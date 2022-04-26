ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metros where people in Seattle are getting new jobs

 2 days ago

Public Domain

Metros where people in Seattle are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in the first quarter of 2021.

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#30. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 135
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 169
--- #20 most common destination from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
- Net job flow: 34 to Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#29. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

- Started a new job in Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 136
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH in Q1 2021: 190
--- #22 most common destination from Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
- Net job flow: 54 to Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Pixabay

#28. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

- Started a new job in Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 142
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX in Q1 2021: 149
--- #23 most common destination from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX
- Net job flow: 7 to Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

skeeze // Pixabay

#27. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 161
--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 153
--- #46 most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
- Net job flow: 8 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Coeur d'Alene, ID

- Started a new job in Coeur d'Alene, ID from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 165
--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Coeur d'Alene, ID in Q1 2021: 112
--- #3 most common destination from Coeur d'Alene, ID
- Net job flow: 53 to Coeur d'Alene, ID

randy andy // Shutterstock

#25. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Started a new job in Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 166
--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV in Q1 2021: 150
--- #13 most common destination from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV
- Net job flow: 16 to Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#24. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 190
--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 277
--- #42 most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Net job flow: 87 to Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#23. Salt Lake City, UT

- Started a new job in Salt Lake City, UT from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 198
--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Salt Lake City, UT in Q1 2021: 143
--- #8 most common destination from Salt Lake City, UT
- Net job flow: 55 to Salt Lake City, UT

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 199
--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 159
--- #38 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA
- Net job flow: 40 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#21. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 199
--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 270
--- #28 most common destination from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
- Net job flow: 71 to Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Pixabay

#20. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 202
--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 158
--- #16 most common destination from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA
- Net job flow: 44 to Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#19. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

- Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 214
--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q1 2021: 487
--- #13 most common destination from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
- Net job flow: 273 to Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

adambarhan // Flickr

#18. Longview, WA

- Started a new job in Longview, WA from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 227
--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Longview, WA in Q1 2021: 270
--- #1 most common destination from Longview, WA
- Net job flow: 43 to Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

f11photo // Shutterstock

#17. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 238
--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 195
--- #16 most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
- Net job flow: 43 to Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#16. Boise City, ID

- Started a new job in Boise City, ID from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 261
--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Boise City, ID in Q1 2021: 140
--- #5 most common destination from Boise City, ID
- Net job flow: 121 to Boise City, ID

SD Dirk // Flickr

#15. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 276
--- 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 312
--- #9 most common destination from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA
- Net job flow: 36 to Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#14. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 305
--- 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 453
--- #32 most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
- Net job flow: 148 to Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Jennifer Gottwald // Wikicommons

#13. Wenatchee, WA

- Started a new job in Wenatchee, WA from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 305
--- 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Wenatchee, WA in Q1 2021: 330
--- #0 most common destination from Wenatchee, WA
- Net job flow: 25 to Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 435
--- 2.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 326
--- #31 most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
- Net job flow: 109 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#11. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 488
--- 2.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 1,000
--- #11 most common destination from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA
- Net job flow: 512 to Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#10. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 496
--- 2.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 892
--- #16 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
- Net job flow: 396 to Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Steven Pavlov // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Yakima, WA

- Started a new job in Yakima, WA from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 506
--- 2.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Yakima, WA in Q1 2021: 521
--- #1 most common destination from Yakima, WA
- Net job flow: 15 to Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#8. Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA

- Started a new job in Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 556
--- 2.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA in Q1 2021: 617
--- #0 most common destination from Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA
- Net job flow: 61 to Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Public Domain

#7. Kennewick-Richland, WA

- Started a new job in Kennewick-Richland, WA from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 637
--- 3.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Kennewick-Richland, WA in Q1 2021: 961
--- #0 most common destination from Kennewick-Richland, WA
- Net job flow: 324 to Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

DPPed// Wikimedia

#6. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 639
--- 3.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 316
--- #10 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ
- Net job flow: 323 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#5. Bellingham, WA

- Started a new job in Bellingham, WA from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 711
--- 3.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Bellingham, WA in Q1 2021: 742
--- #0 most common destination from Bellingham, WA
- Net job flow: 31 to Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Sue Stokes // Shutterstock

#4. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA

- Started a new job in Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 1,006
--- 5.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA in Q1 2021: 1,073
--- #-1 most common destination from Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA
- Net job flow: 67 to Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#3. Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA

- Started a new job in Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 1,773
--- 9.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA in Q1 2021: 1,627
--- #-1 most common destination from Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA
- Net job flow: 146 to Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA

Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#2. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

- Started a new job in Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 2,081
--- 10.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA in Q1 2021: 1,708
--- #0 most common destination from Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA
- Net job flow: 373 to Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#1. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

- Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 2,385
--- 12.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 2,777
--- #0 most common destination from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Net job flow: 392 to Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

