John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

Metros where people in Springfield, Massachusetts are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Springfield, MA found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Springfield, MA in the first quarter of 2021.

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#29. Pittsburgh, PA

- Started a new job in Pittsburgh, PA from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 10

--- 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Pittsburgh, PA in Q1 2021: 7

--- #113 (tie) most common destination from Pittsburgh, PA

- Net job flow: 3 to Pittsburgh, PA

f11photo // Shutterstock

#28. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 10

--- 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 2

--- #183 (tie) most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Net job flow: 8 to Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

DPPed// Wikimedia

#27. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 10

--- 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 9

--- #230 (tie) most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Net job flow: 1 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#26. Raleigh-Cary, NC

- Started a new job in Raleigh-Cary, NC from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 11

--- 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Raleigh-Cary, NC in Q1 2021: 7

--- #108 (tie) most common destination from Raleigh-Cary, NC

- Net job flow: 4 to Raleigh-Cary, NC

Albert Pego // Shutterstock

#25. Burlington-South Burlington, VT

- Started a new job in Burlington-South Burlington, VT from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 13

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Burlington-South Burlington, VT in Q1 2021: 7

--- #13 most common destination from Burlington-South Burlington, VT

- Net job flow: 6 to Burlington-South Burlington, VT

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#24. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 13

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 19

--- #187 (tie) most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Net job flow: 6 to Springfield, MA

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 14

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 19

--- #200 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Net job flow: 5 to Springfield, MA

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 15

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 8

--- #123 most common destination from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Net job flow: 7 to Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#21. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

- Started a new job in Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 15

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY in Q1 2021: 18

--- #37 (tie) most common destination from Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

- Net job flow: 3 to Springfield, MA

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#20. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 16

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 21

--- #158 (tie) most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Net job flow: 5 to Springfield, MA

f11photo // Shutterstock

#19. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

- Started a new job in Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 19

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD in Q1 2021: 17

--- #102 most common destination from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

- Net job flow: 2 to Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

Michael Dubenetsky // Shutterstock

#18. Norwich-New London, CT

- Started a new job in Norwich-New London, CT from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 19

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Norwich-New London, CT in Q1 2021: 21

--- #9 most common destination from Norwich-New London, CT

- Net job flow: 2 to Springfield, MA

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#17. Portland-South Portland, ME

- Started a new job in Portland-South Portland, ME from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 21

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Portland-South Portland, ME in Q1 2021: 13

--- #18 most common destination from Portland-South Portland, ME

- Net job flow: 8 to Portland-South Portland, ME

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#16. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 22

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 19

--- #125 most common destination from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Net job flow: 3 to Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#15. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Started a new job in Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 26

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL in Q1 2021: 23

--- #90 most common destination from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Net job flow: 3 to Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#14. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 27

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 14

--- #100 most common destination from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Net job flow: 13 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#13. Jacksonville, FL

- Started a new job in Jacksonville, FL from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 28

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Jacksonville, FL in Q1 2021: 11

--- #81 most common destination from Jacksonville, FL

- Net job flow: 17 to Jacksonville, FL

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 31

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 18

--- #101 (tie) most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Net job flow: 13 to Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 33

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 15

--- #149 (tie) most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Net job flow: 18 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#10. Manchester-Nashua, NH

- Started a new job in Manchester-Nashua, NH from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 45

--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Manchester-Nashua, NH in Q1 2021: 38

--- #7 most common destination from Manchester-Nashua, NH

- Net job flow: 7 to Manchester-Nashua, NH

ktr101 // Wikimedia

#9. Barnstable Town, MA

- Started a new job in Barnstable Town, MA from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 47

--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Barnstable Town, MA in Q1 2021: 47

--- #3 most common destination from Barnstable Town, MA

- Net job flow: 0 to Springfield, MA

JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#8. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT

- Started a new job in Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 49

--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT in Q1 2021: 36

--- #13 most common destination from Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT

- Net job flow: 13 to Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#7. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 77

--- 1.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 111

--- #71 (tie) most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Net job flow: 34 to Springfield, MA

John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#6. New Haven-Milford, CT

- Started a new job in New Haven-Milford, CT from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 85

--- 1.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from New Haven-Milford, CT in Q1 2021: 83

--- #8 most common destination from New Haven-Milford, CT

- Net job flow: 2 to New Haven-Milford, CT

Protophobic // Wikicommons

#5. Pittsfield, MA

- Started a new job in Pittsfield, MA from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 201

--- 4.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Pittsfield, MA in Q1 2021: 184

--- #1 most common destination from Pittsfield, MA

- Net job flow: 17 to Pittsfield, MA

spablab // Flickr

#4. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

- Started a new job in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 295

--- 6.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Providence-Warwick, RI-MA in Q1 2021: 331

--- #3 most common destination from Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

- Net job flow: 36 to Springfield, MA

John Phelan // Wikimedia

#3. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT

- Started a new job in Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 478

--- 10.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT in Q1 2021: 721

--- #5 most common destination from Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT

- Net job flow: 243 to Springfield, MA

John Phelan // Wikimedia

#2. Worcester, MA-CT

- Started a new job in Worcester, MA-CT from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 704

--- 15.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Worcester, MA-CT in Q1 2021: 622

--- #2 most common destination from Worcester, MA-CT

- Net job flow: 82 to Worcester, MA-CT

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#1. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

- Started a new job in Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 1,945

--- 41.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH in Q1 2021: 1,777

--- #3 most common destination from Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

- Net job flow: 168 to Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH