LPS.1 // Wikicommons

Metros where people in Stockton are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Stockton, CA found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Stockton, CA in the first quarter of 2021.

randy andy // Shutterstock

#30. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Started a new job in Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV from Stockton, CA in Q1 2021: 25

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Stockton, CA from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV in Q1 2021: 20

--- #57 most common destination from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Net job flow: 5 to Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#29. Redding, CA

- Started a new job in Redding, CA from Stockton, CA in Q1 2021: 26

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Stockton, CA from Redding, CA in Q1 2021: 37

--- #12 most common destination from Redding, CA

- Net job flow: 11 to Stockton, CA

Basar // Wikicommons

#28. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA

- Started a new job in San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA from Stockton, CA in Q1 2021: 26

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Stockton, CA from San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA in Q1 2021: 27

--- #14 most common destination from San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA

- Net job flow: 1 to Stockton, CA

AbeEzekowitz // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Joplin, MO

- Started a new job in Joplin, MO from Stockton, CA in Q1 2021: 27

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Stockton, CA from Joplin, MO in Q1 2021: 0

--- #19 most common destination from Joplin, MO

- Net job flow: 27 to Joplin, MO

Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#26. Boise City, ID

- Started a new job in Boise City, ID from Stockton, CA in Q1 2021: 29

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Stockton, CA from Boise City, ID in Q1 2021: 7

--- #32 (tie) most common destination from Boise City, ID

- Net job flow: 22 to Boise City, ID

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Stockton, CA in Q1 2021: 31

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Stockton, CA from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 22

--- #157 (tie) most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Net job flow: 9 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

Pixabay

#24. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

- Started a new job in Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA from Stockton, CA in Q1 2021: 35

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Stockton, CA from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA in Q1 2021: 33

--- #16 most common destination from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

- Net job flow: 2 to Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

Lómelinde // Wikicommons

#23. Reno, NV

- Started a new job in Reno, NV from Stockton, CA in Q1 2021: 42

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Stockton, CA from Reno, NV in Q1 2021: 12

--- #14 most common destination from Reno, NV

- Net job flow: 30 to Reno, NV

Daderot // Wikicommons

#22. Chico, CA

- Started a new job in Chico, CA from Stockton, CA in Q1 2021: 43

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Stockton, CA from Chico, CA in Q1 2021: 30

--- #7 most common destination from Chico, CA

- Net job flow: 13 to Chico, CA

Public Domain

#21. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Stockton, CA in Q1 2021: 45

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Stockton, CA from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q1 2021: 59

--- #58 most common destination from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

- Net job flow: 14 to Stockton, CA

Public Domain

#20. Madera, CA

- Started a new job in Madera, CA from Stockton, CA in Q1 2021: 47

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Stockton, CA from Madera, CA in Q1 2021: 57

--- #6 most common destination from Madera, CA

- Net job flow: 10 to Stockton, CA

DPPed// Wikimedia

#19. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Stockton, CA in Q1 2021: 53

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Stockton, CA from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 21

--- #74 (tie) most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

- Net job flow: 32 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

- Started a new job in Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA from Stockton, CA in Q1 2021: 54

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Stockton, CA from Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA in Q1 2021: 28

--- #13 most common destination from Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

- Net job flow: 26 to Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#17. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

- Started a new job in Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA from Stockton, CA in Q1 2021: 56

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Stockton, CA from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA in Q1 2021: 61

--- #8 most common destination from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

- Net job flow: 5 to Stockton, CA

VISALIA2010 // Wikicommons

#16. Visalia, CA

- Started a new job in Visalia, CA from Stockton, CA in Q1 2021: 58

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Stockton, CA from Visalia, CA in Q1 2021: 69

--- #12 (tie) most common destination from Visalia, CA

- Net job flow: 11 to Stockton, CA

Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons

#15. Yuba City, CA

- Started a new job in Yuba City, CA from Stockton, CA in Q1 2021: 69

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Stockton, CA from Yuba City, CA in Q1 2021: 57

--- #4 most common destination from Yuba City, CA

- Net job flow: 12 to Yuba City, CA

nickchapman // Wikicommons

#14. Bakersfield, CA

- Started a new job in Bakersfield, CA from Stockton, CA in Q1 2021: 71

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Stockton, CA from Bakersfield, CA in Q1 2021: 63

--- #13 most common destination from Bakersfield, CA

- Net job flow: 8 to Bakersfield, CA

Stan Shebs // Wikicommons

#13. Napa, CA

- Started a new job in Napa, CA from Stockton, CA in Q1 2021: 86

--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Stockton, CA from Napa, CA in Q1 2021: 63

--- #6 most common destination from Napa, CA

- Net job flow: 23 to Napa, CA

Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#12. Salinas, CA

- Started a new job in Salinas, CA from Stockton, CA in Q1 2021: 108

--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Stockton, CA from Salinas, CA in Q1 2021: 123

--- #8 most common destination from Salinas, CA

- Net job flow: 15 to Stockton, CA

Matt314 // Wikicommons

#11. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA

- Started a new job in Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA from Stockton, CA in Q1 2021: 122

--- 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Stockton, CA from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA in Q1 2021: 113

--- #8 most common destination from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA

- Net job flow: 9 to Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA

Mark Miller // Wikicommons

#10. Merced, CA

- Started a new job in Merced, CA from Stockton, CA in Q1 2021: 136

--- 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Stockton, CA from Merced, CA in Q1 2021: 170

--- #3 most common destination from Merced, CA

- Net job flow: 34 to Stockton, CA

SD Dirk // Flickr

#9. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Stockton, CA in Q1 2021: 162

--- 1.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Stockton, CA from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 154

--- #20 most common destination from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

- Net job flow: 8 to San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

California Droning // Shutterstock

#8. Vallejo, CA

- Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from Stockton, CA in Q1 2021: 185

--- 2.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Stockton, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q1 2021: 166

--- #4 most common destination from Vallejo, CA

- Net job flow: 19 to Vallejo, CA

David Jordan // Wikicommons

#7. Fresno, CA

- Started a new job in Fresno, CA from Stockton, CA in Q1 2021: 372

--- 4.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Stockton, CA from Fresno, CA in Q1 2021: 376

--- #7 most common destination from Fresno, CA

- Net job flow: 4 to Stockton, CA

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#6. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

- Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Stockton, CA in Q1 2021: 378

--- 4.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Stockton, CA from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 367

--- #8 most common destination from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

- Net job flow: 11 to Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#5. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Stockton, CA in Q1 2021: 659

--- 7.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Stockton, CA from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 611

--- #12 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

- Net job flow: 48 to Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#4. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

- Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from Stockton, CA in Q1 2021: 687

--- 8.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Stockton, CA from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q1 2021: 603

--- #4 most common destination from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

- Net job flow: 84 to San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

Public Domain

#3. Modesto, CA

- Started a new job in Modesto, CA from Stockton, CA in Q1 2021: 787

--- 9.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Stockton, CA from Modesto, CA in Q1 2021: 718

--- #0 most common destination from Modesto, CA

- Net job flow: 69 to Modesto, CA

Pixabay

#2. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

- Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Stockton, CA in Q1 2021: 1,421

--- 16.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Stockton, CA from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 1,119

--- #3 most common destination from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

- Net job flow: 302 to Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#1. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

- Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Stockton, CA in Q1 2021: 2,011

--- 23.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Stockton, CA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 1,593

--- #4 most common destination from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

- Net job flow: 418 to San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

