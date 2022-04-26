Wikicommons

Metros where people in State College are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from State College, PA found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from State College, PA in the first quarter of 2021.

#16. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from State College, PA in Q1 2021: 11

--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in State College, PA from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 13

--- #189 (tie) most common destination from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Net job flow: 2 to State College, PA

#15. Erie, PA

- Started a new job in Erie, PA from State College, PA in Q1 2021: 12

--- 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in State College, PA from Erie, PA in Q1 2021: 19

--- #16 most common destination from Erie, PA

- Net job flow: 7 to State College, PA

#14. Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA

- Started a new job in Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA from State College, PA in Q1 2021: 13

--- 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in State College, PA from Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA in Q1 2021: 16

--- #15 (tie) most common destination from Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA

- Net job flow: 3 to State College, PA

#13. Johnstown, PA

- Started a new job in Johnstown, PA from State College, PA in Q1 2021: 13

--- 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in State College, PA from Johnstown, PA in Q1 2021: 20

--- #10 most common destination from Johnstown, PA

- Net job flow: 7 to State College, PA

#12. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from State College, PA in Q1 2021: 16

--- 1.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in State College, PA from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 22

--- #166 (tie) most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Net job flow: 6 to State College, PA

#11. Reading, PA

- Started a new job in Reading, PA from State College, PA in Q1 2021: 16

--- 1.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in State College, PA from Reading, PA in Q1 2021: 22

--- #18 most common destination from Reading, PA

- Net job flow: 6 to State College, PA

#10. Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA

- Started a new job in Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA from State College, PA in Q1 2021: 17

--- 1.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in State College, PA from Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA in Q1 2021: 24

--- #11 most common destination from Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA

- Net job flow: 7 to State College, PA

#9. Lancaster, PA

- Started a new job in Lancaster, PA from State College, PA in Q1 2021: 21

--- 2.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in State College, PA from Lancaster, PA in Q1 2021: 33

--- #19 most common destination from Lancaster, PA

- Net job flow: 12 to State College, PA

#8. York-Hanover, PA

- Started a new job in York-Hanover, PA from State College, PA in Q1 2021: 30

--- 3.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in State College, PA from York-Hanover, PA in Q1 2021: 41

--- #17 most common destination from York-Hanover, PA

- Net job flow: 11 to State College, PA

#7. Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA

- Started a new job in Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA from State College, PA in Q1 2021: 30

--- 3.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in State College, PA from Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 43

--- #16 most common destination from Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA

- Net job flow: 13 to State College, PA

#6. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ

- Started a new job in Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ from State College, PA in Q1 2021: 31

--- 3.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in State College, PA from Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ in Q1 2021: 50

--- #19 most common destination from Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ

- Net job flow: 19 to State College, PA

#5. Williamsport, PA

- Started a new job in Williamsport, PA from State College, PA in Q1 2021: 33

--- 3.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in State College, PA from Williamsport, PA in Q1 2021: 26

--- #9 most common destination from Williamsport, PA

- Net job flow: 7 to Williamsport, PA

#4. Altoona, PA

- Started a new job in Altoona, PA from State College, PA in Q1 2021: 71

--- 8.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in State College, PA from Altoona, PA in Q1 2021: 80

--- #5 most common destination from Altoona, PA

- Net job flow: 9 to State College, PA

#3. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

- Started a new job in Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA from State College, PA in Q1 2021: 76

--- 8.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in State College, PA from Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA in Q1 2021: 97

--- #14 (tie) most common destination from Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

- Net job flow: 21 to State College, PA

#2. Pittsburgh, PA

- Started a new job in Pittsburgh, PA from State College, PA in Q1 2021: 134

--- 15.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in State College, PA from Pittsburgh, PA in Q1 2021: 174

--- #20 most common destination from Pittsburgh, PA

- Net job flow: 40 to State College, PA

#1. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

- Started a new job in Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD from State College, PA in Q1 2021: 163

--- 18.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in State College, PA from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD in Q1 2021: 196

--- #27 most common destination from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

- Net job flow: 33 to State College, PA