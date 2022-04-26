ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Metros where people in Springfield, Massachusetts are getting new jobs

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0maiJz_0fKW6If300
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

Metros where people in Springfield, Massachusetts are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Springfield, MA found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Springfield, MA in the first quarter of 2021.

You may also like: Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Springfield, Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0fKW6If300
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#29. Pittsburgh, PA

- Started a new job in Pittsburgh, PA from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 10
--- 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Pittsburgh, PA in Q1 2021: 7
--- #113 (tie) most common destination from Pittsburgh, PA
- Net job flow: 3 to Pittsburgh, PA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0fKW6If300
f11photo // Shutterstock

#28. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 10
--- 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 2
--- #183 (tie) most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
- Net job flow: 8 to Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0fKW6If300
DPPed// Wikimedia

#27. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 10
--- 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 9
--- #230 (tie) most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ
- Net job flow: 1 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlr5i_0fKW6If300
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#26. Raleigh-Cary, NC

- Started a new job in Raleigh-Cary, NC from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 11
--- 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Raleigh-Cary, NC in Q1 2021: 7
--- #108 (tie) most common destination from Raleigh-Cary, NC
- Net job flow: 4 to Raleigh-Cary, NC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OjOC8_0fKW6If300
Albert Pego // Shutterstock

#25. Burlington-South Burlington, VT

- Started a new job in Burlington-South Burlington, VT from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 13
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Burlington-South Burlington, VT in Q1 2021: 7
--- #13 most common destination from Burlington-South Burlington, VT
- Net job flow: 6 to Burlington-South Burlington, VT

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Springfield, Massachusetts metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0fKW6If300
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#24. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 13
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 19
--- #187 (tie) most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Net job flow: 6 to Springfield, MA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0fKW6If300
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 14
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 19
--- #200 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA
- Net job flow: 5 to Springfield, MA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCSXU_0fKW6If300
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 15
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 8
--- #123 most common destination from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Net job flow: 7 to Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzKJQ_0fKW6If300
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#21. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

- Started a new job in Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 15
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY in Q1 2021: 18
--- #37 (tie) most common destination from Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
- Net job flow: 3 to Springfield, MA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0fKW6If300
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#20. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 16
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 21
--- #158 (tie) most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
- Net job flow: 5 to Springfield, MA

You may also like: Most common jobs in Springfield, Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaNT5_0fKW6If300
f11photo // Shutterstock

#19. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

- Started a new job in Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 19
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD in Q1 2021: 17
--- #102 most common destination from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD
- Net job flow: 2 to Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wwAXg_0fKW6If300
Michael Dubenetsky // Shutterstock

#18. Norwich-New London, CT

- Started a new job in Norwich-New London, CT from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 19
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Norwich-New London, CT in Q1 2021: 21
--- #9 most common destination from Norwich-New London, CT
- Net job flow: 2 to Springfield, MA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25at4X_0fKW6If300
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#17. Portland-South Portland, ME

- Started a new job in Portland-South Portland, ME from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 21
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Portland-South Portland, ME in Q1 2021: 13
--- #18 most common destination from Portland-South Portland, ME
- Net job flow: 8 to Portland-South Portland, ME

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0fKW6If300
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#16. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 22
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 19
--- #125 most common destination from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
- Net job flow: 3 to Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfagb_0fKW6If300
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#15. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Started a new job in Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 26
--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL in Q1 2021: 23
--- #90 most common destination from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Net job flow: 3 to Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

You may also like: Where people in Springfield are moving to most

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0fKW6If300
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#14. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 27
--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 14
--- #100 most common destination from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
- Net job flow: 13 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ye54t_0fKW6If300
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#13. Jacksonville, FL

- Started a new job in Jacksonville, FL from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 28
--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Jacksonville, FL in Q1 2021: 11
--- #81 most common destination from Jacksonville, FL
- Net job flow: 17 to Jacksonville, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0fKW6If300
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 31
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 18
--- #101 (tie) most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL
- Net job flow: 13 to Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0fKW6If300
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 33
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 15
--- #149 (tie) most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
- Net job flow: 18 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JWzCL_0fKW6If300
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#10. Manchester-Nashua, NH

- Started a new job in Manchester-Nashua, NH from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 45
--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Manchester-Nashua, NH in Q1 2021: 38
--- #7 most common destination from Manchester-Nashua, NH
- Net job flow: 7 to Manchester-Nashua, NH

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Springfield, Massachusetts that don't require a college degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dsE33_0fKW6If300
ktr101 // Wikimedia

#9. Barnstable Town, MA

- Started a new job in Barnstable Town, MA from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 47
--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Barnstable Town, MA in Q1 2021: 47
--- #3 most common destination from Barnstable Town, MA
- Net job flow: 0 to Springfield, MA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EmGeS_0fKW6If300
JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#8. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT

- Started a new job in Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 49
--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT in Q1 2021: 36
--- #13 most common destination from Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT
- Net job flow: 13 to Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0fKW6If300
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#7. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 77
--- 1.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 111
--- #71 (tie) most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
- Net job flow: 34 to Springfield, MA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q8lXA_0fKW6If300
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#6. New Haven-Milford, CT

- Started a new job in New Haven-Milford, CT from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 85
--- 1.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from New Haven-Milford, CT in Q1 2021: 83
--- #8 most common destination from New Haven-Milford, CT
- Net job flow: 2 to New Haven-Milford, CT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Epzxv_0fKW6If300
Protophobic // Wikicommons

#5. Pittsfield, MA

- Started a new job in Pittsfield, MA from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 201
--- 4.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Pittsfield, MA in Q1 2021: 184
--- #1 most common destination from Pittsfield, MA
- Net job flow: 17 to Pittsfield, MA

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Springfield that require a bachelor's degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zahqc_0fKW6If300
spablab // Flickr

#4. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

- Started a new job in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 295
--- 6.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Providence-Warwick, RI-MA in Q1 2021: 331
--- #3 most common destination from Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
- Net job flow: 36 to Springfield, MA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v2xfA_0fKW6If300
John Phelan // Wikimedia

#3. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT

- Started a new job in Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 478
--- 10.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT in Q1 2021: 721
--- #5 most common destination from Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT
- Net job flow: 243 to Springfield, MA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=172ogk_0fKW6If300
John Phelan // Wikimedia

#2. Worcester, MA-CT

- Started a new job in Worcester, MA-CT from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 704
--- 15.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Worcester, MA-CT in Q1 2021: 622
--- #2 most common destination from Worcester, MA-CT
- Net job flow: 82 to Worcester, MA-CT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0fKW6If300
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#1. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

- Started a new job in Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 1,945
--- 41.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH in Q1 2021: 1,777
--- #3 most common destination from Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
- Net job flow: 168 to Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Tennessee State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Worcester, MA
Springfield, MA
Government
State
Texas State
City
Springfield, MA
WNAW

How Many Other “North Adams” do you think there are in the World?

I always chuckle when cruising on the Mohawk Trail and I come upon the sign “Entering Florida.” I’m sure I'm not the only one that has stopped and taken a picture of the sign against the backdrop of a mountain of snow. If names of cities and towns were never able to be duplicated in other states we would run out of names or they would be ridiculously long and impossible to spell, never mind pronounce.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
Mix 95.7FM

Most Expensive Airbnb in Michigan is How Much?

If you are a fan of staying in Airbnbs and have deep pockets, here is the most expensive one in the state of Michigan. An Airbnb is two things; first, it's a home, condo, cabin, or apartment someone owns who is not using it and has decided to rent it out to those who need a place to vacation.
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy