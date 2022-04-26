UrbanTallahassee// Wikimedia

Metros where people in Tallahassee are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Tallahassee, FL found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Tallahassee, FL in the first quarter of 2021.

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Tallahassee metro area

randy andy // Shutterstock

#30. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Started a new job in Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 16

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV in Q1 2021: 19

--- #80 (tie) most common destination from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Net job flow: 3 to Tallahassee, FL

DPPed// Wikimedia

#29. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 16

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 15

--- #181 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Net job flow: 1 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

Ted Eytan // Wikicommons

#28. The Villages, FL

- Started a new job in The Villages, FL from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 17

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from The Villages, FL in Q1 2021: 15

--- #14 most common destination from The Villages, FL

- Net job flow: 2 to The Villages, FL

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#27. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 18

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 75

--- #153 (tie) most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Net job flow: 57 to Tallahassee, FL

Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#26. Valdosta, GA

- Started a new job in Valdosta, GA from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 22

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Valdosta, GA in Q1 2021: 31

--- #14 most common destination from Valdosta, GA

- Net job flow: 9 to Tallahassee, FL

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Tallahassee that don't require a college degree

f11photo // Shutterstock

#25. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

- Started a new job in Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 24

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN in Q1 2021: 33

--- #88 (tie) most common destination from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

- Net job flow: 9 to Tallahassee, FL

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 25

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 17

--- #91 most common destination from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Net job flow: 8 to Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

skeeze // Pixabay

#23. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 25

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 26

--- #133 (tie) most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Net job flow: 1 to Tallahassee, FL

f11photo // Shutterstock

#22. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 27

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 42

--- #83 most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Net job flow: 15 to Tallahassee, FL

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 31

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 31

--- #157 (tie) most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Net job flow: 0 to Tallahassee, FL

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Tallahassee

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#20. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 32

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 43

--- #99 (tie) most common destination from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Net job flow: 11 to Tallahassee, FL

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#19. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 32

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 111

--- #117 most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Net job flow: 79 to Tallahassee, FL

FloridaStock // Shutterstock

#18. Naples-Marco Island, FL

- Started a new job in Naples-Marco Island, FL from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 48

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Naples-Marco Island, FL in Q1 2021: 29

--- #14 most common destination from Naples-Marco Island, FL

- Net job flow: 19 to Naples-Marco Island, FL

Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#17. Port St. Lucie, FL

- Started a new job in Port St. Lucie, FL from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 53

--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Port St. Lucie, FL in Q1 2021: 51

--- #14 most common destination from Port St. Lucie, FL

- Net job flow: 2 to Port St. Lucie, FL

MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#16. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL

- Started a new job in Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 81

--- 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL in Q1 2021: 69

--- #14 most common destination from Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL

- Net job flow: 12 to Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Tallahassee that require a graduate degree

Luv24jmg // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Ocala, FL

- Started a new job in Ocala, FL from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 81

--- 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Ocala, FL in Q1 2021: 79

--- #12 most common destination from Ocala, FL

- Net job flow: 2 to Ocala, FL

Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock

#14. Punta Gorda, FL

- Started a new job in Punta Gorda, FL from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 91

--- 1.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Punta Gorda, FL in Q1 2021: 20

--- #5 most common destination from Punta Gorda, FL

- Net job flow: 71 to Punta Gorda, FL

Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#13. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 96

--- 1.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 86

--- #11 most common destination from Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL

- Net job flow: 10 to Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL

Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#12. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL

- Started a new job in Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 97

--- 1.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL in Q1 2021: 87

--- #14 most common destination from Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL

- Net job flow: 10 to Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL

VisitCentralFL // Flickr

#11. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL

- Started a new job in Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 117

--- 2.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL in Q1 2021: 103

--- #13 most common destination from Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL

- Net job flow: 14 to Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL

You may also like: Where people in Tallahassee are moving to most

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 141

--- 2.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 178

--- #57 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Net job flow: 37 to Tallahassee, FL

Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#9. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL

- Started a new job in North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 159

--- 3.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL in Q1 2021: 104

--- #12 most common destination from North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL

- Net job flow: 55 to North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL

User:DouglasGreen // Wikimedia

#8. Gainesville, FL

- Started a new job in Gainesville, FL from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 163

--- 3.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Gainesville, FL in Q1 2021: 139

--- #6 most common destination from Gainesville, FL

- Net job flow: 24 to Gainesville, FL

Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#7. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL

- Started a new job in Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 165

--- 3.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL in Q1 2021: 173

--- #7 most common destination from Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL

- Net job flow: 8 to Tallahassee, FL

j.s. clark // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Panama City, FL

- Started a new job in Panama City, FL from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 214

--- 4.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Panama City, FL in Q1 2021: 203

--- #5 (tie) most common destination from Panama City, FL

- Net job flow: 11 to Panama City, FL

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Tallahassee metro area

Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL

- Started a new job in Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 215

--- 4.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL in Q1 2021: 245

--- #6 most common destination from Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL

- Net job flow: 30 to Tallahassee, FL

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#4. Jacksonville, FL

- Started a new job in Jacksonville, FL from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 610

--- 11.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Jacksonville, FL in Q1 2021: 596

--- #7 most common destination from Jacksonville, FL

- Net job flow: 14 to Jacksonville, FL

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#3. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 632

--- 12.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 623

--- #12 most common destination from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Net job flow: 9 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#2. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Started a new job in Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 636

--- 12.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL in Q1 2021: 578

--- #10 most common destination from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Net job flow: 58 to Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from Tallahassee, FL in Q1 2021: 742

--- 14.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tallahassee, FL from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 705

--- #12 most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Net job flow: 37 to Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Tallahassee