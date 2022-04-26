Matt314 // Wikicommons

Metros where people in Santa Rosa are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA in the first quarter of 2021.

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Santa Rosa metro area

Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#30. Salt Lake City, UT

- Started a new job in Salt Lake City, UT from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA in Q1 2021: 14

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA from Salt Lake City, UT in Q1 2021: 5

--- #84 most common destination from Salt Lake City, UT

- Net job flow: 9 to Salt Lake City, UT

Edmund Garman // Flickr

#29. Salem, OR

- Started a new job in Salem, OR from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA in Q1 2021: 15

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA from Salem, OR in Q1 2021: 3

--- #18 (tie) most common destination from Salem, OR

- Net job flow: 12 to Salem, OR

randy andy // Shutterstock

#28. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Started a new job in Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA in Q1 2021: 16

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV in Q1 2021: 6

--- #80 (tie) most common destination from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Net job flow: 10 to Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

Basar // Wikicommons

#27. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA

- Started a new job in San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA in Q1 2021: 18

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA from San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA in Q1 2021: 15

--- #18 most common destination from San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA

- Net job flow: 3 to San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA

Pixabay

#26. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

- Started a new job in Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA in Q1 2021: 19

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA in Q1 2021: 12

--- #23 most common destination from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

- Net job flow: 7 to Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Santa Rosa metro area

Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons

#25. Yuba City, CA

- Started a new job in Yuba City, CA from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA in Q1 2021: 19

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA from Yuba City, CA in Q1 2021: 18

--- #11 most common destination from Yuba City, CA

- Net job flow: 1 to Yuba City, CA

f11photo // Shutterstock

#24. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA in Q1 2021: 20

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 11

--- #110 most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Net job flow: 9 to Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

nickchapman // Wikicommons

#23. Bakersfield, CA

- Started a new job in Bakersfield, CA from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA in Q1 2021: 21

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA from Bakersfield, CA in Q1 2021: 28

--- #26 most common destination from Bakersfield, CA

- Net job flow: 7 to Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA

Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#22. Redding, CA

- Started a new job in Redding, CA from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA in Q1 2021: 23

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA from Redding, CA in Q1 2021: 36

--- #14 most common destination from Redding, CA

- Net job flow: 13 to Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA

Public Domain

#21. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA in Q1 2021: 25

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 24

--- #84 most common destination from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Net job flow: 1 to Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Santa Rosa

CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

- Started a new job in Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA in Q1 2021: 25

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA from Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA in Q1 2021: 29

--- #19 (tie) most common destination from Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

- Net job flow: 4 to Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA

Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#19. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

- Started a new job in Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA in Q1 2021: 27

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA in Q1 2021: 23

--- #11 most common destination from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

- Net job flow: 4 to Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA in Q1 2021: 28

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 11

--- #168 (tie) most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Net job flow: 17 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#17. Boise City, ID

- Started a new job in Boise City, ID from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA in Q1 2021: 28

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA from Boise City, ID in Q1 2021: 3

--- #34 (tie) most common destination from Boise City, ID

- Net job flow: 25 to Boise City, ID

Daderot // Wikicommons

#16. Chico, CA

- Started a new job in Chico, CA from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA in Q1 2021: 29

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA from Chico, CA in Q1 2021: 28

--- #10 (tie) most common destination from Chico, CA

- Net job flow: 1 to Chico, CA

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Santa Rosa metro area

Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#15. Salinas, CA

- Started a new job in Salinas, CA from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA in Q1 2021: 30

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA from Salinas, CA in Q1 2021: 36

--- #18 (tie) most common destination from Salinas, CA

- Net job flow: 6 to Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA

Lómelinde // Wikicommons

#14. Reno, NV

- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA in Q1 2021: 33

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 9

--- #17 most common destination from Reno, NV

- Net job flow: 24 to Reno, NV

DPPed// Wikimedia

#13. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA in Q1 2021: 38

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 16

--- #98 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Net job flow: 22 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#12. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

- Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA in Q1 2021: 39

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 10

--- #43 most common destination from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

- Net job flow: 29 to Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Public Domain

#11. Modesto, CA

- Started a new job in Modesto, CA from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA in Q1 2021: 52

--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA from Modesto, CA in Q1 2021: 55

--- #15 most common destination from Modesto, CA

- Net job flow: 3 to Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA

You may also like: Where people in Santa Rosa are moving to most

David Jordan // Wikicommons

#10. Fresno, CA

- Started a new job in Fresno, CA from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA in Q1 2021: 57

--- 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA from Fresno, CA in Q1 2021: 43

--- #18 most common destination from Fresno, CA

- Net job flow: 14 to Fresno, CA

LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#9. Stockton, CA

- Started a new job in Stockton, CA from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA in Q1 2021: 113

--- 2.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA from Stockton, CA in Q1 2021: 122

--- #12 most common destination from Stockton, CA

- Net job flow: 9 to Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA

SD Dirk // Flickr

#8. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA in Q1 2021: 133

--- 3.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 128

--- #23 most common destination from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Net job flow: 5 to San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

California Droning // Shutterstock

#7. Vallejo, CA

- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA in Q1 2021: 154

--- 3.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 145

--- #5 most common destination from Vallejo, CA

- Net job flow: 9 to Vallejo, CA

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#6. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA in Q1 2021: 157

--- 3.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 92

--- #16 (tie) most common destination from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

- Net job flow: 65 to Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Santa Rosa that don't require a college degree

Stan Shebs // Wikicommons

#5. Napa, CA

- Started a new job in Napa, CA from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA in Q1 2021: 248

--- 5.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA from Napa, CA in Q1 2021: 227

--- #1 most common destination from Napa, CA

- Net job flow: 21 to Napa, CA

Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#4. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

- Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA in Q1 2021: 294

--- 7.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q1 2021: 278

--- #11 most common destination from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

- Net job flow: 16 to San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

Pixabay

#3. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA in Q1 2021: 459

--- 11.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 389

--- #11 most common destination from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

- Net job flow: 70 to Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#2. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA in Q1 2021: 475

--- 11.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 453

--- #18 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Net job flow: 22 to Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#1. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA in Q1 2021: 1,168

--- 27.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 1,114

--- #6 most common destination from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

- Net job flow: 54 to San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Santa Rosa