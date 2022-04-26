Sanfranman59 // Wikimedia

Metros where people in Wilmington are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas , and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Wilmington, NC found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows . Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Wilmington, NC in the first quarter of 2021.

#30. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

- Started a new job in Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD from Wilmington, NC in Q1 2021: 10

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wilmington, NC from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD in Q1 2021: 20

--- #147 (tie) most common destination from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

- Net job flow: 10 to Wilmington, NC

#29. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

- Started a new job in Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX from Wilmington, NC in Q1 2021: 11

--- 0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wilmington, NC from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX in Q1 2021: 5

--- #122 most common destination from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

- Net job flow: 6 to Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

#28. Richmond, VA

- Started a new job in Richmond, VA from Wilmington, NC in Q1 2021: 12

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wilmington, NC from Richmond, VA in Q1 2021: 14

--- #66 (tie) most common destination from Richmond, VA

- Net job flow: 2 to Wilmington, NC

#27. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Wilmington, NC in Q1 2021: 14

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wilmington, NC from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 16

--- #139 most common destination from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

- Net job flow: 2 to Wilmington, NC

#26. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Wilmington, NC in Q1 2021: 14

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wilmington, NC from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 18

--- #235 (tie) most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

- Net job flow: 4 to Wilmington, NC

#25. Greenville-Anderson, SC

- Started a new job in Greenville-Anderson, SC from Wilmington, NC in Q1 2021: 15

--- 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wilmington, NC from Greenville-Anderson, SC in Q1 2021: 13

--- #54 (tie) most common destination from Greenville-Anderson, SC

- Net job flow: 2 to Greenville-Anderson, SC

#24. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Started a new job in Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL from Wilmington, NC in Q1 2021: 17

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wilmington, NC from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL in Q1 2021: 16

--- #116 (tie) most common destination from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Net job flow: 1 to Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

#23. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from Wilmington, NC in Q1 2021: 17

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wilmington, NC from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 27

--- #148 (tie) most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

- Net job flow: 10 to Wilmington, NC

#22. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

- Started a new job in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC from Wilmington, NC in Q1 2021: 18

--- 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wilmington, NC from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC in Q1 2021: 26

--- #55 (tie) most common destination from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

- Net job flow: 8 to Wilmington, NC

#21. Jacksonville, FL

- Started a new job in Jacksonville, FL from Wilmington, NC in Q1 2021: 19

--- 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wilmington, NC from Jacksonville, FL in Q1 2021: 16

--- #115 most common destination from Jacksonville, FL

- Net job flow: 3 to Jacksonville, FL

#20. Charleston-North Charleston, SC

- Started a new job in Charleston-North Charleston, SC from Wilmington, NC in Q1 2021: 23

--- 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wilmington, NC from Charleston-North Charleston, SC in Q1 2021: 19

--- #40 (tie) most common destination from Charleston-North Charleston, SC

- Net job flow: 4 to Charleston-North Charleston, SC

#19. Columbia, SC

- Started a new job in Columbia, SC from Wilmington, NC in Q1 2021: 27

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wilmington, NC from Columbia, SC in Q1 2021: 14

--- #41 most common destination from Columbia, SC

- Net job flow: 13 to Columbia, SC

#18. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Wilmington, NC in Q1 2021: 28

--- 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wilmington, NC from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 58

--- #123 (tie) most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

- Net job flow: 30 to Wilmington, NC

#17. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Wilmington, NC in Q1 2021: 31

--- 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wilmington, NC from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 48

--- #102 most common destination from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

- Net job flow: 17 to Wilmington, NC

#16. Burlington, NC

- Started a new job in Burlington, NC from Wilmington, NC in Q1 2021: 32

--- 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wilmington, NC from Burlington, NC in Q1 2021: 41

--- #8 (tie) most common destination from Burlington, NC

- Net job flow: 9 to Wilmington, NC

#15. Goldsboro, NC

- Started a new job in Goldsboro, NC from Wilmington, NC in Q1 2021: 42

--- 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wilmington, NC from Goldsboro, NC in Q1 2021: 42

