Bay, WI from Wausau-Weston, WI in Q1 2021: 91

--- 9.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wausau-Weston, WI from Green Bay, WI in Q1 2021: 113

--- #7 most common destination from Green Bay, WI

- Net job flow: 22 to Wausau-Weston, WI

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Appleton, WI

- Started a new job in Appleton, WI from Wausau-Weston, WI in Q1 2021: 97

--- 9.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wausau-Weston, WI from Appleton, WI in Q1 2021: 108

--- #7 most common destination from Appleton, WI

- Net job flow: 11 to Wausau-Weston, WI

Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#2. Madison, WI

- Started a new job in Madison, WI from Wausau-Weston, WI in Q1 2021: 125

--- 12.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wausau-Weston, WI from Madison, WI in Q1 2021: 211

--- #12 most common destination from Madison, WI

- Net job flow: 86 to Wausau-Weston, WI

Max Pixel

#1. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI

- Started a new job in Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI from Wausau-Weston, WI in Q1 2021: 195

--- 19.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wausau-Weston, WI from Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI in Q1 2021: 193

--- #13 most common destination from Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI

- Net job flow: 2 to Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI