Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

Metros where people in Tampa are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in the first quarter of 2021.

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

f11photo // Shutterstock

#30. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

- Started a new job in Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 130

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD in Q1 2021: 252

--- #32 most common destination from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

- Net job flow: 122 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#29. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 134

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 423

--- #49 most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Net job flow: 289 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#28. Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 147

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 159

--- #4 most common destination from Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL

- Net job flow: 12 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

f11photo // Shutterstock

#27. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

- Started a new job in Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 150

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN in Q1 2021: 141

--- #20 most common destination from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

- Net job flow: 9 to Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#26. Sebring-Avon Park, FL

- Started a new job in Sebring-Avon Park, FL from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 150

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Sebring-Avon Park, FL in Q1 2021: 147

--- #0 most common destination from Sebring-Avon Park, FL

- Net job flow: 3 to Sebring-Avon Park, FL

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Tampa

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#25. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 165

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 403

--- #30 most common destination from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Net job flow: 238 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 185

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 187

--- #28 most common destination from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Net job flow: 2 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Ted Eytan // Wikicommons

#23. The Villages, FL

- Started a new job in The Villages, FL from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 212

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from The Villages, FL in Q1 2021: 193

--- #1 most common destination from The Villages, FL

- Net job flow: 19 to The Villages, FL

skeeze // Pixabay

#22. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 212

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 187

--- #35 most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Net job flow: 25 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 263

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 268

--- #46 most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Net job flow: 5 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

j.s. clark // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Panama City, FL

- Started a new job in Panama City, FL from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 275

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Panama City, FL in Q1 2021: 206

--- #3 most common destination from Panama City, FL

- Net job flow: 69 to Panama City, FL

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#19. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 330

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 969

--- #29 most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Net job flow: 639 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#18. Homosassa Springs, FL

- Started a new job in Homosassa Springs, FL from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 355

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Homosassa Springs, FL in Q1 2021: 344

--- #0 most common destination from Homosassa Springs, FL

- Net job flow: 11 to Homosassa Springs, FL

Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock

#17. Punta Gorda, FL

- Started a new job in Punta Gorda, FL from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 379

--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Punta Gorda, FL in Q1 2021: 380

--- #1 most common destination from Punta Gorda, FL

- Net job flow: 1 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 426

--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 498

--- #25 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Net job flow: 72 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#15. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL

- Started a new job in Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 437

--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL in Q1 2021: 361

--- #1 most common destination from Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL

- Net job flow: 76 to Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL

FloridaStock // Shutterstock

#14. Naples-Marco Island, FL

- Started a new job in Naples-Marco Island, FL from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 468

--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Naples-Marco Island, FL in Q1 2021: 437

--- #2 most common destination from Naples-Marco Island, FL

- Net job flow: 31 to Naples-Marco Island, FL

Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL

- Started a new job in Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 551

--- 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL in Q1 2021: 662

--- #2 most common destination from Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL

- Net job flow: 111 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#12. Port St. Lucie, FL

- Started a new job in Port St. Lucie, FL from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 580

--- 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Port St. Lucie, FL in Q1 2021: 484

--- #2 most common destination from Port St. Lucie, FL

- Net job flow: 96 to Port St. Lucie, FL

UrbanTallahassee// Wikimedia

#11. Tallahassee, FL

- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 623

--- 1.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 632

--- #1 most common destination from Tallahassee, FL

- Net job flow: 9 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Tampa

User:DouglasGreen // Wikimedia

#10. Gainesville, FL

- Started a new job in Gainesville, FL from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 651

--- 1.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Gainesville, FL in Q1 2021: 577

--- #1 most common destination from Gainesville, FL

- Net job flow: 74 to Gainesville, FL

Luv24jmg // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Ocala, FL

- Started a new job in Ocala, FL from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 652

--- 1.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Ocala, FL in Q1 2021: 668

--- #1 most common destination from Ocala, FL

- Net job flow: 16 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#8. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 829

--- 2.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 794

--- #2 most common destination from Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL

- Net job flow: 35 to Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL

MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#7. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL

- Started a new job in Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 867

--- 2.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL in Q1 2021: 878

--- #2 most common destination from Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL

- Net job flow: 11 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#6. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL

- Started a new job in Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 1,312

--- 3.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL in Q1 2021: 1,305

--- #1 most common destination from Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL

- Net job flow: 7 to Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Tampa metro area

Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#5. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL

- Started a new job in North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 2,751

--- 7.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL in Q1 2021: 2,538

--- #0 most common destination from North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL

- Net job flow: 213 to North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL

VisitCentralFL // Flickr

#4. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL

- Started a new job in Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 2,868

--- 7.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL in Q1 2021: 2,585

--- #0 most common destination from Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL

- Net job flow: 283 to Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#3. Jacksonville, FL

- Started a new job in Jacksonville, FL from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 3,037

--- 8.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Jacksonville, FL in Q1 2021: 3,142

--- #2 most common destination from Jacksonville, FL

- Net job flow: 105 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 6,937

--- 18.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 6,953

--- #0 most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Net job flow: 16 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#1. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Started a new job in Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 7,315

--- 19.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL in Q1 2021: 7,410

--- #0 most common destination from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Net job flow: 95 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

You may also like: Closest national parks to Tampa