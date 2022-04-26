Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

Metros where people in Santa Cruz are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA in the first quarter of 2021.

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Santa Cruz metro area

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#26. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

- Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA in Q1 2021: 13

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 8

--- #96 (tie) most common destination from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

- Net job flow: 5 to Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA in Q1 2021: 14

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 6

--- #235 (tie) most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Net job flow: 8 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

Pixabay

#24. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

- Started a new job in Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA in Q1 2021: 14

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX in Q1 2021: 3

--- #101 (tie) most common destination from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

- Net job flow: 11 to Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

skeeze // Pixabay

#23. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA in Q1 2021: 14

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 5

--- #189 most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

- Net job flow: 9 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

VISALIA2010 // Wikicommons

#22. Visalia, CA

- Started a new job in Visalia, CA from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA in Q1 2021: 15

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA from Visalia, CA in Q1 2021: 19

--- #23 (tie) most common destination from Visalia, CA

- Net job flow: 4 to Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

You may also like: Closest national parks to Santa Cruz

Daderot // Wikicommons

#21. Chico, CA

- Started a new job in Chico, CA from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA in Q1 2021: 15

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA from Chico, CA in Q1 2021: 3

--- #14 most common destination from Chico, CA

- Net job flow: 12 to Chico, CA

randy andy // Shutterstock

#20. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Started a new job in Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA in Q1 2021: 15

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV in Q1 2021: 8

--- #84 most common destination from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Net job flow: 7 to Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

Public Domain

#19. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA in Q1 2021: 16

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 8

--- #110 (tie) most common destination from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Net job flow: 8 to Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

California Droning // Shutterstock

#18. Vallejo, CA

- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA in Q1 2021: 16

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 17

--- #21 most common destination from Vallejo, CA

- Net job flow: 1 to Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

Mark Miller // Wikicommons

#17. Merced, CA

- Started a new job in Merced, CA from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA in Q1 2021: 19

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA from Merced, CA in Q1 2021: 14

--- #15 most common destination from Merced, CA

- Net job flow: 5 to Merced, CA

You may also like: How Santa Cruz feels about climate change

nickchapman // Wikicommons

#16. Bakersfield, CA

- Started a new job in Bakersfield, CA from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA in Q1 2021: 21

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA from Bakersfield, CA in Q1 2021: 15

--- #26 most common destination from Bakersfield, CA

- Net job flow: 6 to Bakersfield, CA

DPPed// Wikimedia

#15. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA in Q1 2021: 21

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 2

--- #156 (tie) most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Net job flow: 19 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

Matt314 // Wikicommons

#14. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA

- Started a new job in Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA in Q1 2021: 23

--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA in Q1 2021: 27

--- #20 most common destination from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA

- Net job flow: 4 to Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

Basar // Wikicommons

#13. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA

- Started a new job in San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA in Q1 2021: 28

--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA from San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA in Q1 2021: 16

--- #13 most common destination from San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA

- Net job flow: 12 to San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA

Public Domain

#12. Modesto, CA

- Started a new job in Modesto, CA from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA in Q1 2021: 31

--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA from Modesto, CA in Q1 2021: 31

--- #19 (tie) most common destination from Modesto, CA

- Net job flow: 0 to Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

You may also like: Where people in Santa Cruz are moving to most

David Jordan // Wikicommons

#11. Fresno, CA

- Started a new job in Fresno, CA from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA in Q1 2021: 38

--- 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA from Fresno, CA in Q1 2021: 45

--- #21 most common destination from Fresno, CA

- Net job flow: 7 to Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#10. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA in Q1 2021: 56

--- 2.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 57

--- #33 most common destination from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

- Net job flow: 1 to Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#9. Stockton, CA

- Started a new job in Stockton, CA from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA in Q1 2021: 61

--- 2.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA from Stockton, CA in Q1 2021: 56

--- #16 most common destination from Stockton, CA

- Net job flow: 5 to Stockton, CA

SD Dirk // Flickr

#8. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA in Q1 2021: 62

--- 2.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 80

--- #42 (tie) most common destination from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Net job flow: 18 to Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

Pixabay

#7. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

- Started a new job in Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA in Q1 2021: 99

--- 4.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA in Q1 2021: 20

--- #11 most common destination from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

- Net job flow: 79 to Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Santa Cruz

Pixabay

#6. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA in Q1 2021: 108

--- 4.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 93

--- #29 most common destination from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

- Net job flow: 15 to Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

- Started a new job in Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA in Q1 2021: 129

--- 5.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA from Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA in Q1 2021: 137

--- #8 most common destination from Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

- Net job flow: 8 to Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#4. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA in Q1 2021: 198

--- 8.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 167

--- #34 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Net job flow: 31 to Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#3. Salinas, CA

- Started a new job in Salinas, CA from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA in Q1 2021: 313

--- 13.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA from Salinas, CA in Q1 2021: 281

--- #3 most common destination from Salinas, CA

- Net job flow: 32 to Salinas, CA

Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#2. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

- Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA in Q1 2021: 348

--- 14.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q1 2021: 326

--- #7 most common destination from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

- Net job flow: 22 to San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Santa Cruz metro area

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#1. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA in Q1 2021: 380

--- 16.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 307

--- #15 most common destination from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

- Net job flow: 73 to San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA