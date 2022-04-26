ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metros where people in Providence are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Providence-Warwick, RI-MA found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Providence-Warwick, RI-MA in the first quarter of 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ChXdx_0fKW669a00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#30. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

- Started a new job in Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN from Providence-Warwick, RI-MA in Q1 2021: 22
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN in Q1 2021: 13
--- #93 (tie) most common destination from Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN
- Net job flow: 9 to Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z8fy3_0fKW669a00
Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#29. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL

- Started a new job in Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL from Providence-Warwick, RI-MA in Q1 2021: 23
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA from Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL in Q1 2021: 4
--- #34 (tie) most common destination from Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL
- Net job flow: 19 to Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S6rGb_0fKW669a00
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Reading, PA

- Started a new job in Reading, PA from Providence-Warwick, RI-MA in Q1 2021: 24
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA from Reading, PA in Q1 2021: 7
--- #14 most common destination from Reading, PA
- Net job flow: 17 to Reading, PA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0fKW669a00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#27. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Providence-Warwick, RI-MA in Q1 2021: 28
--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 27
--- #70 most common destination from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA
- Net job flow: 1 to San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCSXU_0fKW669a00
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Providence-Warwick, RI-MA in Q1 2021: 32
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 18
--- #78 (tie) most common destination from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
- Net job flow: 14 to Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6JXF_0fKW669a00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#25. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD

- Started a new job in Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD from Providence-Warwick, RI-MA in Q1 2021: 32
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA from Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD in Q1 2021: 22
--- #43 most common destination from Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD
- Net job flow: 10 to Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0fKW669a00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#24. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Providence-Warwick, RI-MA in Q1 2021: 35
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 42
--- #106 (tie) most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Net job flow: 7 to Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0fKW669a00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#23. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Providence-Warwick, RI-MA in Q1 2021: 35
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 19
--- #104 (tie) most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ
- Net job flow: 16 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0fKW669a00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#22. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Providence-Warwick, RI-MA in Q1 2021: 37
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 52
--- #92 (tie) most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
- Net job flow: 15 to Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0fKW669a00
skeeze // Pixabay

#21. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Providence-Warwick, RI-MA in Q1 2021: 38
--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 26
--- #101 most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
- Net job flow: 12 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25at4X_0fKW669a00
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#20. Portland-South Portland, ME

- Started a new job in Portland-South Portland, ME from Providence-Warwick, RI-MA in Q1 2021: 44
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA from Portland-South Portland, ME in Q1 2021: 38
--- #7 most common destination from Portland-South Portland, ME
- Net job flow: 6 to Portland-South Portland, ME

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0fKW669a00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#19. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Providence-Warwick, RI-MA in Q1 2021: 48
--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 33
--- #64 most common destination from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
- Net job flow: 15 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Epzxv_0fKW669a00
Protophobic // Wikicommons

#18. Pittsfield, MA

- Started a new job in Pittsfield, MA from Providence-Warwick, RI-MA in Q1 2021: 57
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA from Pittsfield, MA in Q1 2021: 39
--- #3 most common destination from Pittsfield, MA
- Net job flow: 18 to Pittsfield, MA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0fKW669a00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#17. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Providence-Warwick, RI-MA in Q1 2021: 58
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 71
--- #66 most common destination from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
- Net job flow: 13 to Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfagb_0fKW669a00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#16. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Started a new job in Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL from Providence-Warwick, RI-MA in Q1 2021: 59
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL in Q1 2021: 29
--- #49 (tie) most common destination from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Net job flow: 30 to Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ye54t_0fKW669a00
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#15. Jacksonville, FL

- Started a new job in Jacksonville, FL from Providence-Warwick, RI-MA in Q1 2021: 62
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA from Jacksonville, FL in Q1 2021: 15
--- #49 most common destination from Jacksonville, FL
- Net job flow: 47 to Jacksonville, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0fKW669a00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Providence-Warwick, RI-MA in Q1 2021: 64
--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 42
--- #89 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA
- Net job flow: 22 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0fKW669a00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Providence-Warwick, RI-MA in Q1 2021: 67
--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 42
--- #90 (tie) most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
- Net job flow: 25 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaNT5_0fKW669a00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#12. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

- Started a new job in Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD from Providence-Warwick, RI-MA in Q1 2021: 68
--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD in Q1 2021: 49
--- #56 (tie) most common destination from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD
- Net job flow: 19 to Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EmGeS_0fKW669a00
JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#11. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT

- Started a new job in Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT from Providence-Warwick, RI-MA in Q1 2021: 70
--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA from Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT in Q1 2021: 68
--- #7 most common destination from Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT
- Net job flow: 2 to Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0fKW669a00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from Providence-Warwick, RI-MA in Q1 2021: 77
--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 45
--- #58 most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL
- Net job flow: 32 to Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JWzCL_0fKW669a00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#9. Manchester-Nashua, NH

- Started a new job in Manchester-Nashua, NH from Providence-Warwick, RI-MA in Q1 2021: 81
--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA from Manchester-Nashua, NH in Q1 2021: 93
--- #5 most common destination from Manchester-Nashua, NH
- Net job flow: 12 to Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q8lXA_0fKW669a00
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#8. New Haven-Milford, CT

- Started a new job in New Haven-Milford, CT from Providence-Warwick, RI-MA in Q1 2021: 87
--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA from New Haven-Milford, CT in Q1 2021: 73
--- #7 most common destination from New Haven-Milford, CT
- Net job flow: 14 to New Haven-Milford, CT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dsE33_0fKW669a00
ktr101 // Wikimedia

#7. Barnstable Town, MA

- Started a new job in Barnstable Town, MA from Providence-Warwick, RI-MA in Q1 2021: 183
--- 2.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA from Barnstable Town, MA in Q1 2021: 194
--- #1 most common destination from Barnstable Town, MA
- Net job flow: 11 to Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wwAXg_0fKW669a00
Michael Dubenetsky // Shutterstock

#6. Norwich-New London, CT

- Started a new job in Norwich-New London, CT from Providence-Warwick, RI-MA in Q1 2021: 193
--- 2.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA from Norwich-New London, CT in Q1 2021: 213
--- #2 most common destination from Norwich-New London, CT
- Net job flow: 20 to Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v2xfA_0fKW669a00
John Phelan // Wikimedia

#5. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT

- Started a new job in Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT from Providence-Warwick, RI-MA in Q1 2021: 214
--- 2.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA from Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT in Q1 2021: 206
--- #8 most common destination from Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT
- Net job flow: 8 to Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0fKW669a00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#4. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Providence-Warwick, RI-MA in Q1 2021: 257
--- 2.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 303
--- #33 most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
- Net job flow: 46 to Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0maiJz_0fKW669a00
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Springfield, MA

- Started a new job in Springfield, MA from Providence-Warwick, RI-MA in Q1 2021: 331
--- 3.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA from Springfield, MA in Q1 2021: 295
--- #3 most common destination from Springfield, MA
- Net job flow: 36 to Springfield, MA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=172ogk_0fKW669a00
John Phelan // Wikimedia

#2. Worcester, MA-CT

- Started a new job in Worcester, MA-CT from Providence-Warwick, RI-MA in Q1 2021: 859
--- 9.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA from Worcester, MA-CT in Q1 2021: 830
--- #1 most common destination from Worcester, MA-CT
- Net job flow: 29 to Worcester, MA-CT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0fKW669a00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#1. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

- Started a new job in Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH from Providence-Warwick, RI-MA in Q1 2021: 4,735
--- 54.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs
- Started a new job in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA from Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH in Q1 2021: 4,623
--- #0 most common destination from Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
- Net job flow: 112 to Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

