Metros where people in Sacramento are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in the first quarter of 2021.

#30. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 85

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 51

--- #40 most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

- Net job flow: 34 to Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

#29. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA

- Started a new job in San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 87

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA in Q1 2021: 97

--- #6 most common destination from San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA

- Net job flow: 10 to Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

#28. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

- Started a new job in Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 93

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA in Q1 2021: 108

--- #5 most common destination from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

- Net job flow: 15 to Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

#27. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

- Started a new job in Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 95

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA in Q1 2021: 110

--- #12 most common destination from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

- Net job flow: 15 to Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

#26. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

- Started a new job in Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 107

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA in Q1 2021: 147

--- #10 most common destination from Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

- Net job flow: 40 to Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

#25. Visalia, CA

- Started a new job in Visalia, CA from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 115

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Visalia, CA in Q1 2021: 128

--- #6 most common destination from Visalia, CA

- Net job flow: 13 to Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

#24. Boise City, ID

- Started a new job in Boise City, ID from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 118

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Boise City, ID in Q1 2021: 38

--- #11 most common destination from Boise City, ID

- Net job flow: 80 to Boise City, ID

#23. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

- Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 126

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 117

--- #23 most common destination from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

- Net job flow: 9 to Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

#22. Merced, CA

- Started a new job in Merced, CA from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 132

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Merced, CA in Q1 2021: 131

--- #4 most common destination from Merced, CA

- Net job flow: 1 to Merced, CA

#21. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 158

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 202

--- #24 most common destination from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Net job flow: 44 to Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

#20. Redding, CA

- Started a new job in Redding, CA from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 159

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Redding, CA in Q1 2021: 210

--- #1 most common destination from Redding, CA

- Net job flow: 51 to Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

#19. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 167

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 319

--- #56 most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Net job flow: 152 to Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

#18. Salinas, CA

- Started a new job in Salinas, CA from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 178

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Salinas, CA in Q1 2021: 172

--- #5 most common destination from Salinas, CA

- Net job flow: 6 to Salinas, CA

#17. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Started a new job in Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 180

--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV in Q1 2021: 96

--- #11 most common destination from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Net job flow: 84 to Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

#16. Napa, CA

- Started a new job in Napa, CA from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 181

--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Napa, CA in Q1 2021: 175

--- #3 most common destination from Napa, CA

- Net job flow: 6 to Napa, CA

#15. Bakersfield, CA

- Started a new job in Bakersfield, CA from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 205

--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Bakersfield, CA in Q1 2021: 203

--- #7 most common destination from Bakersfield, CA

- Net job flow: 2 to Bakersfield, CA

#14. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 216

--- 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 112

--- #25 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Net job flow: 104 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

#13. Reno, NV

- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 249

--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 168

--- #4 most common destination from Reno, NV

- Net job flow: 81 to Reno, NV

#12. Chico, CA

- Started a new job in Chico, CA from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 292

--- 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Chico, CA in Q1 2021: 308

--- #0 most common destination from Chico, CA

- Net job flow: 16 to Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

#11. Yuba City, CA

- Started a new job in Yuba City, CA from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 378

--- 2.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Yuba City, CA in Q1 2021: 472

--- #0 most common destination from Yuba City, CA

- Net job flow: 94 to Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

#10. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA

- Started a new job in Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 389

--- 2.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA in Q1 2021: 459

--- #2 most common destination from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA

- Net job flow: 70 to Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

#9. Fresno, CA

- Started a new job in Fresno, CA from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 500

--- 2.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Fresno, CA in Q1 2021: 530

--- #6 most common destination from Fresno, CA

- Net job flow: 30 to Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

#8. Modesto, CA

- Started a new job in Modesto, CA from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 528

--- 2.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Modesto, CA in Q1 2021: 576

--- #2 most common destination from Modesto, CA

- Net job flow: 48 to Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

#7. Vallejo, CA

- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 616

--- 3.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 674

--- #1 most common destination from Vallejo, CA

- Net job flow: 58 to Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

#6. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 854

--- 4.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 944

--- #3 most common destination from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

- Net job flow: 90 to Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

#5. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 894

--- 4.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 808

--- #4 most common destination from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Net job flow: 86 to San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

#4. Stockton, CA

- Started a new job in Stockton, CA from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 1,119

--- 5.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Stockton, CA in Q1 2021: 1,421

--- #1 most common destination from Stockton, CA

- Net job flow: 302 to Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

#3. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

- Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 1,444

--- 7.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q1 2021: 1,424

--- #2 most common destination from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

- Net job flow: 20 to San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

#2. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 2,984

--- 15.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 3,107

--- #5 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Net job flow: 123 to Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

#1. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 4,054

--- 21.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 3,917

--- #2 most common destination from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

- Net job flow: 137 to San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

