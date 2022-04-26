ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Metros where people in Tallahassee are getting new jobs

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lf0CM_0fKW6KQV00
UrbanTallahassee// Wikimedia

Metros where people in Tallahassee are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Tallahassee, FL found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Tallahassee, FL in the first quarter of 2021.

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Tallahassee metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0fKW6KQV00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#30. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Started a new job in Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 16
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV in Q1 2021: 19
--- #80 (tie) most common destination from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV
- Net job flow: 3 to Tallahassee, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0fKW6KQV00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#29. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 16
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 15
--- #181 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ
- Net job flow: 1 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00uXlI_0fKW6KQV00
Ted Eytan // Wikicommons

#28. The Villages, FL

- Started a new job in The Villages, FL from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 17
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from The Villages, FL in Q1 2021: 15
--- #14 most common destination from The Villages, FL
- Net job flow: 2 to The Villages, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0fKW6KQV00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#27. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 18
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 75
--- #153 (tie) most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Net job flow: 57 to Tallahassee, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nPZyS_0fKW6KQV00
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#26. Valdosta, GA

- Started a new job in Valdosta, GA from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 22
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Valdosta, GA in Q1 2021: 31
--- #14 most common destination from Valdosta, GA
- Net job flow: 9 to Tallahassee, FL

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Tallahassee that don't require a college degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ChXdx_0fKW6KQV00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#25. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

- Started a new job in Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 24
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN in Q1 2021: 33
--- #88 (tie) most common destination from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN
- Net job flow: 9 to Tallahassee, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCSXU_0fKW6KQV00
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 25
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 17
--- #91 most common destination from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Net job flow: 8 to Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0fKW6KQV00
skeeze // Pixabay

#23. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 25
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 26
--- #133 (tie) most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
- Net job flow: 1 to Tallahassee, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0fKW6KQV00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#22. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 27
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 42
--- #83 most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
- Net job flow: 15 to Tallahassee, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0fKW6KQV00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 31
--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 31
--- #157 (tie) most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
- Net job flow: 0 to Tallahassee, FL

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Tallahassee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0fKW6KQV00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#20. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 32
--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 43
--- #99 (tie) most common destination from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
- Net job flow: 11 to Tallahassee, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0fKW6KQV00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#19. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 32
--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 111
--- #117 most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
- Net job flow: 79 to Tallahassee, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LC80o_0fKW6KQV00
FloridaStock // Shutterstock

#18. Naples-Marco Island, FL

- Started a new job in Naples-Marco Island, FL from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 48
--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Naples-Marco Island, FL in Q1 2021: 29
--- #14 most common destination from Naples-Marco Island, FL
- Net job flow: 19 to Naples-Marco Island, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vtAXJ_0fKW6KQV00
Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#17. Port St. Lucie, FL

- Started a new job in Port St. Lucie, FL from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 53
--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Port St. Lucie, FL in Q1 2021: 51
--- #14 most common destination from Port St. Lucie, FL
- Net job flow: 2 to Port St. Lucie, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0geBFl_0fKW6KQV00
MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#16. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL

- Started a new job in Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 81
--- 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL in Q1 2021: 69
--- #14 most common destination from Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL
- Net job flow: 12 to Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Tallahassee that require a graduate degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JsYdA_0fKW6KQV00
Luv24jmg // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Ocala, FL

- Started a new job in Ocala, FL from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 81
--- 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Ocala, FL in Q1 2021: 79
--- #12 most common destination from Ocala, FL
- Net job flow: 2 to Ocala, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ubj0F_0fKW6KQV00
Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock

#14. Punta Gorda, FL

- Started a new job in Punta Gorda, FL from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 91
--- 1.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Punta Gorda, FL in Q1 2021: 20
--- #5 most common destination from Punta Gorda, FL
- Net job flow: 71 to Punta Gorda, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d64dr_0fKW6KQV00
Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#13. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 96
--- 1.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 86
--- #11 most common destination from Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL
- Net job flow: 10 to Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z8fy3_0fKW6KQV00
Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#12. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL

- Started a new job in Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 97
--- 1.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL in Q1 2021: 87
--- #14 most common destination from Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL
- Net job flow: 10 to Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44kO7C_0fKW6KQV00
VisitCentralFL // Flickr

#11. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL

- Started a new job in Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 117
--- 2.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL in Q1 2021: 103
--- #13 most common destination from Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL
- Net job flow: 14 to Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL

You may also like: Where people in Tallahassee are moving to most

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0fKW6KQV00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 141
--- 2.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 178
--- #57 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA
- Net job flow: 37 to Tallahassee, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9yMI_0fKW6KQV00
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#9. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL

- Started a new job in North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 159
--- 3.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL in Q1 2021: 104
--- #12 most common destination from North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL
- Net job flow: 55 to North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZPHNA_0fKW6KQV00
User:DouglasGreen // Wikimedia

#8. Gainesville, FL

- Started a new job in Gainesville, FL from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 163
--- 3.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Gainesville, FL in Q1 2021: 139
--- #6 most common destination from Gainesville, FL
- Net job flow: 24 to Gainesville, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jfszO_0fKW6KQV00
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#7. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL

- Started a new job in Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 165
--- 3.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL in Q1 2021: 173
--- #7 most common destination from Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL
- Net job flow: 8 to Tallahassee, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1spCP1_0fKW6KQV00
j.s. clark // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Panama City, FL

- Started a new job in Panama City, FL from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 214
--- 4.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Panama City, FL in Q1 2021: 203
--- #5 (tie) most common destination from Panama City, FL
- Net job flow: 11 to Panama City, FL

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Tallahassee metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29fAfA_0fKW6KQV00
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL

- Started a new job in Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 215
--- 4.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL in Q1 2021: 245
--- #6 most common destination from Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL
- Net job flow: 30 to Tallahassee, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ye54t_0fKW6KQV00
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#4. Jacksonville, FL

- Started a new job in Jacksonville, FL from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 610
--- 11.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Jacksonville, FL in Q1 2021: 596
--- #7 most common destination from Jacksonville, FL
- Net job flow: 14 to Jacksonville, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0fKW6KQV00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#3. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 632
--- 12.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 623
--- #12 most common destination from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
- Net job flow: 9 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfagb_0fKW6KQV00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#2. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Started a new job in Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 636
--- 12.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL in Q1 2021: 578
--- #10 most common destination from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Net job flow: 58 to Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0fKW6KQV00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 742
--- 14.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 705
--- #12 most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL
- Net job flow: 37 to Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Tallahassee

Comments / 0

Related
Herald-Tribune

SEIDMAN SAYS: Getting a handle on Sarasota’s rebranding

As you may or may not know, as part of a “rebranding” effort approved by the city commission last year, Sarasota has launched a public contest aimed at soliciting ideas and designs for a new seal to replace the one that has been used on official documents since the city first incorporated 120 years ago. ...
SARASOTA, FL
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy