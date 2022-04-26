Bill Golladay // Wikipedia Commons

Metros where people in Warner Robins are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Warner Robins, GA found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Warner Robins, GA in the first quarter of 2021.

#21. Chattanooga, TN-GA

- Started a new job in Chattanooga, TN-GA from Warner Robins, GA in Q1 2021: 10

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Warner Robins, GA from Chattanooga, TN-GA in Q1 2021: 10

--- #80 most common destination from Chattanooga, TN-GA

- Net job flow: 0 to Warner Robins, GA

#20. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Warner Robins, GA in Q1 2021: 10

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Warner Robins, GA from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 8

--- #175 (tie) most common destination from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Net job flow: 2 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

#19. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Warner Robins, GA in Q1 2021: 10

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Warner Robins, GA from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 8

--- #207 most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Net job flow: 2 to New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

#18. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Warner Robins, GA in Q1 2021: 10

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Warner Robins, GA from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 5

--- #203 (tie) most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Net job flow: 5 to Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

#17. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Warner Robins, GA in Q1 2021: 11

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Warner Robins, GA from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 0

--- #87 (tie) most common destination from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

- Net job flow: 11 to Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

#16. Brunswick, GA

- Started a new job in Brunswick, GA from Warner Robins, GA in Q1 2021: 13

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Warner Robins, GA from Brunswick, GA in Q1 2021: 19

--- #12 (tie) most common destination from Brunswick, GA

- Net job flow: 6 to Warner Robins, GA

#15. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Warner Robins, GA in Q1 2021: 14

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Warner Robins, GA from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 8

--- #235 (tie) most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Net job flow: 6 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

#14. Jacksonville, FL

- Started a new job in Jacksonville, FL from Warner Robins, GA in Q1 2021: 16

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Warner Robins, GA from Jacksonville, FL in Q1 2021: 6

--- #130 (tie) most common destination from Jacksonville, FL

- Net job flow: 10 to Jacksonville, FL

#13. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from Warner Robins, GA in Q1 2021: 21

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Warner Robins, GA from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 7

--- #132 most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Net job flow: 14 to Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

#12. Athens-Clarke County, GA

- Started a new job in Athens-Clarke County, GA from Warner Robins, GA in Q1 2021: 23

--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Warner Robins, GA from Athens-Clarke County, GA in Q1 2021: 23

--- #7 most common destination from Athens-Clarke County, GA

- Net job flow: 0 to Warner Robins, GA

#11. Valdosta, GA

- Started a new job in Valdosta, GA from Warner Robins, GA in Q1 2021: 25

--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Warner Robins, GA from Valdosta, GA in Q1 2021: 37

--- #13 most common destination from Valdosta, GA

- Net job flow: 12 to Warner Robins, GA

#10. Dalton, GA

- Started a new job in Dalton, GA from Warner Robins, GA in Q1 2021: 26

--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Warner Robins, GA from Dalton, GA in Q1 2021: 36

--- #8 (tie) most common destination from Dalton, GA

- Net job flow: 10 to Warner Robins, GA

#9. Birmingham-Hoover, AL

- Started a new job in Birmingham-Hoover, AL from Warner Robins, GA in Q1 2021: 30

--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Warner Robins, GA from Birmingham-Hoover, AL in Q1 2021: 9

--- #35 most common destination from Birmingham-Hoover, AL

- Net job flow: 21 to Birmingham-Hoover, AL

#8. Gainesville, GA

- Started a new job in Gainesville, GA from Warner Robins, GA in Q1 2021: 31

--- 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Warner Robins, GA from Gainesville, GA in Q1 2021: 34

--- #6 most common destination from Gainesville, GA

- Net job flow: 3 to Warner Robins, GA

#7. Albany, GA

- Started a new job in Albany, GA from Warner Robins, GA in Q1 2021: 48

--- 2.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Warner Robins, GA from Albany, GA in Q1 2021: 71

--- #7 most common destination from Albany, GA

- Net job flow: 23 to Warner Robins, GA

#6. St. Louis, MO-IL

- Started a new job in St. Louis, MO-IL from Warner Robins, GA in Q1 2021: 50

--- 2.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Warner Robins, GA from St. Louis, MO-IL in Q1 2021: 1

--- #44 (tie) most common destination from St. Louis, MO-IL

- Net job flow: 49 to St. Louis, MO-IL

#5. Savannah, GA

- Started a new job in Savannah, GA from Warner Robins, GA in Q1 2021: 65

--- 2.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Warner Robins, GA from Savannah, GA in Q1 2021: 93

--- #15 most common destination from Savannah, GA

- Net job flow: 28 to Warner Robins, GA

#4. Columbus, GA-AL

- Started a new job in Columbus, GA-AL from Warner Robins, GA in Q1 2021: 75

--- 3.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Warner Robins, GA from Columbus, GA-AL in Q1 2021: 82

--- #8 most common destination from Columbus, GA-AL

- Net job flow: 7 to Warner Robins, GA

#3. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

- Started a new job in Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC from Warner Robins, GA in Q1 2021: 97

--- 4.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Warner Robins, GA from Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC in Q1 2021: 74

--- #10 most common destination from Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

- Net job flow: 23 to Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

#2. Macon-Bibb County, GA

- Started a new job in Macon-Bibb County, GA from Warner Robins, GA in Q1 2021: 427

--- 18.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Warner Robins, GA from Macon-Bibb County, GA in Q1 2021: 378

--- #2 most common destination from Macon-Bibb County, GA

- Net job flow: 49 to Macon-Bibb County, GA

#1. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Warner Robins, GA in Q1 2021: 1,007

--- 44.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Warner Robins, GA from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 906

--- #8 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Net job flow: 101 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA