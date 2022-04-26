Pixabay

Metros where people in Santa Maria are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA in the first quarter of 2021.

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#30. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA in Q1 2021: 13

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 16

--- #165 (tie) most common destination from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Net job flow: 3 to Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA in Q1 2021: 13

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 6

--- #208 (tie) most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Net job flow: 7 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#28. El Paso, TX

- Started a new job in El Paso, TX from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA in Q1 2021: 15

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA from El Paso, TX in Q1 2021: 6

--- #59 most common destination from El Paso, TX

- Net job flow: 9 to El Paso, TX

Stan Shebs // Wikicommons

#27. Napa, CA

- Started a new job in Napa, CA from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA in Q1 2021: 16

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA from Napa, CA in Q1 2021: 39

--- #14 most common destination from Napa, CA

- Net job flow: 23 to Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

skeeze // Pixabay

#26. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA in Q1 2021: 17

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 14

--- #169 (tie) most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Net job flow: 3 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#25. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

- Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA in Q1 2021: 19

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 15

--- #75 (tie) most common destination from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

- Net job flow: 4 to Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#24. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

- Started a new job in Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA in Q1 2021: 20

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA in Q1 2021: 99

--- #13 most common destination from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

- Net job flow: 79 to Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

California Droning // Shutterstock

#23. Vallejo, CA

- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA in Q1 2021: 22

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 23

--- #15 (tie) most common destination from Vallejo, CA

- Net job flow: 1 to Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

f11photo // Shutterstock

#22. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA in Q1 2021: 23

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 13

--- #96 (tie) most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Net job flow: 10 to Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#21. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA in Q1 2021: 23

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 22

--- #138 (tie) most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Net job flow: 1 to New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

Public Domain

#20. Madera, CA

- Started a new job in Madera, CA from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA in Q1 2021: 24

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA from Madera, CA in Q1 2021: 41

--- #13 (tie) most common destination from Madera, CA

- Net job flow: 17 to Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

Pixabay

#19. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

- Started a new job in Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA in Q1 2021: 28

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX in Q1 2021: 10

--- #65 (tie) most common destination from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

- Net job flow: 18 to Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

Public Domain

#18. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA in Q1 2021: 30

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 18

--- #71 (tie) most common destination from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Net job flow: 12 to Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA in Q1 2021: 30

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 24

--- #159 (tie) most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Net job flow: 6 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#16. Stockton, CA

- Started a new job in Stockton, CA from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA in Q1 2021: 33

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA from Stockton, CA in Q1 2021: 35

--- #21 most common destination from Stockton, CA

- Net job flow: 2 to Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

randy andy // Shutterstock

#15. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Started a new job in Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA in Q1 2021: 33

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV in Q1 2021: 15

--- #47 most common destination from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Net job flow: 18 to Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

Public Domain

#14. Modesto, CA

- Started a new job in Modesto, CA from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA in Q1 2021: 37

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA from Modesto, CA in Q1 2021: 28

--- #16 most common destination from Modesto, CA

- Net job flow: 9 to Modesto, CA

DPPed// Wikimedia

#13. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA in Q1 2021: 52

--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 25

--- #76 (tie) most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Net job flow: 27 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

VISALIA2010 // Wikicommons

#12. Visalia, CA

- Started a new job in Visalia, CA from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA in Q1 2021: 58

--- 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA from Visalia, CA in Q1 2021: 115

--- #12 (tie) most common destination from Visalia, CA

- Net job flow: 57 to Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#11. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

- Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA in Q1 2021: 101

--- 2.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q1 2021: 105

--- #21 most common destination from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

- Net job flow: 4 to Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

Pixabay

#10. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA in Q1 2021: 110

--- 2.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 95

--- #27 (tie) most common destination from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

- Net job flow: 15 to Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

David Jordan // Wikicommons

#9. Fresno, CA

- Started a new job in Fresno, CA from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA in Q1 2021: 126

--- 3.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA from Fresno, CA in Q1 2021: 181

--- #14 most common destination from Fresno, CA

- Net job flow: 55 to Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

nickchapman // Wikicommons

#8. Bakersfield, CA

- Started a new job in Bakersfield, CA from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA in Q1 2021: 165

--- 3.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA from Bakersfield, CA in Q1 2021: 238

--- #9 most common destination from Bakersfield, CA

- Net job flow: 73 to Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#7. Salinas, CA

- Started a new job in Salinas, CA from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA in Q1 2021: 170

--- 4.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA from Salinas, CA in Q1 2021: 228

--- #6 most common destination from Salinas, CA

- Net job flow: 58 to Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

SD Dirk // Flickr

#6. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA in Q1 2021: 203

--- 4.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 177

--- #15 most common destination from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Net job flow: 26 to San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#5. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA in Q1 2021: 258

--- 6.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 230

--- #20 most common destination from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

- Net job flow: 28 to San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#4. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA in Q1 2021: 297

--- 7.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 293

--- #11 most common destination from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

- Net job flow: 4 to Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

Basar // Wikicommons

#3. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA

- Started a new job in San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA in Q1 2021: 404

--- 9.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA from San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA in Q1 2021: 347

--- #0 most common destination from San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA

- Net job flow: 57 to San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA

CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

- Started a new job in Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA in Q1 2021: 525

--- 12.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA from Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA in Q1 2021: 502

--- #2 most common destination from Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

- Net job flow: 23 to Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#1. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA in Q1 2021: 1,008

--- 23.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 1,147

--- #9 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Net job flow: 139 to Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

