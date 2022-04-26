ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Metros where people in Scranton are getting new jobs

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vmvvw_0fKW6Pau00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA in the first quarter of 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0fKW6Pau00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#30. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 13
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 4
--- #205 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ
- Net job flow: 9 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1em9Fw_0fKW6Pau00
Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

- Started a new job in Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA from Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 13
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA from Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA in Q1 2021: 17
--- #25 (tie) most common destination from Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
- Net job flow: 4 to Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BUz4j_0fKW6Pau00
Christopher Boswell // Shutterstock

#28. Trenton-Princeton, NJ

- Started a new job in Trenton-Princeton, NJ from Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 13
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA from Trenton-Princeton, NJ in Q1 2021: 13
--- #20 most common destination from Trenton-Princeton, NJ
- Net job flow: 0 to Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzKJQ_0fKW6Pau00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#27. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

- Started a new job in Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY from Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 15
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA from Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY in Q1 2021: 10
--- #37 (tie) most common destination from Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
- Net job flow: 5 to Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PUSEX_0fKW6Pau00
Ron Cogswell // Flickr

#26. Johnstown, PA

- Started a new job in Johnstown, PA from Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 16
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA from Johnstown, PA in Q1 2021: 18
--- #6 (tie) most common destination from Johnstown, PA
- Net job flow: 2 to Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qWR3X_0fKW6Pau00
AbeEzekowitz // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Joplin, MO

- Started a new job in Joplin, MO from Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 16
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA from Joplin, MO in Q1 2021: 0
--- #27 most common destination from Joplin, MO
- Net job flow: 16 to Joplin, MO

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0fKW6Pau00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#24. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 17
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 11
--- #126 most common destination from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
- Net job flow: 6 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0fKW6Pau00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 17
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 11
--- #178 (tie) most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA
- Net job flow: 6 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfagb_0fKW6Pau00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#22. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Started a new job in Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL from Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 17
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL in Q1 2021: 14
--- #116 (tie) most common destination from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Net job flow: 3 to Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ye54t_0fKW6Pau00
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#21. Jacksonville, FL

- Started a new job in Jacksonville, FL from Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 20
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA from Jacksonville, FL in Q1 2021: 5
--- #109 most common destination from Jacksonville, FL
- Net job flow: 15 to Jacksonville, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0fKW6Pau00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 22
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 13
--- #196 (tie) most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
- Net job flow: 9 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0fKW6Pau00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 22
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 12
--- #127 most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL
- Net job flow: 10 to Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6JXF_0fKW6Pau00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#18. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD

- Started a new job in Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD from Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 28
--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA from Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD in Q1 2021: 51
--- #50 most common destination from Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD
- Net job flow: 23 to Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=278Qhg_0fKW6Pau00
BotMultichill // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Altoona, PA

- Started a new job in Altoona, PA from Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 28
--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA from Altoona, PA in Q1 2021: 35
--- #8 most common destination from Altoona, PA
- Net job flow: 7 to Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0fKW6Pau00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#16. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 33
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 27
--- #97 most common destination from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
- Net job flow: 6 to Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y2Zpf_0fKW6Pau00
pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Erie, PA

- Started a new job in Erie, PA from Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 36
--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA from Erie, PA in Q1 2021: 24
--- #7 most common destination from Erie, PA
- Net job flow: 12 to Erie, PA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ge3JP_0fKW6Pau00
Wikicommons

#14. State College, PA

- Started a new job in State College, PA from Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 43
--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA from State College, PA in Q1 2021: 30
--- #6 most common destination from State College, PA
- Net job flow: 13 to State College, PA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bIuML_0fKW6Pau00
jmd41280 // Flickr

#13. Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA

- Started a new job in Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA from Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 46
--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA from Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA in Q1 2021: 41
--- #11 most common destination from Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA
- Net job flow: 5 to Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SkaDg_0fKW6Pau00
Pixabay

#12. Lebanon, PA

- Started a new job in Lebanon, PA from Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 56
--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA from Lebanon, PA in Q1 2021: 50
--- #9 most common destination from Lebanon, PA
- Net job flow: 6 to Lebanon, PA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dgy6a_0fKW6Pau00
Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia

#11. Williamsport, PA

- Started a new job in Williamsport, PA from Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 64
--- 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA from Williamsport, PA in Q1 2021: 89
--- #4 most common destination from Williamsport, PA
- Net job flow: 25 to Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kmXDK_0fKW6Pau00
Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#10. East Stroudsburg, PA

- Started a new job in East Stroudsburg, PA from Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 165
--- 3.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA from East Stroudsburg, PA in Q1 2021: 163
--- #2 most common destination from East Stroudsburg, PA
- Net job flow: 2 to East Stroudsburg, PA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LFWdw_0fKW6Pau00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Lancaster, PA

- Started a new job in Lancaster, PA from Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 171
--- 3.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA from Lancaster, PA in Q1 2021: 153
--- #8 most common destination from Lancaster, PA
- Net job flow: 18 to Lancaster, PA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QAWoS_0fKW6Pau00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#8. York-Hanover, PA

- Started a new job in York-Hanover, PA from Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 173
--- 3.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA from York-Hanover, PA in Q1 2021: 186
--- #10 most common destination from York-Hanover, PA
- Net job flow: 13 to Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S6rGb_0fKW6Pau00
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Reading, PA

- Started a new job in Reading, PA from Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 183
--- 4.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA from Reading, PA in Q1 2021: 205
--- #8 most common destination from Reading, PA
- Net job flow: 22 to Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0fKW6Pau00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#6. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 211
--- 4.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 317
--- #39 most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
- Net job flow: 106 to Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NAnmb_0fKW6Pau00
Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA

- Started a new job in Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA from Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 219
--- 4.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA from Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA in Q1 2021: 193
--- #1 most common destination from Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA
- Net job flow: 26 to Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39iYYU_0fKW6Pau00
Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#4. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

- Started a new job in Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA from Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 343
--- 7.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA from Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA in Q1 2021: 371
--- #6 most common destination from Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
- Net job flow: 28 to Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0fKW6Pau00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#3. Pittsburgh, PA

- Started a new job in Pittsburgh, PA from Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 392
--- 8.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA from Pittsburgh, PA in Q1 2021: 372
--- #7 most common destination from Pittsburgh, PA
- Net job flow: 20 to Pittsburgh, PA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UMBrF_0fKW6Pau00
Paul Leiby // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ

- Started a new job in Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ from Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 644
--- 13.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA from Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ in Q1 2021: 710
--- #2 most common destination from Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ
- Net job flow: 66 to Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaNT5_0fKW6Pau00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#1. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

- Started a new job in Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD from Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 1,109
--- 24.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD in Q1 2021: 1,106
--- #8 most common destination from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD
- Net job flow: 3 to Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

Stacker

Stacker

