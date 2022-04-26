ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

Metros where people in Waterloo are getting new jobs

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3boVLp_0fKW6CMh00
David Wilson // Wikimedia

Metros where people in Waterloo are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA in the first quarter of 2021.

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Waterloo that don't require a college degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0fKW6CMh00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#13. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA in Q1 2021: 11
--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 2
--- #172 (tie) most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
- Net job flow: 9 to Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0fKW6CMh00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA in Q1 2021: 12
--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 4
--- #251 most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
- Net job flow: 8 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0fKW6CMh00
skeeze // Pixabay

#11. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA in Q1 2021: 14
--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 4
--- #189 most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
- Net job flow: 10 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1faXFq_0fKW6CMh00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#10. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

- Started a new job in Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI from Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA in Q1 2021: 15
--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA from Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI in Q1 2021: 14
--- #93 most common destination from Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI
- Net job flow: 1 to Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0fKW6CMh00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#9. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA in Q1 2021: 29
--- 2.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 20
--- #118 most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Net job flow: 9 to Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

You may also like: Closest national parks to Waterloo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42tyb5_0fKW6CMh00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#8. Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

- Started a new job in Sioux City, IA-NE-SD from Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA in Q1 2021: 33
--- 2.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA from Sioux City, IA-NE-SD in Q1 2021: 36
--- #8 most common destination from Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
- Net job flow: 3 to Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f0jzI_0fKW6CMh00
Dirk// Wikimedia

#7. Dubuque, IA

- Started a new job in Dubuque, IA from Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA in Q1 2021: 56
--- 4.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA from Dubuque, IA in Q1 2021: 79
--- #6 most common destination from Dubuque, IA
- Net job flow: 23 to Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E9qfZ_0fKW6CMh00
JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#6. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA

- Started a new job in Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA from Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA in Q1 2021: 57
--- 4.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA from Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA in Q1 2021: 43
--- #12 most common destination from Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
- Net job flow: 14 to Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MXqOV_0fKW6CMh00
SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Ames, IA

- Started a new job in Ames, IA from Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA in Q1 2021: 67
--- 5.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA from Ames, IA in Q1 2021: 62
--- #3 most common destination from Ames, IA
- Net job flow: 5 to Ames, IA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UFIo9_0fKW6CMh00
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Iowa City, IA

- Started a new job in Iowa City, IA from Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA in Q1 2021: 80
--- 6.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA from Iowa City, IA in Q1 2021: 76
--- #4 most common destination from Iowa City, IA
- Net job flow: 4 to Iowa City, IA

You may also like: How Waterloo feels about climate change

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dbEvu_0fKW6CMh00
JamesPatrick.pro // Shutterstock

#3. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

- Started a new job in Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL from Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA in Q1 2021: 81
--- 6.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA from Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL in Q1 2021: 98
--- #8 most common destination from Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
- Net job flow: 17 to Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rd98j_0fKW6CMh00
Davumaya//wikimedia

#2. Cedar Rapids, IA

- Started a new job in Cedar Rapids, IA from Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA in Q1 2021: 216
--- 16.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA from Cedar Rapids, IA in Q1 2021: 239
--- #4 most common destination from Cedar Rapids, IA
- Net job flow: 23 to Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OKnwy_0fKW6CMh00
lowahwyman // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

- Started a new job in Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA from Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA in Q1 2021: 356
--- 27.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA from Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA in Q1 2021: 330
--- #4 most common destination from Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA
- Net job flow: 26 to Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

Comments / 0

Related
94.1 KRNA

9 Reasons You Should Never Move to Eastern Iowa

One of the biggest mistakes I've ever made was moving to Iowa. I honestly can't believe what I've got myself into. I don't know what to do with all of the extra time I have, not having to sit in traffic, or all of the money I've saved because housing is affordable here.
IOWA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
IOWA STATE
I-Rock 93.5

Much Of The Quad Cities Is Waking Up With No Internet Friday Morning

If you can read this, you either don't have Mediacom, or you are using your cellular data. Many people in the Quad Cities and throughout Iowa, Illinois, and the Midwest are waking up without internet Friday morning as Mediacom is dealing with a major outage throughout its network. Outage maps are showing that the internet is down for Mediacom customers in towns and cities from Chicago to Davenport and Des Moines to Minneapolis.
INTERNET
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy