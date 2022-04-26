McGhiever // Wikicommons

Metros where people in St. Cloud are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from St. Cloud, MN found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from St. Cloud, MN in the first quarter of 2021.

#6. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from St. Cloud, MN in Q1 2021: 13

--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in St. Cloud, MN from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 0

--- #187 (tie) most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

- Net job flow: 13 to Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

#5. Rochester, MN

- Started a new job in Rochester, MN from St. Cloud, MN in Q1 2021: 22

--- 1.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in St. Cloud, MN from Rochester, MN in Q1 2021: 21

--- #8 most common destination from Rochester, MN

- Net job flow: 1 to Rochester, MN

#4. Mankato, MN

- Started a new job in Mankato, MN from St. Cloud, MN in Q1 2021: 26

--- 2.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in St. Cloud, MN from Mankato, MN in Q1 2021: 26

--- #4 most common destination from Mankato, MN

- Net job flow: 0 to St. Cloud, MN

#3. Fargo, ND-MN

- Started a new job in Fargo, ND-MN from St. Cloud, MN in Q1 2021: 27

--- 2.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in St. Cloud, MN from Fargo, ND-MN in Q1 2021: 22

--- #7 most common destination from Fargo, ND-MN

- Net job flow: 5 to Fargo, ND-MN

#2. Duluth, MN-WI

- Started a new job in Duluth, MN-WI from St. Cloud, MN in Q1 2021: 45

--- 3.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in St. Cloud, MN from Duluth, MN-WI in Q1 2021: 64

--- #3 most common destination from Duluth, MN-WI

- Net job flow: 19 to St. Cloud, MN

#1. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

- Started a new job in Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI from St. Cloud, MN in Q1 2021: 908

--- 72.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in St. Cloud, MN from Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI in Q1 2021: 876

--- #2 most common destination from Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

- Net job flow: 32 to Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI