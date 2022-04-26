David Wilson // Wikimedia

Metros where people in Waterloo are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA in the first quarter of 2021.

f11photo // Shutterstock

#13. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA in Q1 2021: 11

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 2

--- #172 (tie) most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Net job flow: 9 to Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA in Q1 2021: 12

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 4

--- #251 most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Net job flow: 8 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

skeeze // Pixabay

#11. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA in Q1 2021: 14

--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 4

--- #189 most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Net job flow: 10 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#10. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

- Started a new job in Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI from Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA in Q1 2021: 15

--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA from Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI in Q1 2021: 14

--- #93 most common destination from Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

- Net job flow: 1 to Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#9. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA in Q1 2021: 29

--- 2.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 20

--- #118 most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Net job flow: 9 to Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#8. Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

- Started a new job in Sioux City, IA-NE-SD from Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA in Q1 2021: 33

--- 2.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA from Sioux City, IA-NE-SD in Q1 2021: 36

--- #8 most common destination from Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

- Net job flow: 3 to Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA

Dirk// Wikimedia

#7. Dubuque, IA

- Started a new job in Dubuque, IA from Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA in Q1 2021: 56

--- 4.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA from Dubuque, IA in Q1 2021: 79

--- #6 most common destination from Dubuque, IA

- Net job flow: 23 to Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA

JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#6. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA

- Started a new job in Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA from Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA in Q1 2021: 57

--- 4.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA from Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA in Q1 2021: 43

--- #12 most common destination from Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA

- Net job flow: 14 to Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA

SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Ames, IA

- Started a new job in Ames, IA from Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA in Q1 2021: 67

--- 5.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA from Ames, IA in Q1 2021: 62

--- #3 most common destination from Ames, IA

- Net job flow: 5 to Ames, IA

Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Iowa City, IA

- Started a new job in Iowa City, IA from Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA in Q1 2021: 80

--- 6.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA from Iowa City, IA in Q1 2021: 76

--- #4 most common destination from Iowa City, IA

- Net job flow: 4 to Iowa City, IA

JamesPatrick.pro // Shutterstock

#3. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

- Started a new job in Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL from Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA in Q1 2021: 81

--- 6.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA from Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL in Q1 2021: 98

--- #8 most common destination from Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

- Net job flow: 17 to Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA

Davumaya//wikimedia

#2. Cedar Rapids, IA

- Started a new job in Cedar Rapids, IA from Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA in Q1 2021: 216

--- 16.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA from Cedar Rapids, IA in Q1 2021: 239

--- #4 most common destination from Cedar Rapids, IA

- Net job flow: 23 to Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA

lowahwyman // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

- Started a new job in Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA from Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA in Q1 2021: 356

--- 27.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA from Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA in Q1 2021: 330

--- #4 most common destination from Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

- Net job flow: 26 to Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA