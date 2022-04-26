Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bent County Including Las Animas; Crowley County Including Ordway; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek; Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Kiowa County Including Eads; Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Prowers County Including Lamar; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs; Southern Front Range Including Sangre De Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, La Veta Pass; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher Red Flag Warning remains in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT today for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 224 and 237, which includes the San Luis Valley and Baca County A Red Flag Warning has been issued for 10 AM to 9 PM MDT on Friday for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 222 and 224 through 237, which includes the San Luis Valley, Fremont County, the Wet and Sangre de Cristo Mountains, the Wet Mountain Valley and all of the southeast plains Fire Weather Watch remains in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 220 and 221, which includes Teller, Lake and Chaffee Counties RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 222...225...226 227...228...229...230...231...232...233...234...235 AND 236 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 9 PM MDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 222...225...226...227 228...229...230...231...232...233...234...235 and 236. * Winds...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Conditions may be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.

BENT COUNTY, CO ・ 4 HOURS AGO