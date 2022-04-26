ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metros where people in Syracuse are getting new jobs

 2 days ago

Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

Metros where people in Syracuse are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Syracuse, NY found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Syracuse, NY in the first quarter of 2021.

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#30. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Syracuse, NY in Q1 2021: 15
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Syracuse, NY from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 23
--- #172 (tie) most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Net job flow: 8 to Syracuse, NY

John Phelan // Wikimedia

#29. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT

- Started a new job in Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT from Syracuse, NY in Q1 2021: 15
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Syracuse, NY from Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT in Q1 2021: 13
--- #38 most common destination from Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT
- Net job flow: 2 to Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#28. Pittsburgh, PA

- Started a new job in Pittsburgh, PA from Syracuse, NY in Q1 2021: 16
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Syracuse, NY from Pittsburgh, PA in Q1 2021: 19
--- #86 (tie) most common destination from Pittsburgh, PA
- Net job flow: 3 to Syracuse, NY

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#27. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Syracuse, NY in Q1 2021: 19
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Syracuse, NY from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 16
--- #145 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
- Net job flow: 3 to Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

f11photo // Shutterstock

#26. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

- Started a new job in Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN from Syracuse, NY in Q1 2021: 20
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Syracuse, NY from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN in Q1 2021: 3
--- #101 most common destination from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN
- Net job flow: 17 to Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

f11photo // Shutterstock

#25. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Syracuse, NY in Q1 2021: 21
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Syracuse, NY from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 8
--- #102 (tie) most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
- Net job flow: 13 to Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#24. Raleigh-Cary, NC

- Started a new job in Raleigh-Cary, NC from Syracuse, NY in Q1 2021: 21
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Syracuse, NY from Raleigh-Cary, NC in Q1 2021: 4
--- #66 most common destination from Raleigh-Cary, NC
- Net job flow: 17 to Raleigh-Cary, NC

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Syracuse, NY in Q1 2021: 23
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Syracuse, NY from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 25
--- #158 (tie) most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA
- Net job flow: 2 to Syracuse, NY

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Syracuse, NY in Q1 2021: 23
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Syracuse, NY from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 11
--- #94 most common destination from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Net job flow: 12 to Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Syracuse, NY in Q1 2021: 24
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Syracuse, NY from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 11
--- #183 most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
- Net job flow: 13 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#20. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Started a new job in Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL from Syracuse, NY in Q1 2021: 24
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Syracuse, NY from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL in Q1 2021: 16
--- #94 most common destination from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Net job flow: 8 to Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#19. Jacksonville, FL

- Started a new job in Jacksonville, FL from Syracuse, NY in Q1 2021: 26
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Syracuse, NY from Jacksonville, FL in Q1 2021: 6
--- #89 most common destination from Jacksonville, FL
- Net job flow: 20 to Jacksonville, FL

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#18. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Syracuse, NY in Q1 2021: 27
--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Syracuse, NY from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 14
--- #100 most common destination from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
- Net job flow: 13 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Daniel Case // Wikicommons

#17. Kingston, NY

- Started a new job in Kingston, NY from Syracuse, NY in Q1 2021: 30
--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Syracuse, NY from Kingston, NY in Q1 2021: 22
--- #6 most common destination from Kingston, NY
- Net job flow: 8 to Kingston, NY

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#16. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Syracuse, NY in Q1 2021: 30
--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Syracuse, NY from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 18
--- #105 most common destination from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
- Net job flow: 12 to Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

JBC3 // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Glens Falls, NY

- Started a new job in Glens Falls, NY from Syracuse, NY in Q1 2021: 30
--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Syracuse, NY from Glens Falls, NY in Q1 2021: 27
--- #5 most common destination from Glens Falls, NY
- Net job flow: 3 to Glens Falls, NY

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from Syracuse, NY in Q1 2021: 33
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Syracuse, NY from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 14
--- #98 most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL
- Net job flow: 19 to Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#13. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT

- Started a new job in Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT from Syracuse, NY in Q1 2021: 34
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Syracuse, NY from Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT in Q1 2021: 26
--- #16 most common destination from Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT
- Net job flow: 8 to Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#12. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

- Started a new job in Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH from Syracuse, NY in Q1 2021: 36
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Syracuse, NY from Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH in Q1 2021: 35
--- #60 most common destination from Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
- Net job flow: 1 to Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

f11photo // Shutterstock

#11. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

- Started a new job in Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD from Syracuse, NY in Q1 2021: 44
--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Syracuse, NY from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD in Q1 2021: 39
--- #69 (tie) most common destination from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD
- Net job flow: 5 to Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

Stilfehler // Wikicommons

#10. Elmira, NY

- Started a new job in Elmira, NY from Syracuse, NY in Q1 2021: 51
--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Syracuse, NY from Elmira, NY in Q1 2021: 58
--- #6 most common destination from Elmira, NY
- Net job flow: 7 to Syracuse, NY

Public Domain

#9. Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

- Started a new job in Watertown-Fort Drum, NY from Syracuse, NY in Q1 2021: 94
--- 1.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Syracuse, NY from Watertown-Fort Drum, NY in Q1 2021: 112
--- #2 most common destination from Watertown-Fort Drum, NY
- Net job flow: 18 to Syracuse, NY

Lewis Liu // Shutterstock

#8. Ithaca, NY

- Started a new job in Ithaca, NY from Syracuse, NY in Q1 2021: 94
--- 1.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Syracuse, NY from Ithaca, NY in Q1 2021: 102
--- #3 most common destination from Ithaca, NY
- Net job flow: 8 to Syracuse, NY

Jason // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY

- Started a new job in Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY from Syracuse, NY in Q1 2021: 95
--- 1.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Syracuse, NY from Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY in Q1 2021: 102
--- #6 most common destination from Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY
- Net job flow: 7 to Syracuse, NY

waitscm // Flickr

#6. Binghamton, NY

- Started a new job in Binghamton, NY from Syracuse, NY in Q1 2021: 269
--- 5.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Syracuse, NY from Binghamton, NY in Q1 2021: 173
--- #2 most common destination from Binghamton, NY
- Net job flow: 96 to Binghamton, NY

Stephen Zimmermann // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY

- Started a new job in Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY from Syracuse, NY in Q1 2021: 359
--- 7.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Syracuse, NY from Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY in Q1 2021: 383
--- #3 most common destination from Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY
- Net job flow: 24 to Syracuse, NY

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#4. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

- Started a new job in Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY from Syracuse, NY in Q1 2021: 441
--- 9.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Syracuse, NY from Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY in Q1 2021: 357
--- #3 most common destination from Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
- Net job flow: 84 to Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

Jmancuso // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Utica-Rome, NY

- Started a new job in Utica-Rome, NY from Syracuse, NY in Q1 2021: 452
--- 9.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Syracuse, NY from Utica-Rome, NY in Q1 2021: 446
--- #0 most common destination from Utica-Rome, NY
- Net job flow: 6 to Utica-Rome, NY

Theresa Marconi // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Rochester, NY

- Started a new job in Rochester, NY from Syracuse, NY in Q1 2021: 743
--- 15.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Syracuse, NY from Rochester, NY in Q1 2021: 897
--- #3 most common destination from Rochester, NY
- Net job flow: 154 to Syracuse, NY

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#1. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Syracuse, NY in Q1 2021: 1,242
--- 25.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Syracuse, NY from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 1,087
--- #10 most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
- Net job flow: 155 to New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

