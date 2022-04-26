Zereshk // Wikimedia

Metros where people in Tucson are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Tucson, AZ found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Tucson, AZ in the first quarter of 2021.

You may also like: How gas prices have changed in Tucson in the last week

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#30. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Started a new job in Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL from Tucson, AZ in Q1 2021: 17

--- 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tucson, AZ from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL in Q1 2021: 15

--- #116 (tie) most common destination from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Net job flow: 2 to Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#29. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

- Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from Tucson, AZ in Q1 2021: 17

--- 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tucson, AZ from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q1 2021: 18

--- #50 (tie) most common destination from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

- Net job flow: 1 to Tucson, AZ

Pixabay

#28. Huntsville, AL

- Started a new job in Huntsville, AL from Tucson, AZ in Q1 2021: 17

--- 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tucson, AZ from Huntsville, AL in Q1 2021: 4

--- #39 (tie) most common destination from Huntsville, AL

- Net job flow: 13 to Huntsville, AL

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#27. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

- Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Tucson, AZ in Q1 2021: 18

--- 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tucson, AZ from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 40

--- #78 most common destination from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

- Net job flow: 22 to Tucson, AZ

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Tucson, AZ in Q1 2021: 19

--- 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tucson, AZ from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 9

--- #106 most common destination from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Net job flow: 10 to Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

You may also like: How Tucson feels about climate change

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from Tucson, AZ in Q1 2021: 19

--- 0.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tucson, AZ from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 24

--- #139 (tie) most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Net job flow: 5 to Tucson, AZ

Pixabay

#24. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

- Started a new job in San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX from Tucson, AZ in Q1 2021: 20

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tucson, AZ from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX in Q1 2021: 13

--- #71 most common destination from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

- Net job flow: 7 to San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#23. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Tucson, AZ in Q1 2021: 20

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tucson, AZ from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 39

--- #132 (tie) most common destination from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Net job flow: 19 to Tucson, AZ

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#22. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

- Started a new job in Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH from Tucson, AZ in Q1 2021: 20

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tucson, AZ from Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH in Q1 2021: 26

--- #75 most common destination from Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

- Net job flow: 6 to Tucson, AZ

Pixabay

#21. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

- Started a new job in Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX from Tucson, AZ in Q1 2021: 25

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tucson, AZ from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX in Q1 2021: 23

--- #70 (tie) most common destination from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

- Net job flow: 2 to Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Tucson, according to Tripadvisor

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Tucson, AZ in Q1 2021: 26

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tucson, AZ from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 31

--- #147 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Net job flow: 5 to Tucson, AZ

M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Albuquerque, NM

- Started a new job in Albuquerque, NM from Tucson, AZ in Q1 2021: 28

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tucson, AZ from Albuquerque, NM in Q1 2021: 36

--- #25 (tie) most common destination from Albuquerque, NM

- Net job flow: 8 to Tucson, AZ

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#18. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Tucson, AZ in Q1 2021: 30

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tucson, AZ from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 37

--- #56 (tie) most common destination from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

- Net job flow: 7 to Tucson, AZ

Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#17. Salt Lake City, UT

- Started a new job in Salt Lake City, UT from Tucson, AZ in Q1 2021: 30

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tucson, AZ from Salt Lake City, UT in Q1 2021: 22

--- #45 most common destination from Salt Lake City, UT

- Net job flow: 8 to Salt Lake City, UT

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#16. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Tucson, AZ in Q1 2021: 33

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tucson, AZ from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 79

--- #110 most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Net job flow: 46 to Tucson, AZ

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Tucson, according to Tripadvisor

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#15. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Tucson, AZ in Q1 2021: 33

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tucson, AZ from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 40

--- #113 (tie) most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Net job flow: 7 to Tucson, AZ

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#14. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Tucson, AZ in Q1 2021: 36

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tucson, AZ from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 57

--- #45 (tie) most common destination from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

- Net job flow: 21 to Tucson, AZ

Public Domain

#13. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Tucson, AZ in Q1 2021: 38

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tucson, AZ from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 44

--- #63 most common destination from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Net job flow: 6 to Tucson, AZ

Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#12. El Paso, TX

- Started a new job in El Paso, TX from Tucson, AZ in Q1 2021: 45

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tucson, AZ from El Paso, TX in Q1 2021: 36

--- #29 (tie) most common destination from El Paso, TX

- Net job flow: 9 to El Paso, TX

skeeze // Pixabay

#11. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Tucson, AZ in Q1 2021: 48

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tucson, AZ from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 40

--- #89 (tie) most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Net job flow: 8 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Tucson, according to Tripadvisor

f11photo // Shutterstock

#10. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Tucson, AZ in Q1 2021: 52

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tucson, AZ from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 55

--- #55 (tie) most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Net job flow: 3 to Tucson, AZ

SD Dirk // Flickr

#9. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Tucson, AZ in Q1 2021: 52

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tucson, AZ from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 68

--- #46 most common destination from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Net job flow: 16 to Tucson, AZ

randy andy // Shutterstock

#8. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Started a new job in Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV from Tucson, AZ in Q1 2021: 54

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tucson, AZ from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV in Q1 2021: 42

--- #29 most common destination from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Net job flow: 12 to Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Tucson, AZ in Q1 2021: 66

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tucson, AZ from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 67

--- #92 (tie) most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Net job flow: 1 to Tucson, AZ

InSapphoWeTrust // Wikicommons

#6. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ

- Started a new job in Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ from Tucson, AZ in Q1 2021: 70

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tucson, AZ from Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ in Q1 2021: 63

--- #4 most common destination from Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ

- Net job flow: 7 to Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Tucson, according to Tripadvisor

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#5. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Tucson, AZ in Q1 2021: 82

--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tucson, AZ from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 126

--- #56 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Net job flow: 44 to Tucson, AZ

Martha.baden // Wikimedia

#4. Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ

- Started a new job in Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ from Tucson, AZ in Q1 2021: 85

--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tucson, AZ from Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ in Q1 2021: 80

--- #2 most common destination from Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ

- Net job flow: 5 to Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ

Ken L. // Flickr

#3. Yuma, AZ

- Started a new job in Yuma, AZ from Tucson, AZ in Q1 2021: 100

--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tucson, AZ from Yuma, AZ in Q1 2021: 99

--- #1 most common destination from Yuma, AZ

- Net job flow: 1 to Yuma, AZ

GeorgeNeedham // Flickr

#2. Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ

- Started a new job in Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ from Tucson, AZ in Q1 2021: 227

--- 2.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tucson, AZ from Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ in Q1 2021: 231

--- #1 most common destination from Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ

- Net job flow: 4 to Tucson, AZ

DPPed// Wikimedia

#1. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Tucson, AZ in Q1 2021: 5,927

--- 74.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Tucson, AZ from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 5,017

--- #0 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Net job flow: 910 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Tucson