--- #8 most common destination from Goldsboro, NC

- Net job flow: 0 to Wilmington, NC

#14. Rocky Mount, NC

- Started a new job in Rocky Mount, NC from Wilmington, NC in Q1 2021: 43

--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wilmington, NC from Rocky Mount, NC in Q1 2021: 48

--- #8 most common destination from Rocky Mount, NC

- Net job flow: 5 to Wilmington, NC

#13. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Wilmington, NC in Q1 2021: 43

--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wilmington, NC from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 30

--- #111 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

- Net job flow: 13 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#12. New Bern, NC

- Started a new job in New Bern, NC from Wilmington, NC in Q1 2021: 44

--- 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wilmington, NC from New Bern, NC in Q1 2021: 51

--- #6 most common destination from New Bern, NC

- Net job flow: 7 to Wilmington, NC

#11. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

- Started a new job in Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC from Wilmington, NC in Q1 2021: 66

--- 2.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wilmington, NC from Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC in Q1 2021: 57

--- #8 most common destination from Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

- Net job flow: 9 to Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

#10. Greenville, NC

- Started a new job in Greenville, NC from Wilmington, NC in Q1 2021: 75

--- 2.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wilmington, NC from Greenville, NC in Q1 2021: 92

--- #9 most common destination from Greenville, NC

- Net job flow: 17 to Wilmington, NC

#9. Asheville, NC

- Started a new job in Asheville, NC from Wilmington, NC in Q1 2021: 76

--- 2.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wilmington, NC from Asheville, NC in Q1 2021: 69

--- #10 most common destination from Asheville, NC

- Net job flow: 7 to Asheville, NC

#8. Winston-Salem, NC

- Started a new job in Winston-Salem, NC from Wilmington, NC in Q1 2021: 134

--- 4.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wilmington, NC from Winston-Salem, NC in Q1 2021: 105

--- #9 most common destination from Winston-Salem, NC

- Net job flow: 29 to Winston-Salem, NC

#7. Greensboro-High Point, NC

- Started a new job in Greensboro-High Point, NC from Wilmington, NC in Q1 2021: 148

--- 4.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wilmington, NC from Greensboro-High Point, NC in Q1 2021: 165

--- #10 most common destination from Greensboro-High Point, NC

- Net job flow: 17 to Wilmington, NC

#6. Fayetteville, NC

- Started a new job in Fayetteville, NC from Wilmington, NC in Q1 2021: 159

--- 4.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wilmington, NC from Fayetteville, NC in Q1 2021: 178

--- #6 most common destination from Fayetteville, NC

- Net job flow: 19 to Wilmington, NC

#5. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC

- Started a new job in Durham-Chapel Hill, NC from Wilmington, NC in Q1 2021: 161

--- 4.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wilmington, NC from Durham-Chapel Hill, NC in Q1 2021: 169

--- #9 most common destination from Durham-Chapel Hill, NC

- Net job flow: 8 to Wilmington, NC

#4. Jacksonville, NC

- Started a new job in Jacksonville, NC from Wilmington, NC in Q1 2021: 183

--- 5.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wilmington, NC from Jacksonville, NC in Q1 2021: 183

--- #2 most common destination from Jacksonville, NC

- Net job flow: 0 to Wilmington, NC

#3. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Started a new job in Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC from Wilmington, NC in Q1 2021: 277

--- 8.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wilmington, NC from Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC in Q1 2021: 296

--- #5 most common destination from Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Net job flow: 19 to Wilmington, NC

#2. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Wilmington, NC in Q1 2021: 541

--- 16.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wilmington, NC from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 603

--- #13 most common destination from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Net job flow: 62 to Wilmington, NC

#1. Raleigh-Cary, NC

- Started a new job in Raleigh-Cary, NC from Wilmington, NC in Q1 2021: 724

--- 21.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

- Started a new job in Wilmington, NC from Raleigh-Cary, NC in Q1 2021: 618

--- #6 most common destination from Raleigh-Cary, NC

- Net job flow: 106 to Raleigh-Cary, NC

